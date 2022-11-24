Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Elon Musk invites Bill Gates to drive the Semi — just so he knows it’s legit
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates do not necessarily see eye-to-eye in a lot of things. Gates has shorted Tesla stock, and Musk has turned Gates into the butt of jokes several times online. The two billionaires also disagree on one specific thing — long-haul battery electric trucks.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s IR Head says the Semi may be his favorite Tesla product
Tesla’s investor relations head, Martin Viecha, shared that the Tesla Semi may be his favorite Tesla product. “Most people in the investment community (including large holders) that I speak to didn’t believe it’s possible to make a 500-mile, fully loaded Class 8 truck,” he said on Twitter.
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi completes 500-mile journey weighing in at 81,000 pounds
The Tesla Semi’s first deliveries are drawing closer, and CEO Elon Musk is wasting no time on Twitter promoting the electric vehicle maker’s upcoming Class 8 all-electric truck. Based on Musk’s recent posts, it appears that the Semi is definitely ready to work for its customers, as the Tesla team recently completed a 500-mile journey with the vehicle weighing in at 81,000 pounds.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk clarifies that he led the design of the original Tesla Roadster
Elon Musk pointed out that he was the head of the product and led the design of the original Tesla Roadster in response to a misleading statement on Twitter. @SamTwits highlighted a statement by Twitter user Jake Broe as misleading. “It’s always worth reminding Musk’s fanboys that these are the...
teslarati.com
Tesla is revamping the Model 3, and it is about time
Tesla is reportedly revamping the Model 3 in a new project code-named “Highland.” In all honesty, it’s about time. The Model 3 is arguably the most crucial vehicle in Tesla’s history. Before the Model 3, Tesla was confined to expensive, luxury vehicles with the Model S and Model X. While every day, and “average” people wanted to embark on the journey of owning and driving an electric car, very few in this category could ideally and logically afford Tesla’s first two commercial releases.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk to make alternative smartphone if Apple or Google bans Twitter
The idea of an Elon Musk-led company creating a smartphone has caught the imagination of many over the years, so much so that some YouTube channels continue to peddle the alleged release of products like the “Tesla Pi Phone” that’s supposedly poised to compete with Apple’s iPhone and other smartphones. (This may sound insane, but such videos are still garnering views until today.)
teslarati.com
Elon Musk sees path to Twitter exceeding 1 billion monthly users in less than 2 years
Those who are eagerly waiting for Twitter to crash and burn under Elon Musk’s leadership might end up waiting for a very long time. In fact, critics could end up waiting indefinitely, because if Elon Musk’s recent posts are any indication, Twitter could end up becoming one of the dominant forces in social media in less than two years, with over a billion monthly users.
teslarati.com
Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai is operating normally as China tries to prevent Covid-19 spread
Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai is currently operating normally as China tries to prevent the spread of Covid-19 amid high infection rates. Although the factory is operating normally, the new prevention methods are impacting employees. WuWa, whose YouTube channel documents the daily activities at Tesla’s Giga Shanghai, shared details on the...
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Texas continues to expand: drone footage
Tesla continues expanding Giga Texas, as seen in the drone footage taken by Joe Tegtmeyer. The footage was taken on Friday, and Tegtmeyer shared his take on the new construction with updated maps. The maps show a sprawling Giga Texas as Tesla continues to build. In the photo below, you...
teslarati.com
Tesla short Jim Chanos predicts the fall of Tesla, Crypto, and the S&P 500
Jim Chanos, head of Chanos & Company and the founder of Kynikos Associates, has predicted the fall of Tesla profit margins, the entire cryptocurrency market, and the economy generally in a recent interview. Jim Chanos has been interviewed by Markets Insider, where he made some bold predictions regarding Tesla, crypto,...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen forced to pause production in China
Volkswagen has been forced to pause production at its Chengdu, China plant due to a wave of COVID cases. China has continued its aggressive “zero-COVID” policy, aiming to rid itself of the virus completely. The Chinese government hopes to accomplish this through forced quarantines, mass testing, and numerous other measures. As the city of Chengdu, among many others, has hit a wave of COVID cases, Volkswagen has been forced to pause production at its facility there, as reported by Reuters.
teslarati.com
Rivian equips new hypercar-focused suspension system
The Rivian R1T all-electric pickup and R1S all-electric SUV will equip a new intelligent suspension system geared for hypercars. Rivian will source its new suspension system from Tenneco, its previous suspension provider. However, the R1T and R1S will now utilize Tenneco’s CVSA2/Kinetic® H2 semi-active suspension technology, which will be integrated into the pickup’s skateboard chassis.
teslarati.com
Tesla sets up semiconductor joint venture with Swiss auto chip company Annex: report
Tesla has plans to ramp its electric vehicle production by a notable degree in the coming years, and with the company’s constant innovations, it would need to secure a lot of resources, from battery raw materials to computer chips. In this light, reports have emerged suggesting that Tesla has...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen to launch all-electric ID.AERO sedan worldwide
Volkswagen recently teased the launch of the ID.AERO, its fully-electric sedan, in China. VW plans to position the ID.AERO in the premium midsize sedan segment worldwide. “With the ID. AERO show car, we are revealing a preview of the next member of the ID. family. A car with an emotional and at the same time extremely aerodynamic design, a range of over 600 kilometers, an extraordinary amount of space, and a premium interior,” says Ralf Brandstätter, Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Passenger Cars.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y can cost well over $180K in Singapore – but it’s still selling well
The Tesla Model Y is not an inexpensive vehicle. It’s definitely cheaper than its larger and more expensive stablemate, the Tesla Model X, but it is still a premium vehicle in its own right. But despite its steep price tag, the all-electric crossover seems to be well on its way toward becoming one of the world’s best-selling cars, just as CEO Elon Musk predicted. This is true even in areas where the vehicle commands a shockingly high price.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y in Quicksilver paint and white interior spotted in Giga Berlin
It appears that Tesla Gigafactory Berlin is now producing Model Ys that are painted in the company’s new Quicksilver color and equipped with a white interior. This was hinted at in a recent drone flyover of the Germany-based electric vehicle factory. There is no denying that the Tesla Model...
teslarati.com
Twitter is recruiting engineers & designers. Here’s how to apply.
Twitter is recruiting engineers and designers. Today marks exactly one month since Elon Musk purchased the platform and made several rapid changes to it. Some of those changes included layoffs as well as mass resignations. Elon Musk and the Twitter team are focused on rebuilding the app. Daniel Johnson, who...
teslarati.com
Hyundai reportedly considering building 2 massive battery plants with LG
Hyundai is reportedly considering building two massive battery plants in a partnership with LG. Rumors have been circulating over the past week that Hyundai is considering building a battery plant along with its new electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Georgia. The older report stated that Hyundai is working with SK Innovation to build a single plant. However, according to an unnamed source cited by a local paper in South Korea and reported by Reuters, Hyundai may also be considering building a pair of battery plants with LG Chem.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s automatic high beams get shoutout from owners with update 2020.40
Tesla’s lineup of all-electric vehicles are loaded to the teeth with tech and convenience features, but some of them, while great on paper, have received polarizing reviews. Among them was automatic high beams, which some Tesla owners have previously dubbed as flat-out “unusable” since it sometimes dazzles oncoming traffic. Fortunately, this seems to be changing now.
teslarati.com
Lucid executive shares insights on the Air Pure and its sub-$90K price
While Lucid Motors has been busy showcasing the best of its technology in flagship halo cars like the $250,000 Lucid Air Sapphire, the company is also focused on its “hero” car of sorts, the Lucid Air Pure. The Air Pure would come into the market as the young automaker’s most affordable car.
Comments / 0