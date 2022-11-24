Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
DCFS: Supplemental SNAP benefits for December now available to recipients
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you have been receiving supplemental SNAP benefits this year, the next allotment should show up on your EBT card by Sunday, December 4. Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was given the go ahead by the federal government to distribute benefits for December.
brproud.com
Early voting underway for December 10 elections
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Early voting continues for the December 10 election in Louisiana. Residents can early vote through December 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Louisiana residents should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).
brproud.com
Current Lt. Governor to announce decision on state governor’s race in January
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the year counts down, politicians are gearing up for their decisions on if they’ll run for governor. Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser said there are a few factors at play that will influence if he runs. He has been teasing a run for...
brproud.com
Governor Edwards urges Louisiana to prepare for severe weather, beginning Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is bracing for severe weather later this week, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) issued a Monday, November 28 news release, urging locals to create a game plan ahead of the storms. The news release said damaging...
brproud.com
Letters volley between DOTD, La. AG about I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office is claiming that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) isn’t being upfront about plans for lane closures on I-10 during construction. In a letter sent the day before Veterans Day, DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson...
brproud.com
Missing St. Helena Parish woman found safe
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A 66-year-old Louisiana woman is missing and authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating her. According to the St. Helena Sheriff’s Office, Paula Chavers was not found at a Denham Springs residence on Moore Lane where she was expected and has been missing since 10 a.m., Saturday, November 26.
brproud.com
Man killed in St. Helena Parish shooting Saturday
GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed after a shooting in a St. Helena Parish neighborhood Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 100 block of Leon Brown Road at 8:20 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Cornelius Porter from Greensburg.
brproud.com
Severe storm leaves behind damage in Jefferson and St. Charles Parish
ST CHARLES, La. (WGNO) — On Saturday (Nov. 26th) a severe storm in Jefferson and St. Charles Parish leaves behind roof damage to multiple budlings and several trees down. The warning came in around 2:30 p.m. between taking place in Paradia Louisiana around Wisner St and Hwy 306. At...
brproud.com
Traffic Update: All lanes opened along I-10 West near Dalrymple but congestion remains
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident on I-10 West near the Dalrymple exit appears to have been resolved Sunday afternoon. As of 3:30 p.m., DOTD says all lanes are open on I-10 West near Dalrymple. Earlier in...
Comments / 0