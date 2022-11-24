Read full article on original website
With no regrets, Norfolk Councilman Paul Riddick prepares to retire from public life
After January 1, John Paige takes the helm in Ward 4, where Riddick has served for 30 years.
Virginia city to honor victims of Walmart mass shooting, plans to use city funds to support recovery
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Monday, the City of Chesapeake is holding a vigil to honor the victims killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart. Andre Bing, 31, is accused of shooting and killing six people, injuring at least three others before turning the gun on himself shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Walmart Supercenter near Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake.
Hope & Healing: United Way of South Hampton Roads launches fund following Walmart shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Flowers and balloons sit by the taped-off Walmart on Sam’s Circle in Chesapeake as a community works to heal. “At a time that we were supposed to be joyful and celebrating Thanksgiving, it was a reminder of pain in our community,” said Kelsey Mohring, a representative with the United Way of South Hampton Roads.
‘I could’ve died’: Newport News man forcefully arrested plans to sue officers
Lawrence Fenner, who was forcefully arrested by Newport News Police in June, now plans on suing the city and the four officers involved.
Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery in York
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Nov. 25, a robbery occurred at the Food Lion in the 2900 block of Hampton Highway. York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect, who is 6’2 and was wearing a VCU hoodie, did not brandish a weapon, but assaulted two employees. The suspect is described as a tall, […]
Water service will be temporarily interrupted for certain streets in Suffolk
Water service will be temporarily interrupted for certain streets in Suffolk for water transmission main repair work
Attorney: Man to sue Newport News police over claim officers 'brutalized' him
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man who was pulled out of his car and Tased by police officers during a traffic stop now plans to sue the Newport News Police Department. Video of Lawrence Fenner’s June 21 arrest spread across social media. Fenner told reporters at a press conference on Monday that he believed his life was at risk.
Deputies seeking Gates Co. woman accused of stealing car
Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven
Man dead after shooting on 37th St. in Newport News
Commercial armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk, police investigate
The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun, and demanded money. There were no reported injuries.
Woman dead in apparent domestic-related incident on Robert Hall Blvd in Chesapeake
Hampton Roads residents to receive COVID-19 booster reminders through text message
Have you gotten a text reminder about your COVID-19 Bivalent booster? There's a good chance it was from the Virginia Department of Health.
Deputy US marshal arrested, accused of being drunk inside Franklin hospital
A deputy U.S. marshal was arrested over the weekend, accused of being drunk while armed at a hospital in Franklin.
Juvenile walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the call came in for the walk-in around 5:25 p.m. Police say a juvenile male sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
UPDATE: Police say barricade situation in Newport News has ended peacefully
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police responded to a barricade situation in Newport News Sunday afternoon. According to the Newport News Police Department, officers arrived to the 500 block of Catina Way for a call about a domestic assault around 1 p.m. A woman told police a 20-year-old man assaulted...
Mother-daughter nursing duo at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital lift each other up
NORFOLK, Va. — Mirna Medina-Gonzalez and Maxine Morales are both nurses at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. But they’re more than just coworkers - they’re also a mother, daughter duo. "What do they call you?" Medina-Gonzalez jokingly asked her daughter, as the two clasped hands. "Mini-me," Morales said...
Deadly crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A deadly crash in Virginia Beach shut down part of Shore Drive on Monday afternoon. The Virginia Beach Police Department said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shore Drive, near Fort Story. Both east and westbound lanes of Shore Drive...
Accused serial ABC store burglar in Norfolk arrested after crashing stolen vehicle amid escape
A serial ABC store burglar was arrested over the weekend in Norfolk.
How grieving Virginia mom plans to honor her son: 'He should still be here'
In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. Of those 66% were linked to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl.
