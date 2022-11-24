ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in shooting of McKeesport man

MCKEESPORT, PA – The suspect responsible for the November 7th shooting of a 45-year-old McKeesport man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, attempted homicide, and a weapons charge. 40-year-old Quenton Hughes of Penn Hills turned himself in to the police Monday. According to police, Hughes allegedly shot the 45-year-old man multiple times early that morning in the 2100 block of Beacon Street. The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. He is still recovering from his injuries. The post Arrest made in shooting of McKeesport man appeared first on Shore News Network.
MCKEESPORT, PA
WKYC

Arrest warrant issued for Cleveland man after girlfriend's body was found buried in Pennsylvania backyard

CLEVELAND — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 43-year-old Cleveland man after his girlfriend's body was found buried in a backyard near Pittsburgh this past Friday. Anthony M. Kennedy is currently charged with aggravated murder in the death of 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor, who apparently suffered a gunshot wound to the head. While the warrant was issued on Saturday, Cleveland police confirm Kennedy is not currently in custody.
CLEVELAND, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

EMS driver dies after ambulance crashes in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: The EMS driver has died. Three people were sent to hospitals after a crash involving an ambulance in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh police said the driver of a Penn Hills ambulance went into cardiac arrest. He was sent to the hospital and was considered to be in life-threatening condition.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

2 teens shot in Pa. neighborhood on Thanksgiving night

Two teenagers were shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Thanksgiving night, according to a story from WPXI. The news outlet said that according to Allegheny County 911, first responders arrived in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue in the Sheraden neighborhood at 8:41 p.m. One victim had gunshot wounds to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 person arrested after police chase in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested after leading state troopers on a chase through Fayette County on Friday.It started when a trooper tried to pull over David Phillips for a vehicle code violation near Wingrove and Eutsey Road.During the chase, one of the troopers failed to turn and crashed into a yard.KDKA was told the officer was not injured.Phillips was taken into custody.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police: missing Pittsburgh teen located

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Mariah Moreni has been located. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Original Story:. Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help...
PITTSBURGH, PA
