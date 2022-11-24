ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Downtown alley in Minot sports ‘pocket-sized’ outdoor ice rink

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Holiday cheer is in the air around the Magic City. For some, that means baking cookies; for others, it’s finding a tree. If you’re in downtown Minot, it might mean lacing up your ice skates. Some residents have found pocket-sized winter fun at 110 East Central Avenue behind Prairie Sky Breads and Guilty Sweets.
Dickens Festival returns to self-proclaimed Christmas capital of North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The self-proclaimed Christmas capital of North Dakota, Garrison, is back for another year of its Dickens Festival. The Dickens Village Festival turns the community of 1,500 into a Victorian era town based on Charles Dickens. Committee members say the idea started to bring tourism during slow winter months.
Bismarck, Minot shop local on Small Business Saturday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Hundreds of shoppers took over Main Street in Minot to support their favorite local merchants Saturday. The local shopping really began Friday, as the downtown association encouraged people to support local businesses through a downtown open house, leading up to Friday night’s tree lighting. A...
