Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Related
Bham Now
Guthrie’s Chicken, furry friends + more exciting businesses opening in Birmingham
Many of us may have slowed down during Thanksgiving break, but Birmingham didn’t. We know of many exciting businesses that just opened, plus other places coming soon to The Magic City. Read on to learn about your new favorite spots. 1. Guthrie’s Chicken | Hwy 280. I may...
Bham Now
7 restaurants serving delicious fall salads in Birmingham
Overstuffed on Thanksgiving stuffing and need something fresh and light after all those carbs? We’ve rounded up the best fresh fall salads in Birmingham that will satisfy your craving. Keep reading to find out which restaurants made the list. 1. Real & Rosemary. Real & Rosemary is the place...
Crumbl Cookies expanding with two Birmingham-area locations
Jason and Rebecca Dickey opened their first Birmingham-area location of Crumbl Cookies in Vestavia Hills last year. Now, the duo have expanded the gourmet cookie chain to two new locations in the metro area. Jason and Rebecca Dickey opened a second Birmingham-area location of Crumbl Cookies in Alabaster on Nov....
wvtm13.com
Birmingham 'Holiday Tree Lighting Block Party' draws large crowd
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Christmas is exactly four weeks away and the city of Birmingham officially kicked off the holiday season on Sunday. The city hosted its "Holiday Tree Lighting Block Party" at Linn Park. There were food trucks spread throughout the park for people to enjoy while they waited for the tree lighting ceremony. There were also concerts and a sampling of "The Brown Sugar Nutcracker."
wvtm13.com
Local toy store shares details on popular toys this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving has now passed, we're full swing ahead to Christmas. As the holiday approaches, many parents will be on the lookout for that hottest toy of the season. The manager at Learning Express Toys tell us squishmallows, slime, and tonies box are trendy this year. The...
Where to shop Museum Store Sunday in Alabama
It’s almost time for Museum Store Sunday, an annual shopping day showcasing the unique items at museum stores. In 2017, the Museum Store Association founded the event to encourage patrons to support museums and cultural institutions. Held the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Museum Store Sunday invites the public to shop locally to help support the arts and drive revenue directly to cultural institutions.
Christmas 2022: Don’t miss these holiday lights shows in the Birmingham area
Holiday light shows already are sparkling in the Birmingham area. Here are eight festive events meant to delight the eyes, warm the heart and bring cheer during the Christmas season. Some of them can be found right in the metro area; others are within easy driving distance. Season’s greetings and happy viewing!
birminghamtimes.com
3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
wvtm13.com
Holiday display at Regions Center lights up downtown Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A downtown Birmingham building is now in the holiday spirit Friday night, as the Regions Center has lit up in its traditional holiday display. A news release from Regions Bank states the 30-story building will show Christmas trees, a very large wreath and a giant stocking.
Christmas on the Farm in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, December 3rd from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm join Dustbunnies and Dog Hair at1085 Anniston Beach Rd, Anniston, AL 36206 for Christmas on the Farm. Its time again for Christmas on the Farm and the animals will be dressed up and ready to take pictures with you. Fan favorites like Holmes and Watson, Luke, Red, Sweentess, Rose, Henry and Flapjack will be there.
wbrc.com
GBHS offering $25 adoption fees for some long-term resident pups
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is offering $25 adoption fees for nine long-term resident puppies. They say it’s all thanks to a generous sponsor to get these pets a fur-ever home. Chief Program Officer Ivana Sullivan says it’s important to get these dogs adopted as...
Couple Accused of Stealing $500 in Cigarettes from Gas Station Just Outside Tuscaloosa County
The owners of a service station just outside of Tuscaloosa County are asking for assistance identifying a couple accused of stealing around $500 of cigarettes Saturday. Kimbrel's Grocery, a gas station, convenience store and deli, took to Facebook to share photos and video of a man and woman who allegedly stole several cartons of cigarettes Saturday.
wbrc.com
Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
wvtm13.com
After beating the odds, Alabama 8-month-old arrives home just in time for Thanksgiving
Owen Erskine is smiling a lot today. The smells of Thanksgiving are adrift in the kitchen- his face lit up when his mama put the casserole dish on his high chair. Owen Erskine is home for the first time since he was born, thankful and happy. “I will be 30...
18-year-old shot, killed on Thanksgiving identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old Birmingham man who was shot and killed on Thanksgiving has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Quinderius Germond Peoples was found shot in the 400 block of Orchid Road last Thursday around 6:30 p.m. Peoples was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at […]
wvtm13.com
Person shot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thanksgiving evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person suffered a gunshot wound in Birmingham this Thanksgiving evening. A Birmingham Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to an area on Springville Road, in the area of Edwards Lake Road about 5:20 p.m. A fire department spokesperson said the victim was a 20-year-old...
‘You’ll receive more blessings than you can imagine’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Foster and Adoptive Parent Association (AFAPA) has been working to gain members this past month in recognition of National Child Adoption Month. According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR), there are over 220 children available for adoption and over 6,000 in foster care in Alabama. AFAPA provides training, information and donations to prospective and current parents. It supports adoptive, foster and kinship parents. AFAPA President and Cullman resident William “Buddy” Hooper spoke with The Tribune to challenge some misconceptions surrounding adoption and foster care. Hooper has been involved in assisting parents and children through AFAPA for...
ABC 33/40 News
Car crashes into Birmingham liquor store
A car crashed into a liquor store in Birmingham Monday afternoon. The incident happened at Select ABC Spirits store which is located at 1116 3rd Avenue North. Authorities said there were no injuries.
wvtm13.com
Man killed in Birmingham shooting Saturday evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Saturday evening. The police department said officers were called to the 2800 block of 29th Street Southwest just before 7 p.m. Officers found a man lying unresponsive in the driveway of what appeared to be an abandoned house.
wbrc.com
Report shows a 30% drop in investor home purchases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new Redfin report shows more investors pulled out of the housing market during the third quarter of 2022 and it could be a good sign for some looking to buy right now. The report shows that investors bought $42 billion worth of homes nationwide in...
Comments / 1