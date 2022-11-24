COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges involving deceptive business practices. Kevin Shepherd, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more and several counts of passing a bad check. He pleaded guilty to nine charges over four cases, according to Casenet. His sentencing hearing will be 9 a.m. Monday, The post Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO