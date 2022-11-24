ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

wbtw.com

Virginia city to honor victims of Walmart mass shooting, plans to use city funds to support recovery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Monday, the City of Chesapeake is holding a vigil to honor the victims killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart. Andre Bing, 31, is accused of shooting and killing six people, injuring at least three others before turning the gun on himself shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Walmart Supercenter near Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery in York

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Nov. 25, a robbery occurred at the Food Lion in the 2900 block of Hampton Highway.  York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect, who is 6’2 and was wearing a VCU hoodie, did not brandish a weapon, but assaulted two employees.  The suspect is described as a tall, […]
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Deputies seeking Gates Co. woman accused of stealing car

Deputies seeking Gates Co. woman accused of stealing …. Chesapeake’s mayor discusses mass shooting; council approves …. Mayor Rick West is emotional thinking about the past week. Read more: https://bit.ly/3F71X8H. Full ceremony: Chesapeake honors victims of Walmart …. The City of Chesapeake held a vigil Monday evening to honor...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven

The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dead after shooting on 37th St. in Newport News

Man dead after shooting on 37th St. in Newport News. Grief counselors available at Oscar Smith High School …. One injured following shooting on Thoreau Circle …. Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery …. WAVY News 10. VDH to send COVID-19 booster reminders through text …. WAVY News 10.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Deadly crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A deadly crash in Virginia Beach shut down part of Shore Drive on Monday afternoon. The Virginia Beach Police Department said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shore Drive, near Fort Story. Both east and westbound lanes of Shore Drive...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

