Once again, it’s time for one of the great music acts in rock and roll to go out on tour and we’re talking about Metallica. The band is confirming that it has a title and release date for a 12th studio album titled 72 Seasons. It will be available for purchase on April 14, 2023, through the band’s Blackened Recordings. The album gets produced by Greg Fidelman. He’s joined by Metallica founding members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich. It runs for around 77 minutes and is filled with 12 tracks. This marks the first full-length work of new music since the 2016 album Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

3 HOURS AGO