ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 13, injured in southwest Columbus apartment shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old girl was injured when police said someone fired a gun into an apartment on the southwest side of Columbus early Sunday morning. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 1:29 a.m. at an apartment in the Wedgewood Apartment Complex near the intersection of Briggs Road and Kingsford Road. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Crime victims stuck with red tape feel abandoned by Columbus city attorney’s office

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Tucked away on the seventh floor of the Municipal Court building in Downtown Columbus, crime victims patiently await a chance to press charges. The Intake Section, part of City Attorney Zach Klein’s Prosecution Resources Unit, opens its doors to citizens looking to formally accuse someone of a misdemeanor crime. Staff interview […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

13-year-old injured in shooting at Wedgewood Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old girl was taken to a hospital early Sunday morning after she was struck by gunfire at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, according to the Columbus Division of Police. A press release from police says an unknown suspect fired shots into an apartment located near the...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

13-year-old girl struck by bullet shot into Wedgewood apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 13-year-old girl was hit by a bullet shot into an apartment within the Wedgewood Apartment Complex early Sunday morning. Police said an unknown suspect fired a gun into an apartment within the complex around 1:29 a.m. The teen was treated for a minor injury...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI

The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. The OSHP reports that 33-year-old Daniel Morozowsky, Jr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on State Route 555 near Wayne Avenue in Zanesville. Authorities said Morozowsky was stopped for failure to drive...
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two people trapped following crash in Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 23 in Circleville. The call came in shortly after 9:00 a.m. Dispatchers say the crash occurred north of Huston Street, near the Route 23 clover-leaf. The SUV, officials say, left the roadway and crashed into...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Disturbing details released in death of Hocking Co. toddler

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — New details were released today regarding the death of a 10-month-old toddler in Hocking County. The Guardian broke the story regarding the child’s death over the weekend. According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, 10-month-old Kamyla Somers suffered seven skull fractures, bleeding from the...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
CANTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot three times in stable condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after he was shot three times early Friday morning on the westside of Columbus. Columbus police responded to a shooting to the 4500 block of Hambrick Street, near the intersection of Avonia Drive in the Georgian Heights neighborhood.  There they discovered a man who had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports November 23-27, 2022

A deputy arrested Barbara L. Cox, age 45 of Richwood for an outstanding warrant when she turned herself in at the Sheriff’s Office. She was taken to the Union County Common Pleas Court. 10:33am Domestic. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 15000 block of Macklin Road to...
UNION COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

OSHP says 16 people died in holiday weekend accidents on state roads

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sixteen people died in 15 traffic accidents over the Thanksgiving weekend on the state’s roads, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crashes happened between Wednesday at midnight through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Last year, there were 14 fatal crashes in which 17 people were killed. In 2020, 11 people died from vehicular incidents over the holiday weekend statewide.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 killed in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting on Thursday in the Hilltop neighborhood. Police were called to the 900 block of South Roys Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found a victim, who was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m. Police said the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

12-year-old girl missing from north Columbus found

UPDATE: Columbus police said Sunday night that Roslyn McNeal, 12, had been found COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking public assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday evening from the north side. CPD state that officers went to the area of Harrison Avenue and West Hubbard Avenue near […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, Madison County, Saturday morning, but her child was saved after emergency surgery. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. on West Jefferson Kiousville Road near Pringle-Benjamin Road. […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy