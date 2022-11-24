Read full article on original website
Central Bank of Boone County warns customers of fraudulent activity
COLUMBIA — Central Bank of Boone County issued a warning Monday to its customers about increases in fraud. Some of its customers either had their cards shut down or preemptively frozen over the weekend. "There's a type of fraud where the bad guys basically randomly hit numbers, and once...
Warrant issued for suspect in Boone County shooting
Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges involving deceptive business practices. Kevin Shepherd, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more and several counts of passing a bad check. He pleaded guilty to nine charges over four cases, according to Casenet. His sentencing hearing will be 9 a.m. Monday, The post Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Several arrested after people in two cars fire at each other
Columbia Police took several people into custody after a shots-fired incident on Monday morning. On their Facebook page, police officials said that people in two cars were shooting at each other in the 2400 block of Paris Road. One of the vehicles crashed, and the people in the car tried...
Columbia construction company owner pleads guilty to deceptive business practices
A Columbia man pleaded guilty Monday to 11 charges of deceptive business practices and financial exploitation of the elderly. Blake Mahoney, 29, was arrested in January after multiple complaints to the Better Business Bureau that his company, MO State Construction, had failed to follow through on contracted building projects after receiving upfront payment.
Jefferson City woman seriously injured in shooting
COLE COUNTY — A 20-year-old Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after being shot Saturday. According to the Cole County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to 9014 Century Farms Road after a 911 call claimed the woman had been accidentally shot. The investigation later revealed that her 23-year-old boyfriend had shot her while handling a gun.
Three individuals detained after shots fired on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - Three individuals were detained after shots were fired between two vehicles on Paris Road Monday afternoon. The Columbia Police Department said it responded to the 2400 block of Paris Road around noon after shots were fired. There was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles, police said. One...
Man facing multiple charges in double fatal shooting at a Jefferson City bar
Howell County boy in serious condition after...
MSHP reports 8 traffic fatalities deaths during Thanksgiving weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - Eight people died in traffic crashes during this year's Thanksgiving holiday counting period, which ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. A total of two drownings occurred, and there were no boating crashes or boating deaths. During 2022's Thanksgiving holiday counting...
Missouri congresswoman questioning management of wildlife refuge near Wooldridge fire scene
The congresswoman who represents fire-damaged Wooldridge in Cooper County has questions for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about how they’ve managed the Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge. The October blaze destroyed 23 structures in Wooldridge and burned more than 3,000 acres. That includes some land in...
Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt
Two people killed, suspect in custody after shooting at Jefferson City bar
JEFFERSON CITY - Two people are dead and one suspect is in custody after a shooting in Jefferson City early Saturday morning. Police have identified Skylar Smock, 26, and Corey Thames, 43, as the two victims. The two are both from Jefferson City. Damien L. Davis, 35, of Kansas City,...
Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia fire and police departments responded to a water rescue call around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the pond behind Solstice Senior Living in the 100 block of North Keene Street. An ABC17 News reporter saw crime scene tape near a lake. A police officer told ABC17 that it was part of The post Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County sees last Cyber Monday without out-of-state, online vendor taxes
BOONE COUNTY - Nov. 28 is the last Cyber Monday in which the “Wayfair tax” and Proposition 1 won’t apply to Boone County residents. Voters approved the taxes in April. The Boone County use tax imposes a 1.75% tax, the same as the county sales tax. Similarly, the Columbia use tax imposes a 2% tax on out-of-state online stores.
Man injured after shooting in southern Boone County
Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar
Woman and dog extricated after crash on Route B
BOONE COUNTY - Two drivers were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision on Route B near Mount Zion Church Road Sunday night. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found three vehicles involved. The crash occurred as Jaelyn Murry, 23, was traveling northbound...
Most Devastating Tornado in NE Missouri History Killed 14 in 1876
I grew up in the Hannibal/Quincy area and tend to be a weather nerd, but have never heard of this historic storm. It was the most devastating tornado in northeast Missouri history and it claimed 14 lives back in March of 1876. The National Weather Service has a recorded history...
