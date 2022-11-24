Read full article on original website
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Strauss victims protest before Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday, seek transparency and justice from universityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Moving to Delaware, Ohio During Spring or WinterJ. Michael PittsDelaware, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State ends regular season on four-game losing skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes finish home stretch with 105-67 victory over North AlabamaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bond set at $500,000 for suspect in fatal northeast Columbus gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A judge set bond at $500,000 for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man at a gas station in northeast Columbus last month. Keimariyon Ross is charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky at the Sheetz gas station located at 1485 North Cassady Avenue on Oct. 30.
Suspect in 2020 shooting at east Columbus bar sentenced to life in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man convicted of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman at an east Columbus bar two years ago was sentenced to life in prison. Shawn Mapp, 36, was sentenced in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. He will also have the possibility of parole after 50 years.
Girl, 13, injured in southwest Columbus apartment shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old girl was injured when police said someone fired a gun into an apartment on the southwest side of Columbus early Sunday morning. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 1:29 a.m. at an apartment in the Wedgewood Apartment Complex near the intersection of Briggs Road and Kingsford Road. […]
Crime victims stuck with red tape feel abandoned by Columbus city attorney’s office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Tucked away on the seventh floor of the Municipal Court building in Downtown Columbus, crime victims patiently await a chance to press charges. The Intake Section, part of City Attorney Zach Klein’s Prosecution Resources Unit, opens its doors to citizens looking to formally accuse someone of a misdemeanor crime. Staff interview […]
cwcolumbus.com
Angry Ohio man barricades himself in burning home, refuses fire dept. help
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A Zanesville, Ohio man barricaded himself inside his burning home Sunday and refused help from the local fire department, according to WHIZ and The Times Recorder. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said his department received a call about a house fire on Coopermill Road around 2 p.m. Sunday. When the South […]
WHIZ
Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI
The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. The OSHP reports that 33-year-old Daniel Morozowsky, Jr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on State Route 555 near Wayne Avenue in Zanesville. Authorities said Morozowsky was stopped for failure to drive...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two people trapped following crash in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 23 in Circleville. The call came in shortly after 9:00 a.m. Dispatchers say the crash occurred north of Huston Street, near the Route 23 clover-leaf. The SUV, officials say, left the roadway and crashed into...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Disturbing details released in death of Hocking Co. toddler
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — New details were released today regarding the death of a 10-month-old toddler in Hocking County. The Guardian broke the story regarding the child’s death over the weekend. According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, 10-month-old Kamyla Somers suffered seven skull fractures, bleeding from the...
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
Plane Headed to Columbus Diverted After Assault Incident
Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigations said that a flight had to be diverted to Clinton National Airport Saturday afternoon after a potential assault aboard the aircraft.
One critical, two arrested after Thanksgiving shooting in Licking County
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition and two people have been arrested after a shooting on Thanksgiving night in Licking County, according to the office of Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp. LCSO states that at around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, deputies went to the 3900 block of Francis Road Southeast and […]
Man shot three times in stable condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after he was shot three times early Friday morning on the westside of Columbus. Columbus police responded to a shooting to the 4500 block of Hambrick Street, near the intersection of Avonia Drive in the Georgian Heights neighborhood. There they discovered a man who had […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports November 23-27, 2022
A deputy arrested Barbara L. Cox, age 45 of Richwood for an outstanding warrant when she turned herself in at the Sheriff’s Office. She was taken to the Union County Common Pleas Court. 10:33am Domestic. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 15000 block of Macklin Road to...
OSHP says 16 people died in holiday weekend accidents on state roads
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sixteen people died in 15 traffic accidents over the Thanksgiving weekend on the state’s roads, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crashes happened between Wednesday at midnight through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Last year, there were 14 fatal crashes in which 17 people were killed. In 2020, 11 people died from vehicular incidents over the holiday weekend statewide.
10TV
Police: 1 killed in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting on Thursday in the Hilltop neighborhood. Police were called to the 900 block of South Roys Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found a victim, who was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m. Police said the...
12-year-old girl missing from north Columbus found
UPDATE: Columbus police said Sunday night that Roslyn McNeal, 12, had been found COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking public assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday evening from the north side. CPD state that officers went to the area of Harrison Avenue and West Hubbard Avenue near […]
Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, Madison County, Saturday morning, but her child was saved after emergency surgery. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. on West Jefferson Kiousville Road near Pringle-Benjamin Road. […]
WLTX.com
