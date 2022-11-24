Two people injured in separate Oakland shootings Wednesday afternoon

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in separate shootings within 30 minutes in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon, according to statements from the Oakland Police Department.

The first shooting occurred around 2 p.m., that’s when OPD’s Communications Division received a report of gunshots in the 9800 block of A Street. Officers headed to the scene, but they were unable to find a victim.

A short while after 2 p.m., OPD was informed that a walk-in gunshot wound victim had arrived at a local hospital. The victim reported they were in the area of 98th Avenue and International Boulevard when they were shot. OPD says the victim is in stable condition.

The second shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. at 29th Avenue and Glascock Street, according to OPD. Officers were called to the scene and found a person who had been struck by gunfire. The Oakland Fire Department and emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and provided medical care to the victim before they were taken to a local hospital. OPD says the victim is in serious but stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information about either of these incidents is asked to contact the Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.

