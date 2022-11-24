SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is now in custody after El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies were searching for him on Monday morning. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted for residents in the Grand Valley Street and Waterwheel Street areas. At 8:37 a.m., deputies issued a shelter-in-place for residents in the Grand The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office place wanted man in custody following shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO