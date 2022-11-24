Read full article on original website
York County Holiday Train Gardens
The Miniature Railroad Club of York was established in 1943 and has been entertaining the people of the greater York area ever since. The club currently owns its own building in the southeastern portion of the city which has a 30' x 90' HO scale layout. 2.Glen Rock Hose &...
York & Adams County Holiday Events Guide
Check out all the Holiday family fun happening in York and Adams County. Spring Grove Christmas Parade- December 1, 5:30 pm. The Gettysburg Outlet Shoppes is known for its spectacular holiday display, known as The Land of Lights. With over a quarter of a million gleaming lights, this annual event is not to be missed. Participating store elves have added some magic to Main Street with whimsical holiday window decor. It is our hope that these displays will bring some added joy, as you leisurely shop for the perfect gifts for all of the special people in your life.
13th Annual Christmas for Causes Holiday Craft/Gift Show benefits local causes
Holiday shopping to benefit local charities! It’s a win-win shopping event! Marcie Taylor of the Drew Michael Taylor Foundation of Shippensburg has organized the 13th annual Christmas for Causes Holiday Craft/Gift Show. The event will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at Messiah UM Church (Fellowship Hall), 30 S. Penn St., Shippensburg, PA 17257. This event allows local shoppers to enjoy holiday shopping while supporting local charities and non-profit organizations. A portion of all proceeds from the event will benefit charities/causes designated by the crafters and other participants involved. The last event raised over $1,000 for local charities.
Enjoy Good Spirits During Sip & Stroll
Festive spirits will go hand in hand with the holidays during Downtown Chambersburg Inc.’s Sip & Stroll event on Main Street this weekend. From 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, December 3, participants ages 21 and older can stroll through the downtown area and stop in various businesses to sample a variety of beer, wine, cider and liquor. Those who pay the $30 fee ($5 for designated drivers), will have the chance to try two samples of about 3 ounces each at every site during one of three windows of time: 12:30.
York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews
York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews. York County fire, explosion causes extra response …. York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews.
Man arrested after York County home invasion
Man arrested after York County home invasion
Franklin County police searching for missing Chambersburg man
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin County police are searching for a missing Chambersburg man. On Nov. 27, the Chambersburg Police Department received a missing person report for Thomas Stoner, 61. The family member who contacted the police reported that Stoner had not been seen for several days, nor had...
Carlisle Police searching for missing man
Carlisle Police searching for missing man
Free COVID-19 Testing Offered in Preparation for Holiday Gatherings
As people are preparing for holiday gatherings this season, the Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests at nearly a dozen locations across the state. “We want to make it as convenient as possible for people to access COVID-19 testing so they can help protect family...
Best Christmas Light Displays Within the Susquehanna Valley
Whether it’s the vision of falling snow and twinkling lights, the sound of familiar carols, or the smell of peppermint candy canes and hot cocoa, the holiday season delights the senses. It is no secret that Christmas is regarded as “the most wonderful time of the year.” Every year, thousands of people are captivated by light displays that capture the essence of the holiday. One of the greatest aspects of the Christmas season is that it is enjoyed by everyone of all ages, and these light displays are an amazing spectacle for everyone in your family. The Susquehanna Valley features numerous impressive light displays, with options that are drive-thru or walk-thru, and this holiday season the Susquehanna Style encourages you to visit one of these light displays to celebrate the magic of the season.
Winter Lights at Chambers Fort Park
For the first time ever, Downtown Chambersburg Inc. has been able to bring you Lights at Chambers Fort Park!. “We cannot without the support, donation and sponsorship from Mobile Works and our New Year’s Event title sponsor Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls!”, they said in a press release.
Walking in a Winter Wonderland returns to Clearbrook Park
Frederick County Parks and Recreations annual Walking in a Winter Wonderland opened last night and will remain open nightly through January 1. The dazzling display spans the 0.5 mile path at Clearbrook Park with hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights, displays, and a display synchronized with music. Make sure to...
MCPS Schools Will Be Closed on Monday, November 28th, 2022 Due to Power Outages Across the County
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has announced that schools will be closed on Monday, November 28th, 2022. The closure is due to power outages across the county stemming from a plane crash earlier today in Gaithersburg. Per MCPS: MCPS schools and offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 28, due to...
Duncannon’s Old Sled Works closing, but historic building will stay in use
Old Sled Works, a Duncannon staple on North Market St., will be closing on Dec. 31. Owner Jimmy Rosen says not to look at the closing as an ending, but instead to view it as an “Intermission, that’s a good word for it. The next act is getting ready to be performed, though we’re not sure when that will start.”
Winter City Lights Now Open in Olney (Aerial Preview)
Winter City Lights is described as “a magical holiday experience of 1 million twinkling lights spread across 18-acres of an outdoor winter wonderland where it is guaranteed to Winter City snow every night.” It’s now open 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road in Olney (preview below). Per Winter City...
Well-established central Pa. winery closes after nearly 2 decades in business
A well-established York County winery closed its doors a couple of weeks ago following the death of its owner/winemaker in late August. Marburg Estate Winery in Spring Grove has been offering a final shot at a number of its wines curbside this month, including Sweetheart, Ruby Red, Pride of Hanover and Hidden Creek Sweet.
Fire police shut down Main Street
Fire police shut down South Main Street in Chambersburg Sunday while first responders rescued a person trapped in a vehicle involved in a two-car crash. Rescuers arriving at the intersection of South Main and Derbyshire found a vehicle rolled over against a pole. Two of the occupants were outside the vehicle. One was trapped inside.
Owner of Pot-bellied pig in York County found
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for the owner of a missing pet, but this pet isn’t a cat or dog. York County Regional Police are looking for the owner of a Pot-Bellied pig in the 100 block of Forest Hills Road in Windsor Township, York County.,
Franklin County Treatment Court Plans Graduation Ceremony
The Franklin County Good Wolf Treatment Court will celebrate the program’s 23rd graduate during a special ceremony on Dec. 1. The public is invited to attend the program, which will begin at 5 p.m. in Courtroom 5 of the Franklin County Judicial Center, located at 14 N. Main St., Chambersburg.
Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued
UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
