20,000 Customers On Waitlist For GMC Sierra EV
GM’s Investor Day presentation o November 17th revealed some interesting information about the demand for the company’s upcoming fully electric portfolio of crossovers and pickup trucks. According to GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra, the GMC Sierra EV now has roughly 20,000 customers on the waitlist. “GMC already...
GM’s Cruise Publishes Its First Safety Report
When it comes to self-driving technologies, one of the biggest concerns for consumers is safety, which is no surprise given how uncomfortable it can be to ride in a vehicle that drives and steers on its own. To help customers stay at ease, GM’s Cruise has just crossed the 500,000-driverless-mile mark without any major incidents. To commemorate this event, Cruise has released its first Safety Report to publicly demonstrate how hard GM has been working on this technology.
GM Confirms Large Electric Cadillac SUVs On The Way
For some time now, GM has been hinting a future fully electric, full-size Cadillac SUV. Now, during the recent GM Investor Day presentation, GM President Mark Reuss confirmed that such a vehicle is on the way, which should be called the Cadillac Escalade IQ, while its extended-wheelbase variant should be the Escalade IQL. These large, all-electric SUVs are expected to debut sometime during the 2024 calendar year.
Half Of Chevy Silverado EV Reservation Holders Are New To GM
Making its big debut at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year, the Chevy Silverado EV is building significant hype, with GM boasting that it’s now holding 170,000 reservations for the all-electric pickup. Notably, GM also says that half of Chevy Silverado EV reservation holders are new to GM.
GM Confirms Upcoming All-Electric Buick GL8 For China
In addition to releasing the first teaser for the all-new Buick Electra E5 and anticipating that the Buick Electra E4 will debut next year in China, General Motors has confirmed that it is developing an upcoming all-electric Buick GL8 MPV for the Asian country. The automaker revealed that its ambitious...
Here’s When The Buick Envista Will Launch In The U.S.
During GM’s recent Investor Day presentation, the automaker officially announced its plans to bring the Buick Envista to the U.S. market in the near future. “Getting ready for the U.S. here as well, just a beautiful addition to the Buick lineup,” said GM President Mark Reuss commented. Now, GM Authority has exclusively learned when the new crossover will launch in North America.
Chevy Silverado EV Driveline Uses 45 Percent Fewer Part Numbers Than ICE Silverado
GM’s switch to an all-electric portfolio brings with it several notable benefits, not the least of which is a considerable reduction in vehicle complexity with regard to the average number of driveline parts. In fact, according to Executive Vice President of Global Product Development Doug Parks, the Chevy Silverado EV driveline uses on average 45 percent fewer part numbers than the driveline of an equivalent ICE-powered Chevy Silverado.
2024 GMC Sierra HD SLE: First Pictures
GM pulled the covers off the fully refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD back in October, revealing a long list of updates, changes, and upgrades. At the time, GM only revealed the Denali, (new for 2024) Denali Ultimate, and AT4 trim levels – while not showing the lower-end Pro, SLE or SLT trims. Luckily, GM Authority’s eagle-eyed photographers have exclusively captured the very first photos of the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD in the SLE trim level.
Chevy Ranks Low In J.D. Power 2022 Mexico Vehicle Dependability Study
Chevy has been ranked near the bottom of the latest J.D. Power 2022 Mexico Vehicle Dependability Study. In the J.D. Power 2022 Mexico Vehicle Dependability Study, Chevy scored 277 PP100 in the Mass Market Brand Ranking list, placing it sixteenth among the 17 mass-market brands studied. Dodge was last on the list with 289 PP100, while Ford was thirteenth with 251 PP100.
Pre-Production Of All-New 2024 Chevy Trax Starts In Korea
The all-new 2024 Chevy Trax has just entered its pre-production phase in South Korea, the home country of the first two generations of Chevrolet‘s global entry-level crossover. General Motors has announced that it has begun pilot production of its all-new next-generation global crossover at the GM Changwon plant in...
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 Gets Price Increase In November
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 introduces the fifth model year for the latest fourth-generation pickup, following the fully refreshed 2022 model year with a few noteworthy changes and updates. Critically, the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 just got a price increase during the month of November, 2022. Pricing for the 2023...
Chevy Colorado Discount Offers $750 Off In November 2022
In November 2022, a Chevy Colorado discount offers $750 off the 2022 Colorado including $500 Chevy Cyber Cash toward the purchase or lease of the midsize pickup truck and an additional $250 Cash Allowance. In addition, a national lease is available for $299 per month for 36 months on the...
Cadillac XT5 Sales Grew 32 Percent During Q3 2022
Cadillac XT5 sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac XT5 deliveries totaled 7,260 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 32 percent compared to 5,506 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of...
We Render A 6×6 GMC Hummer EV SUV
The GMC Hummer EV is positioned as the go-anywhere, do-anything all-electric supertruck. However, what if customers are looking for something just a little more extreme or outrageous? Well, just for fun, GM Authority has just rendered a 6×6 GMC Hummer EV SUV. The first feature of this Hummer EV...
GM Design Team Releases Buick Sedan Sketch
GM continues to drive towards an all-electric future, with Buick coming along for the ride with plans to bring its first all-electric vehicle to market in North America by 2024. Obviously, the EV transition includes new vehicle styling as well, and now, we’re getting a look at a few interesting Buick EV sedan sketches courtesy of the GM Design team.
Buick Envision Plus Off The Table For North America
With the imminent discontinuation of the Buick Encore in America, questions have been abound over what will replace the subcompact crossover. Although it was previously believed that the Buick Envision Plus, currently sold in China, would be brought to North America as the Envision Plus, GM Authority has learned that this will not be the case.
Buick Regal TourX One Of Best Used Luxury Wagons Under $30K, Says KBB
Station wagons don’t get the love they used to back in the 1960s and 1970s, as these family haulers were gradually replaced by minivans in the 80s and SUVs in the 90s. There’s only a handful left on the market, and to celebrate the station wagon, Kelley Blue Book recently released its top 10 used luxury wagons under $30,000 list, which includes the little-known Buick Regal TourX.
2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate Won’t Feature Power Tilt, Telescoping Column
GM pulled the sheets off the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD back in October, delivering a long list of updates, changes, and upgrades. Among these was the debut of the new 2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate, an all-new flagship trim level offering a wealth of luxury and technology. However, GM Authority has learned that, despite having a wide range of luxuries and features, the range-topping trim will curiously forego a power-adjustable (tilt and telescoping) steering column, resorting instead to a manually-adjustable solution.
2023 Jeep Compass Gets New Engine To Overpower Chevy Equinox, GMC Terrain
GM rival Stellantis recently unveiled the latest 2023 Jeep Compass, and with it, a new turbocharged 2.0L I4 engine capable of producing more power and torque than rivals like the Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain. Prior to the introduction of the latest 2023-model-year vehicle, the Jeep Compass was offered with...
2023 Chevy Blazer Gets New Sterling Gray Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Blazer adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Copper Bronze Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Sterling Gray Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Gray hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Sterling Gray Metallic is one of nine exterior colors...
