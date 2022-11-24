MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Greater Works hosted its 11th annual Turkey Trot event early this morning. The event held a 5k, 10k and a kids fun run. The event welcomed all age groups and around 600 people participated in this year's Turkey Trot. For some of the participants, the practicality of exercise before a Thanksgiving feast was a motivating factor. The event has grown over the past decade to include Texans from across the state.

