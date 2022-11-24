When it comes to self-driving technologies, one of the biggest concerns for consumers is safety, which is no surprise given how uncomfortable it can be to ride in a vehicle that drives and steers on its own. To help customers stay at ease, GM’s Cruise has just crossed the 500,000-driverless-mile mark without any major incidents. To commemorate this event, Cruise has released its first Safety Report to publicly demonstrate how hard GM has been working on this technology.

1 DAY AGO