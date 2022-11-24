Read full article on original website
HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION PRESENTS PROCLAMATION TO MAYOR
November 26, 2022 (San Diego) ---The City of San Diego’s Human Rights Commission held a press conference, Wednesday, November 16 to present a proclamation to approve Human Rights Week to Mayor Todd Gloria for his signature. The event was spearheaded by San Diegans United Against Hate, a coalition of...
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: INAJA MEMORIAL
November 27, 2022 (Inaja) – Claudia White took this photo of the Inaja Memorial between Santa Ysabel and Julian, where she stopped to remember the 11 men who lost their lives battling the Inaja Fire on November 25, 1956. She writes, “My husband, Dean White, was across the canyon on the same fire. He was affected by what they saw and heard for the rest of his life. He was especially saddened by the death of his friend Carlton Lingo.”
CELEBRATION OF LIGHT AT FORT CROSS IN JULIAN
November 25, 2022 (Julian) - Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures in Wynola, near the quaint mountain town of Julian, will host a Celebration of Light and more holiday fun each Friday and Saturday in December from 5 to 8 p.m. The celebration includes a walk-through light display with seven different lighted musical scenes to dazzle guests.
SDSU FOOTBALL: AZTECS FALL TO AIR FORCE ON SENIOR NIGHT 13-3
November 26, 2022 (San Diego) - Visiting Air Force snapped San Diego State's three-game winning streak and spoiled the Aztecs' Senior Night festivities with a 13-3 triumph on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium. With the loss, SDSU also saw its nine-game victory streak against the Falcons halted, slipping to 7-5 on...
ECM SATURDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: EAGLES SOAR TO FIRST DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIP WIN IN EAST COUNTY SHOWDOWN
November 26, 2022 (Escondido) - Since August, we’ve waited for this moment and now it’s finally here. Ramona. Granite Hills. The Bulldogs and Eagles met tonight on neutral turf at Chick Embrey Field at Wilson Stadium at Escondido High for the Division II CIF Final in an epic East County showdown.
