nbc15.com
Thrivent employees volunteer at Second Harvest ahead of Giving Tuesday
In a goal to bring Amtrak to Madison, a city official says “momentum” is building. Wisconsin football is ringing in a new era with the announcement of Luke Fickell as the next head football coach. Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday...
nbc15.com
Help fight hunger this Giving Tuesday during Share Your Holidays
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Giving Tuesday coming up this week, those who wish to donate to local charities can support those in our community who are food insecure by donating to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. This is the 27th year of the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign...
nbc15.com
Nov. 28 is Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wis.
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers proclaims Monday, Nov. 28 as Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wis. The day intends to remind drivers to give snowplow drivers plenty of space to do their jobs safely. “We are grateful for snowplow drivers throughout the state who work around the clock...
nbc15.com
Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend, gifts from all over the state of Wisconsin were featured at the third Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market. Vendors said they not only partake in the event to make a profit, but to build connections with fellow businesses around the state. “Something...
nbc15.com
Consumers warned to be aware of fraud ahead of Giving Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Consumers who rushed to buy gifts this Black Friday and Cyber Monday are encouraged to help those in need safely this Giving Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) are offering consumers tips to ensure donations are given to charitable organizations, not scammers.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. businesses commemorate Small Business Saturday
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - For 13 years, communities nationwide have taken the Saturday after Thanksgiving to celebrate small businesses. Small business owner and executive director of Dane Buy Local Colin Murray said an appreciation for small, local businesses is what makes Dane County so unique. “When you hear about...
nbc15.com
Woodman’s pledges another $1 million to support Sports and Convention Center project
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Woodman’s Food Markets pledged an additional $1 million last week in support of Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center. In 2019, Woodman’s pledged $2 million to the project, which gave the company naming rights. “Over the last few years, we have all experienced an...
nbc15.com
Diocese of Madison announces death of Bishop Paul J. Swain of Sioux Falls
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Diocese of Madison announced Sunday that the Bishop Emeritus of Sioux Falls died. Bishop Paul J. Swain, 79, died in hospice care Saturday after suffering medical complications in recent weeks. Bishop Swain graduated with a Masters in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin in...
nbc15.com
Vape pens taken in overnight Madison robbery
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Boxes of vape pens were taken during an overnight robbery at a convenience store on Madison’s north side, the city’s police department reported. Investigators indicated video from the scene outside the Mobil Gas Station, in the 1300 block of N. Sherman Ave., showed four people “lurking outside the business” late Sunday night. One of them kicked open the glass door and two people went inside, according to the Madison Police Department.
nbc15.com
Dane County Humane Society offers tips to pet owners this holiday season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sparkly decorations and special foods can encourage the holiday spirit but pose a danger to pets. The Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) is reminding families how to keep their pets safe throughout the holiday season. Decorations should be picked wisely, as DCHS says that sparkly decorations...
nbc15.com
One arrested in overnight stabbing in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was arrested after an overnight stabbing in downtown Madison sent the victim to the hospital, the police department reported. The suspect was caught shortly after officers responded just before midnight on Sunday to the 100 block of W. Main Street, according to the Madison Police Department. Investigators determined the suspect and the victim knew each other prior to the incident.
nbc15.com
Fraud investigators warn of ‘deposit fraud’ increase for young adults
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People 30 and younger are increasingly susceptible to deposit fraud. Experts say college students are particularly vulnerable. According to a recent study shared by UW Credit Union, more than 50% of deposit fraud cases target individuals under the age of 25. UW Credit Union cited a recent study that said people under 20 years old face the highest number of online fraud attempts with 48% impacting college students.
nbc15.com
Madison firefighters save pair who fell through the ice
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison firefighters rescued two people over the weekend who fell through the ice at Cherokee Lake and could not get back to shore. According to the Madison Fire Department, they were about 150 feet from dry land on Saturday afternoon when the ice gave way, leaving them stuck with freezing water coming up to their chests. MFD Lake Rescue Team responded to the lake shortly before 3 p.m. and sent out their Rapid Deployment Craft to retrieve them.
nbc15.com
Ring in the holiday cheer at the New Glarus Christkindli Market!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season is here, and in New Glarus, they are already feeling merry and bright!. The New Glarus Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its second annual Christkindli, an outdoor Christmas market in downtown New Glarus. The market will feature 30 local vendors offering a...
nbc15.com
Edgewater Hotel holds 8th annual holiday tree lighting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Edgewater Hotel held its eighth annual tree lighting ceremony in Madison Friday evening. It began at 2 p.m. with a slew of entertainment, local performances and story times. Madison’s very own children’s entertainer David Landau, the Central Midwest Ballet Academy and Santa and Mrs. Claus were at the event.
nbc15.com
Dane County officials release identity of fatal shooting victim
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner released the name of the victim who died in a Madison shooting on Tuesday. Officials identified the victim as Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison. A forensic examination on November 24 confirmed that Riley died from firearm related injuries. Additional testing...
nbc15.com
BBB warns consumers of purchasing items seen on TikTok
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the approval of in-app purchasing and 49% of its users having purchased something they saw on the popular social platform, TikTok has become increasingly linked to scams. The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) offers consumers tips to have positive shopping experiences on TikTok. Avoid impulse...
nbc15.com
Wisconsinites flock to Christmas tree farms early this year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thanksgiving is over, and people are ready to find Christmas trees. Every year almost two million Christmas trees are harvested in Wisconsin, making it fifth in the nation for Christmas tree production. Many families gathered the day after thanksgiving to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. Owner...
