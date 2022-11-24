No trash, yard waste will be picked up on Thanksgiving Day in Omaha

The Public Works Department, Environmental Quality Division, says that there will be no garbage, yard waste, or recyclable material collection on Thanksgiving Day.

See the scheduled changes below:

Thursday, Nov. 24 Thanksgiving Day ( NO COLLECTIONS)

Friday, Nov. 25 Thursday area collections Set out by 6 AM

Saturday, Nov. 26 Friday area collections Set out by 6 AM

Collections will be on the regular schedule the following week, Nov. 28 through Dec. 2.

