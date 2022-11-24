CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Monday, the City of Chesapeake is holding a vigil to honor the victims killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart. Andre Bing, 31, is accused of shooting and killing six people, injuring at least three others before turning the gun on himself shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Walmart Supercenter near Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO