MCKEESPORT, PA – The suspect responsible for the November 7th shooting of a 45-year-old McKeesport man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, attempted homicide, and a weapons charge. 40-year-old Quenton Hughes of Penn Hills turned himself in to the police Monday. According to police, Hughes allegedly shot the 45-year-old man multiple times early that morning in the 2100 block of Beacon Street. The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. He is still recovering from his injuries. The post Arrest made in shooting of McKeesport man appeared first on Shore News Network.

MCKEESPORT, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO