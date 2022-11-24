Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Downtown alley in Minot sports ‘pocket-sized’ outdoor ice rink
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Holiday cheer is in the air around the Magic City. For some, that means baking cookies; for others, it’s finding a tree. If you’re in downtown Minot, it might mean lacing up your ice skates. Some residents have found pocket-sized winter fun at 110 East Central Avenue behind Prairie Sky Breads and Guilty Sweets.
KFYR-TV
Downtown Minot merchants see big crowds over holiday weekend, along with inflation impact
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – As the biggest shopping weekend of the year comes to a close, local business owners are dealing with the changing economic landscape, including inflation. For Main Street Books Owner Val Stadick, this past shopping weekend was very busy. ”Our traffic was good. We had good...
KFYR-TV
Dickens Festival returns to self-proclaimed Christmas capital of North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The self-proclaimed Christmas capital of North Dakota, Garrison, is back for another year of its Dickens Festival. The Dickens Village Festival turns the community of 1,500 into a Victorian era town based on Charles Dickens. Committee members say the idea started to bring tourism during slow winter months.
KFYR-TV
Minot crisis center says phone plans can make it difficult for victims to escape abusers
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It’s difficult for victims of domestic abuse to leave their abuser, especially if they are tied to them through financial or emotional means, or even through their cell phone plans. Now, President Joe Biden is looking at a bill, the Safe Connections Act, that’s proposed to change things for survivors.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck, Minot shop local on Small Business Saturday
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Hundreds of shoppers took over Main Street in Minot to support their favorite local merchants Saturday. The local shopping really began Friday, as the downtown association encouraged people to support local businesses through a downtown open house, leading up to Friday night’s tree lighting. A...
KFYR-TV
Minot gives Miss ND 2022 Sidni Kast warm sendoff ahead of national competition
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot community gathered Saturday to give Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast a proper sendoff as she gets ready to go to the national competition next month. Kast was crowned Miss North Dakota in the state competition in Williston in June, taking over for Reyna Bergstrom.
KFYR-TV
Minot High senior gets his own signing day after missing ceremony to be with family
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – What should have been one of the hilltop moments of Minot High senior Tyler Buchanan’s baseball career turned into a family tragedy. On Nov. 1, Tyler’s grandfather, Donald Bourne, passed away unexpectedly. Tyler committed to play baseball at Minot State in the summer...
