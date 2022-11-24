Read full article on original website
Is the national tree shortage affecting the Permian Basin?
ODESSA, Texas — The Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market took place today at the Parks Legado Town Center. “This is our fourth year, I believe, selling Christmas trees for Midland and Odessa," Vice President of Permian Band Booster Brett Hazenstab said. "It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring the kids out here to get some work done and provide a nice Christmas tree and fresh Christmas trees from Wisconsin for the community.”
Santa sighting at Green Acres Golf Course
MIDLAND, Texas — With the end of Thanksgiving comes the beginning of Christmas, and the figurehead of the 25th of December is Old Saint Nick. "Santa Claus is a timeless, timeless character that is involved in every aspect of this holiday season," Santa Claus himself said. For years, children...
MISD begins interview process for new superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Independent School District held an interview session Monday at the Midland Chamber of Commerce for their open superintendent position. Five candidates interviewed for the job. Each candidate is currently an active superintendent within the State of Texas. "It's basically a get to know them,...
Midland County Commissioners approves reinvestment zone for new wind energy farm
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County Commissioners approved a new reinvestment zone with Pioneer Natural Energy during Monday's meeting. The new Pioneer Hutt Wind Energy Reinvestment Zone has been created, which must be done before Pioneer can be given a tax abatement agreement. Once this is all done, the...
City of Big Spring to repair water leak
BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring is warning citizens that it will be repairing a water leak on Nov. 29. According to the city, the leak is in the area of the Pilot Travel Center at 706 I-20 Frontage Road. Residents in the area will likely...
Where can you go to get warm as Midland sees cold weather?
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Salvation Army plans on giving a helping hand to those in need of a warm place this season. Not too long ago the Midland Salvation army received a donation of 100 cots by Emergency Management. This means that they can accommodate more people during...
Several power outages around the Permian Basin
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: According to Oncor, most homes have their power back on around the Permian Basin. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Oncor is reporting outages across several towns in West Texas. According to Oncor, about 53 customers are affected in the Midland area, 117 customers in the Odessa area, 38 customers...
Parks Legado holds Christmas tree market
ODESSA, Texas — Parks Legado Town Center has brought back its Christmas tree market for another year. This market allows visitors to shop for fresh Christmas trees, poinsettias, wreaths and garlands, as well as browsing dozens of vendors at the market. There are also Thomas the Train rides, free...
Midland County Greater Works holds 11th annual Turkey Trot
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Greater Works hosted its 11th annual Turkey Trot event early this morning. The event held a 5k, 10k and a kids fun run. The event welcomed all age groups and around 600 people participated in this year's Turkey Trot. For some of the participants, the practicality of exercise before a Thanksgiving feast was a motivating factor. The event has grown over the past decade to include Texans from across the state.
Join NewsWest 9 for the Starbright Village Christmas tree lighting
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa and NewsWest 9 have teamed up for the annual community Christmas tree lighting. This year's event will start at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Starbright Village, located at McKinney Park. NewsWest 9's own Crystal Crews and Alex Cammarata will be emceeing...
Curbside Bistro in Odessa gives away Thanksgiving meals
ODESSA, Texas — Curbside Bistro celebrated their annual free thanksgiving event today. They gave away free Thanksgiving meals to anyone who showed up needing a meal, no questions asked. The idea for the event came to co-owner Alejandro Barrientos nine years ago when he was at a restaurant in...
FBI warns public about cryptocurrency scams
MIDLAND, Texas — The FBI is no stranger to scams, but over the past few years they've had something new added onto phone and social media scams to keep track of. Cryptocurrency scams are on the rise, and that includes right here in West Texas. Since the year began,...
New regulations coming for developers in Ector County
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — New developers will have to adhere to a new set of rules for the first time since 2014. Monday at the Ector County Commissioners, the Planning and Development team handed down the proposal for new regulations that will apply to any form of construction going forward, including homes and businesses.
Ireland Elementary collects 468 boxes of cereal for WTXFB
ODESSA, Texas — Ireland Elementary held its first "cereal box challenge" to benefit the West Texas Food Bank. Staff and students have been bringing in new, unopened boxes of cereal to help feed families in our area. Overall, the kids collected 468 boxes for those in need.
MISD hosted the Permian Basin Mental Health Conference Friday
MIDLAND, Texas — On Friday, Midland ISD hosted its eighth annual Permian Basin Mental Health Conference, a free event that provides professional development to counselors across the state of Texas. This year's theme was Powering Forward: Creating a Positive Climate and Culture. "Of particular focus is building relationships within...
City of Midland to host large item trash clean-up event on November 19
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Solid Waste Department will be holding a trash clean-up event in the Washington Park Northwest Parking lot for large item. The event will be held on November 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Some of the items that they will be accepting include old furniture, appliances, and those miscellaneous bulky household items.
MPD responds to shooting Saturday night
MIDLAND, Texas — At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to the DK Convenience Store in the 5800 block of W. Interstate 20 in reference to shots fired. While responding to the scene, officers were notified of a gunshot victim...
Veteran continues Thanksgiving tradition
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa veteran is fulfilling his mission. What started out as a plan to feed the homeless for Thanksgiving, has turned into a community feast. “If I could do it again, I would volunteer, right now, if they were to call me,” said Marine Veteran Jesse Porras.
Midland church gives 250 turkeys to community for Thanksgiving
MIDLAND, Texas — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, turkeys are in high demand. And Faith Church of Midland wants to help those in their community get a hold of them as a way of giving back. They wanted to do their part just before Thanksgiving to help those...
City of Midland to hold fall large item trash cleanup
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is holding a free fall large item trash cleanup Saturday in the northwest parking lot of Washington Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items that will be accepted include furniture, appliances, refrigerators, bed frames, BBQ grills, washers, dryers and chairs. Fix...
