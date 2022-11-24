Read full article on original website
Woman shot, thrown from vehicle along highway ramp in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A woman was thrown from a vehicle along a highway ramp in Pittsburgh after she was shot, according to Pittsburgh police. Officers responded to the intersection of I-579 and the Boulevard of the Allies around 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the woman who had been...
Arrest made in shooting of McKeesport man
MCKEESPORT, PA – The suspect responsible for the November 7th shooting of a 45-year-old McKeesport man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, attempted homicide, and a weapons charge. 40-year-old Quenton Hughes of Penn Hills turned himself in to the police Monday. According to police, Hughes allegedly shot the 45-year-old man multiple times early that morning in the 2100 block of Beacon Street. The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. He is still recovering from his injuries. The post Arrest made in shooting of McKeesport man appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arrest warrant issued for boyfriend of missing Cleveland woman found dead in PA.
The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for the boyfriend of Adrianna K. Taylor, a 23-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this month and found dead at a home in Pennsylvania.
Man hospitalized after apparent shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man arrived at a hospital after apparently being shot in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, a man with gunshot wounds to the leg was dropped off at a hospital at around 2:40 a.m. The victim is in stable condition. He talked with police...
Penn Hills paramedic dies after ambulance crash in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A Penn Hills paramedic died after the ambulance he was driving crashed Sunday night in Pittsburgh. First responders were called to Fifth Avenue and Morewood Avenue in Shadyside just after 11 p.m. When Pittsburgh medics arrived on the scene, they found Nick Theofilis, 23, in cardiac arrest.
Penn Hills man arrested for shooting another man, fleeing police in Verona
TARENTUM, Pa. — A Penn Hills man is behind bars after police said he shot another man and fled from police in Verona in early November. According to Allegheny County police, Verona police were called to a fight in the 800 block of Allegheny River Boulevard at around 10:54 p.m. on Nov. 10.
Arrest warrant issued for Cleveland man after girlfriend's body was found buried in Pennsylvania backyard
CLEVELAND — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 43-year-old Cleveland man after his girlfriend's body was found buried in a backyard near Pittsburgh this past Friday. Anthony M. Kennedy is currently charged with aggravated murder in the death of 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor, who apparently suffered a gunshot wound to the head. While the warrant was issued on Saturday, Cleveland police confirm Kennedy is not currently in custody.
Pittsburgh police investigate overnight shooting in Sheraden
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood. Police were called to a hospital around 2:40 a.m., after receiving a report that an adult male had arrived with gunshot wounds to the leg. The man was in stable condition but, police said, he was not cooperative in...
Missing 23-year-old Cleveland woman found dead with gunshot wound in Pittsburgh backyard
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A 23-year-old missing Cleveland woman was found dead in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's...
Woman gets 8 to 16 years for driving over, killing boyfriend in Homewood
Ausha Brown had only been dating Von Washington, she said, for about five weeks when she killed him. On Monday, as Brown was ordered to serve eight to 16 years in prison for third-degree murder, she told the court that in the moments before she ran Washington over in her black SUV, he had assaulted her.
EMS driver dies after ambulance crashes in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: The EMS driver has died. Three people were sent to hospitals after a crash involving an ambulance in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh police said the driver of a Penn Hills ambulance went into cardiac arrest. He was sent to the hospital and was considered to be in life-threatening condition.
North Versailles man pleads guilty to 2019 fatal crash on Tri-Boro Expressway
A North Versailles man whose blood alcohol was nearly three times the legal limit when he crashed his car on the Tri-Boro Expressway, killing his passenger, pleaded guilty to criminal charges on Monday. Edward Wharton, 60, will be sentenced on charges of homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence and...
2 teens shot in Pa. neighborhood on Thanksgiving night
Two teenagers were shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Thanksgiving night, according to a story from WPXI. The news outlet said that according to Allegheny County 911, first responders arrived in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue in the Sheraden neighborhood at 8:41 p.m. One victim had gunshot wounds to...
Driver impaled, trapped after trying to flee traffic stop in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after speeding away from police, driving into oncoming traffic and crashing into a light post and metal fence on the on-ramp to the Parkway East. Police say the driver was spotted by police after he turned from Bartlett Street into oncoming...
Man accused of beating fellow resident with shelf, chair at Community Corrections Association
Justin Gerber, 28, has been in the Mahoning County Jail since he was arrested at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday at the main CCA facility at 1608 Market St.
1 person arrested after police chase in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested after leading state troopers on a chase through Fayette County on Friday.It started when a trooper tried to pull over David Phillips for a vehicle code violation near Wingrove and Eutsey Road.During the chase, one of the troopers failed to turn and crashed into a yard.KDKA was told the officer was not injured.Phillips was taken into custody.
'I heard the gunshots ... I didn't know it was my little cousin': Sheraden neighborhood reeling after shooting
PITTSBURGH — People in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood said they felt rattled Friday, one day after a shooting along Sherwood Avenue resulted in two teen boys seriously hurt. The two teens, whose identities have not been released, were listed in critical condition Thursday night, according to Pittsburgh police. No arrests...
Aliquippa Man Charged with DUI After Being Revived With NARCAN on I-376 in Hopewell Township
Story by Beaver County Radio Staff) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting Monday morning that they have filed DUI Charges against an Aliquippa man after an incident that took place along Interstate 376 Westbound in Hopewell Twp. on November 5, 2022 at 9:30 PM.
Man Charged With Strangulation Following Domestic Dispute in Oil City Faces Hearing on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a 31-year-old Allegheny County man accused of strangulation following an apparent domestic dispute in Oil City is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 31-year-old John Kwame Simmons, of McKees Rocks, Allegheny County, is scheduled for...
Police: missing Pittsburgh teen located
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Mariah Moreni has been located. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Original Story:. Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help...
