Tennessee State

Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire and More Country Stars Decorate Christmas Trees To Benefit First Responders Children’s Foundation

Country music stars Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, and many others are decorating Christmas trees to benefit a children’s foundation. They along with many others are coming together to support Gaylord Opryland Resort’s 39th annual A Country Christmas event. It features the Parade of Trees, too. This happens to be Tennessee’s longest-running holiday attraction for local and visiting families.
TENNESSEE STATE
Thomas Rhett’s Mom Opens Up About the Country Star’s Childhood

Yes, that’s Paige Lankford, Thomas Rhett’s mother, telling a somewhat embarrassing anecdote about the country music star’s childhood. Lankford dropped the Thomas Rhett knowledge that only a mother can tell on a podcast devoted to this sort of stuff. It’s called “Got It from My Momma” and hosted by Jennifer Vickery Smith, the mother of country singer Conner Smith.
Lainey Wilson Debuts New Song Titled ‘New Friends’ on ‘Yellowstone’

Lainey Wilson has once again added a new track to her recent album Bell Bottom Country. She did this, of course, by premiering it on “Yellowstone.” On Sunday’s episode, Nov. 27, Wilson wasn’t actually performing the song in character as she did with her other new track “Smell Like Smoke,” which premiered on episode 3. But, the song was “hidden” in a scene with Jamie Dutton and Sarah Atwood, according to Wilson.
OHIO STATE
Shania Twain Attends Adele Concert as a Fan

Adele is one of the biggest names in modern music. However, the “Easy On Me” singer had an equally famous fan in the crowd at one of her concerts over the weekend, and that’s country music icon, Shania Twain. According to a post on her Instagram Story, though, Adele didn’t even realize the “Forever and For Always” singer had been in attendance. At least, not until after the concert ended.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Cody Johnson Promises ‘A Lot of Energy’ for Performance at The American Rodeo in 2023

With him being the headlining act at 2023 The American Rodeo, country music star Cody Johnson is now promising major excitement during his performance. While speaking to Country Now about the upcoming performance, Cody Johnson declared, “I’ve been a big fan of The American Rodeo since it started. I’ve been able to attend a few times and usually every year we wind up on the couch sitting and watching it all day long cause it’s such a special, unique rodeo.”
WATCH: Tim McGraw Gets Fans in the Holiday Spirit With Awesome Merle Haggard Cover

The holiday season is upon us and country music icon Tim McGraw is getting fans into the spirit of the season – Merle Haggard style!. In a recent Twitter post, the Don’t Take the Girl singer shared a recent TikTok video where he covers one of Merle Haggard’s beloved classic songs If We Make It Through December. It’s a version perfectly performed by Tim McGraw. We get the feel of the classic Haggard along with the unique and unforgettable Tim McGraw country music twang.
Jake Owen Speaks Out After Unexpected Hospital Visit Last Month

In October, country music singer Jake Owen was forced to go to the hospital in the middle of his “Up There Down Here Tour.” A very open post on social media around the same time also concerned fans. In a recent interview with Today’s Country Radio, Owen elaborated on the incident and the candid Instagram post.
UTAH STATE
Metallica Announces New Album, Major World Tour

Once again, it’s time for one of the great music acts in rock and roll to go out on tour and we’re talking about Metallica. The band is confirming that it has a title and release date for a 12th studio album titled 72 Seasons. It will be available for purchase on April 14, 2023, through the band’s Blackened Recordings. The album gets produced by Greg Fidelman. He’s joined by Metallica founding members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich. It runs for around 77 minutes and is filled with 12 tracks. This marks the first full-length work of new music since the 2016 album Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.
Eric Church Launches Solid Entertainment To Oversee His Expanding Empire

Eric Church is taking on a lot of new endeavors as we approach the New Year. He most recently announced the launch of his “all-inclusive” enterprise, Solid Entertainment. Church spearheaded Solid Entertainment alongside his longtime manager John Peets. Together, the pair intends to use the enterprise to help maintain the country music star’s expanding empire. This includes the singer’s brand new Sirius XM radio station Outsiders Radio, as well as other new and ongoing projects.
musictimes.com

"A Very Backstreet Christmas" 2022 : A Backstreet Boys Christmas Album Review

Celebrate the Yuletide season while reliving the 1990's boyband nostalgia with the Backstreet Boys! The boys has just released their Christmas album for 2022 called, "A Very Backstreet Christmas" on October 14. Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ Mc Lean, and cousins Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson cover some of our classic favorite holiday melodies in their unique Backstreet versions. These songs include "White Christmas," "Silent Night," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." Original Christmas songs the boys have on this album are "Christmas in New York," "Together," and "Happy Days."
Miranda Lambert Reflects on the Classic Country Music That Impacts Her Songwriting

More than 20 years after releasing her self-titled debut album, Miranda Lambert is reflecting on the classic country music that has impacted her songwriting over the years. “I sing as a male character in ‘If I Were a Cowboy,’” Miranda Lambert told Music Connection. “I got that from Emmylou Harris, who would never change the genders. And John Prine with ‘Angel From Montgomery,’ when he assumed the character of an old woman. I love that it doesn’t have to change. Once I heard Emmy do it, I thought I could change the rules.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
