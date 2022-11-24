Read full article on original website
Southern Minnesota News
Public defender appointed judge in Third Judicial District
Governor Tim Walz has appointed Jeremy Clinefelter as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District, which encompasses Waseca and Freeborn counties, among others. Clinefelter will replace Judge Matthew Opat. Clinefelter, a managing attorney at the public defender’s office in Owatonna, will be chambered in Preston, in Fillmore County....
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota's legalization of marijuana will be the nation's best
When I started working on a bill in 2019 to legalize cannabis for adult use, Minnesota was not ready for that idea to become law. Proposals were confused and contradictory. Neither the House nor the Senate DFL had the votes necessary to pass it, and Republicans in the Senate were actively blocking cannabis legalization for their political benefit. Most important, Minnesotans had not been heard on what goals lawmakers should pursue in creating a new cannabis marketplace.
KAAL-TV
Austin flower basket program back for its 28th year
(ABC 6 News) – Back for its 28th year, the Austin community is coming together for its annual flower basket fundraiser. The program is funded by the city, the community, and the Hormel company. More baskets will be added this year in the north part of town by Hormel Foods North and The Hormel Institute on Knowlton Avenue. Hormel is donating more than $12,000 towards the program.
Don’t Make These Mistakes On Your Minnesota Christmas Cards
Before you put that stamp on the envelope and mail out your Christmas cards, double-check that you aren't making these huge mistakes that are common on cards from Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Huge Grammar Mistakes Happening on Christmas Cards Mailed From Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. As I was...
mprnews.org
New map restores Native names to northern Minnesota
The names of many lakes, rivers and cities across northern Minnesota have roots in the Ojibwe language — Bemidji, for example, is derived from the word bemijigamaag meaning "Lake with crossing waters" — a reference to how the Mississippi River flows across Lake Bemidji. But the names of...
redlakenationnews.com
Advocates, opponents prepare for fight over marijuana legalization in Minnesota
Minnesota cannabis advocates have waited years for this moment: Democrats who support legalizing marijuana now control the governor's office and the state Legislature, and they are signaling they could act on the issue next year. The state's medical cannabis manufacturers, hemp-product retailers and industry groups are poised to have an...
kfgo.com
Greater Minnesota cities to Democratic leaders: Don’t forget about us
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. – City leaders from Greater Minnesota meeting in Alexandria recently did not fail to notice that the incoming Democratic majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate will not have very many non-metro lawmakers. Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer, president of the Coalition of Greater...
boreal.org
Minnesota 3A recount between Skraba and Ecklund expected in early December
Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - November 23, 2022. The recount of one of the state’s closest election contests this year is likely to take place the first week of December, although a firm date and locations won’t be known until after the state canvassing board meets next Tuesday, Nov. 29.
voiceofalexandria.com
Schools struggling as illnesses surge in Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. In one case, the Hinckley-Finlayson School District held...
KAAL-TV
Mixed feelings for shoppers and workers on Cyber Monday
(ABC 6 News) – There is Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, and Monday is the grand finale of one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, Cyber Monday. Imagine a place where you can shop online and support local businesses, it exists and it’s called Shop Iowa. It started in March 2020 when physical retail doors were shut because of the pandemic. The State of Iowa found a majority of Iowa business owners were not selling online, so Shop Iowa was created.
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
Designed to be all-inclusive, parents are outraged
WTIP
Snowmobile trail closure in Michigan by owner of Lutsen Mountains grabs attention on Minnesota’s North Shore
Cook County snowmobilers and others who enjoy riding trails along the North Shore are raising eyebrows over a choice to shut down a popular snowmobile route in Michigan earlier this year. The decision by Charles Skinner, the owner of Lutsen Mountains Resort and its parent company, Midwest Family Ski Resorts,...
KAAL-TV
Over 100 Canada geese, mallards found dead on Waseca lake; tests negative for avian flu
(ABC 6 News) – Lab tests on over 100 waterfowl that were found dead at a Waseca lake have tested negative for avian influenza, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Division of Fish and Wildlife. The MnDNR said on Sunday, Nov. 20, Conservation Officers and Wildlife staff...
Significant Snowfall Across Southern Minnesota Tuesday
The National Weather Service says that several inches of snow are possible during the day on Tuesday. An area from southwest Minnesota, northeast into western Wisconsin -- including Mankato, Faribault, Owatonna, Rochester, Red Wing, and the Twin Cities can expect between 2 and 5 inches of new snow. Timing will...
visitwinona.com
Meet Winona: Minnesota’s Sweetest Small Town (& Why It’s Worth Visiting)
Minnesota. The very name conjures up images of a frigidly cold place, with trees shedding their leaves and a terrain that resembles parts of Nebraska or Kansas for their flatness. Of course, some of this information is correct. But some are just commonplace generalizations which are, to be honest, unwarranted attempts to paint the state with a broad brush. Of course, Minnesota is stunning. Perhaps, even more when the cold season is at its peak and trees are covered in frosty snow. The quintessential silver lining in a cloud. And while parts of Minnesota may have that overhyped pancake look, the Land of 10,000 lakes still boasts plenty of topography. Besides, is beauty all about mountains, hills, and ridges?
KAAL-TV
Downtown Rochester businesses struggle to regain customers
(ABC 6 News) – Business owners in downtown Rochester say they saw some much-needed customers last weekend with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, but they are still struggling to bounce back from pandemic shutdowns and the switch to telework. Tangerine Gifts has been a downtown Rochester staple for...
mprnews.org
Monday snow chance northern Minn.; Plowable snow will slow Tuesday commutes
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has tallied 4.6 inches of snow this November. Most of that snow has melted, except in shady areas. Our lawns and streets will receive a fresh batch of snow on Tuesday. Monday snow potential to the north. There’s a chance of light snow in roughly the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
KAAL-TV
Lakeville man charged with murder for fatal Bloomington restaurant shooting
(KSTP) – A Lakeville man has been formally charged for last week’s deadly shooting at a Bloomington strip mall. Aaron Le, 47, has been charged by warrant with one count of second-degree murder and another charge of attempted second-degree murder. He remains in custody in Kay County, Oklahoma, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.
