ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Central Bank of Boone County warns customers of fraudulent activity

COLUMBIA — Central Bank of Boone County issued a warning Monday to its customers about increases in fraud. Some of its customers either had their cards shut down or preemptively frozen over the weekend. "There's a type of fraud where the bad guys basically randomly hit numbers, and once...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges involving deceptive business practices. Kevin Shepherd, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more and several counts of passing a bad check. He pleaded guilty to nine charges over four cases, according to Casenet. His sentencing hearing will be 9 a.m. Monday, The post Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Several arrested after people in two cars fire at each other

Columbia Police took several people into custody after a shots-fired incident on Monday morning. On their Facebook page, police officials said that people in two cars were shooting at each other in the 2400 block of Paris Road. One of the vehicles crashed, and the people in the car tried...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia construction company owner pleads guilty to deceptive business practices

A Columbia man pleaded guilty Monday to 11 charges of deceptive business practices and financial exploitation of the elderly. Blake Mahoney, 29, was arrested in January after multiple complaints to the Better Business Bureau that his company, MO State Construction, had failed to follow through on contracted building projects after receiving upfront payment.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Jefferson City woman seriously injured in shooting

COLE COUNTY — A 20-year-old Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after being shot Saturday. According to the Cole County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to 9014 Century Farms Road after a 911 call claimed the woman had been accidentally shot. The investigation later revealed that her 23-year-old boyfriend had shot her while handling a gun.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Three individuals detained after shots fired on Paris Road

COLUMBIA - Three individuals were detained after shots were fired between two vehicles on Paris Road Monday afternoon. The Columbia Police Department said it responded to the 2400 block of Paris Road around noon after shots were fired. There was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles, police said. One...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Jefferson City woman in critical condition after shooting

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend shot her while handling a gun Sunday afternoon, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Century Farms Road for a report of an accidental shooting around 1:30 p.m.,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

MSHP reports 8 traffic fatalities deaths during Thanksgiving weekend

JEFFERSON CITY - Eight people died in traffic crashes during this year's Thanksgiving holiday counting period, which ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. A total of two drownings occurred, and there were no boating crashes or boating deaths. During 2022's Thanksgiving holiday counting...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt

HARTSBURG, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning left one man hurt. At 2:30 a.m. deputies responded to the 16000 block of South James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one man with a gunshot wound and believe he was shot at a The post Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HARTSBURG, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia fire and police departments responded to a water rescue call around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the pond behind Solstice Senior Living in the 100 block of North Keene Street. An ABC17 News reporter saw crime scene tape near a lake. A police officer told ABC17 that it was part of The post Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Man injured after shooting in southern Boone County

HARTSBURG - A man was injured after a shooting in southern Boone County early Saturday morning. Deputies were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to investigate the shooting at 16000 S. James Sapp Road. One man was found shot and believed to have been injured at a nearby residence, the sheriff's office...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: This article was updated to more accurately represent the findings of the police investigation. The Cole County prosecutor charged a Kansas City man with two counts of first-degree murder after shooting and killing two at a Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning. Two were shot just before 1 a.m. The post Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Woman and dog extricated after crash on Route B

BOONE COUNTY - Two drivers were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision on Route B near Mount Zion Church Road Sunday night. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found three vehicles involved. The crash occurred as Jaelyn Murry, 23, was traveling northbound...
BOONE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy