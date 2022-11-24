Read full article on original website
Brad DePriest
4d ago
Damn people he shot someone in the head twice! people want clemency for him! I guarantee if he wouldn't have been caught he'd be out their committing more crimes! Get a clue people plz it's a serious crime with serious repercussions!
Reply(9)
59
floopy c
4d ago
when you know your life is about about to end, you don't have any other choice but to turn your life around, because you know there'll be no more life soon in the one you're living
Reply
14
Buddy H.
3d ago
He was man enough to pull the trigger, now he can man up and take his punishment. The cop's life ended the day Mr. Johnson decided it would, just as 12 jurors decided it's Mr. Johnson's turn to pay the piper. My tears are reserved for the cop's family.
Reply(1)
8
KMOV
Parson says Kevin Johnson will be executed Tuesday
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has confirmed that Kevin Johnson will be executed on Tuesday. “Mr. Johnson has received every protection afforded by the Missouri and United States Constitutions, and Mr. Johnson’s conviction and sentence remain for his horrendous and callous crime. The State of Missouri will carry out Mr. Johnson’s sentence according to the Court’s order and deliver justice,” Gov. Parson said. “The violent murder of any citizen, let alone a Missouri law enforcement officer, should be met only with the fullest punishment state law allows. Through Mr. Johnson’s own heinous actions, he stole the life of Sergeant McEntee and left a family grieving, a wife widowed, and children fatherless. Clemency will not be granted.”
Despite protests, no change in plans for execution of Kevin Johnson after hearing
Missouri state officials will carry on with plans to execute Kevin Johnson, a man convicted of killing a Kirkwood police officer in 2005.
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Execution of Kevin Johnson looms
ST. LOUIS – Missouri is set to execute a man who killed a Kirkwood police officer in a heinous, execution-style murder. Activists say that killer is a victim of injustice. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones quits Twitter after Elon Musk tweeted about Ferguson and the long-ago debunked “hands up, don’t shoot” narrative.
kcur.org
How overzealous prosecution and racial bias result in unjust death sentences in Missouri
This story was commissioned by the River City Journalism Fund as part of its series Shadow of Death, which considers St. Louis County’s use of the death penalty. The Gospel of John tells of Jesus chastising a crowd intent on stoning a woman to death. “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her,” the Bible records him saying.
Missouri parents leaving workforce due to lack, and affordability of childcare
According to the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, more than 30% of Missouri parents have left a job or not taken a job in the last year because of childcare. The Show Me State is missing out on more than $1.3 billion for Missouri's economy due to childcare issues.
St. Louis Comes After Lawyer Who Accused Them of Sunshine Law Violations
The city calls Elad Gross' lawsuit "a publicity stunt," seeks $25K in damages
St. Louis American
A tale of two prosecutors
On August 3, 1810, Peter Johnson became the first person to be executed by the State of Missouri. By the time the U.S. Supreme Court found the death penalty unconstitutional in 1972, Missouri had already executed 285 people — most by hanging. Since the court reinstated capital punishment in 1976, Missouri has executed 92 people by lethal injection.
KMOV
Megan Green sworn in as first woman president of the Board of Aldermen in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Megan Green is now the first woman to serve as president of the Board of Aldermen in St. Louis City. In her speech, she pledged to work with a sense of urgency, recognizing her term is short. “First thing, we have to start work to...
kcur.org
In Missouri, racial composition of juries is a matter of life or death penalty
This story was commissioned by the River City Journalism Fund as part of its series Shadow of Death, which considers St. Louis County’s use of the death penalty. No less than the great defense attorney Clarence Darrow believed that more than lawyers’ rhetoric, more than the evidence, a verdict of guilt or innocence for many defendants rested on the 12 people judging them. “Never forget,” he wrote, “almost every case has been won or lost when the jury is sworn.”
brentwoodmo.org
A Message from Mayor Dimmitt
You may have read in the November 18, 2022, St. Louis Post-Dispatch an article entitled “St. Louis County police departments pursue auto-theft task force.” (Here’s the link to that article.) I would like to provide a little background for the subject matter of this article. For a number of years, we have lived with the fact that criminals are coming through our neighborhoods in the early morning hours trying to steal items from cars. Police refer to this as “car clotting.” However, during the last few years we have witnessed a change from a lone individual to a more organized group effort: cars with four or five armed people coming into our residential neighborhoods trying to steal either cars or guns. The Brentwood Police Department has been urging our residents to 1) lock their cars, 2) remove valuables and 3) never, ever confront these individuals. Our police tell us to call 911 and let them, the professionals, deal with these criminals.
Cause of Death Released for St. Louis Woman Linked to Deadly Mass Overdose
Chuny Ann Reed was awaiting trial when she died suddenly this summer
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
The mystery of Missouri’s single zip code that starts with ‘7’
Why is there one zip code in Missouri that starts with a 7 instead of a 6? Is there a ghost town there?
BET
St. Louis Mayor Quits Twitter After Elon Musk Mocks Ferguson’s 2014 ‘Hands Up Don’t Shoot’ Protests
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced on Thanksgiving Day that she’s leaving Twitter over a tweet from the platform’s new owner, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, that mocked the 2014 “Hands up don’t shoot” protests in Ferguson, Mo. “This is the final straw for me....
KMOV
Reside in St. Louis: NABISCO Mansion
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The NABISCO Mansion located at 10 Westmoreland Place is on the market. The home has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two partial bathrooms. It was built in 1896, and the current owners have made some restorations. The home’s listing price is $2,150,000. The listing...
KYTV
St. Louis man set to serve 241 years in prison reflects on first weeks of freedom since 1995
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A welcome home celebration for former inmate Bobby Bostic was held on Saturday. The service at Williams Temple Church on Union Blvd was in support of Bostic, 43, who was released from prison after nearly three decades. News 4 sat down with Bostic one-on-one Saturday.
KMOV
Nonprofit announces plans for women’s museum and community center in North St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A home in north St. Louis is being renovated into a museum that will highlight African American women. The building near St. Louis and Glasgow Avenues was the home of Ethel Hedgeman Lyle. She was born and raised in St. Louis. In 1980, she helped found the first African American sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
St. Louis man gets 14 years for selling fatal dose of fentanyl
A St. Louis man will spend the next 14 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl, including a dose that killed a man in November 2018.
