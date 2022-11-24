ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

No trash, yard waste will be picked up on Thanksgiving Day in Omaha

By KMTV Staff
 5 days ago
The Public Works Department, Environmental Quality Division, says that there will be no garbage, yard waste, or recyclable material collection on Thanksgiving Day.

See the scheduled changes below:

  • Thursday, Nov. 24 Thanksgiving Day ( NO COLLECTIONS)
  • Friday, Nov. 25 Thursday area collections Set out by 6 AM
  • Saturday, Nov. 26 Friday area collections Set out by 6 AM

Collections will be on the regular schedule the following week, Nov. 28 through Dec. 2.

