Harrisburg, PA

1 dead, another injured in central Pa. shooting: police

One person died and another was hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Lancaster, city police said. Shots were fired around 1:11 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of South Prince Street, according to police. Two people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene and taken to a hospital, police...
abc27 News

1 killed, 1 injured in Lancaster early morning shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. Officers responded to the 100 block of S. Prince Street around 1:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, for a reported shooting, according to the police bureau. […]
iheart.com

Teen Boy Dies in Harrisburg Shooting

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Police are investigating the death of a teen who was shot in Harrisburg Saturday. A city spokesman says he was 17; his name has not been released. The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. at Third and Kelker streets in front of a church neighborhood center. No suspects have been arrested.
FOX43.com

17-year-old dead after Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say a shooting in Harrisburg left a 17-year-old dead on Saturday evening. On Saturday, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets for shots fired. At the scene, police found a 17-year-old boy who had already succumbed to...
WGAL

Two people shot, one fatally, in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — The mother of a man who was shot and killed early Monday morning in Lancaster spoke to WGAL at the scene of the shooting. Amanda Brown said her son, Luis Sanchez, 29, was killed after being shot in the face, chest and leg in the vestibule of Prince of Subs restaurant on the 100 block of South Prince Street around 1:30 a.m.
Daily Voice

Details Released Following Homicide In Lancaster: Police

Two people have been shot and one person has died as a result in Lancaster on Monday, Nov. 28. Officers with the Lancaster Bureau of police were called to the 100 block of South Prince Street near the Prince of Subs Restaurant at 1:11 a.m., according to a release by the department around 9 a.m. that same day.
abc27.com

Teen injured in Lancaster County shooting

AKRON BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – West Earl Township Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a teenager on Saturday. Police say the shooting happened around 4:16 p.m. on High Street where a 16-year-old male was injured. The teen was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for medical treatment and was reported to be in stable condition.
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect in skeleton-masked robbery of credit union arrested

READING, Pa. - Reading police arrested a man for robbing a Members First Credit Union in Reading last week. It happened at the credit union in the Shillington Shopping Center at 516 E. Lancaster Ave. on Nov. 21. Authorities say they recognized Mikal Portalatin in video of an armed robbery...
WGAL

Lancaster County shooting under investigation

AKRON, Pa. — Update: Police were called to a home on High Street around 4:16 p.m. Saturday afternoon. They were responding to reports of a 16-year-old male who had a gunshot wound. Police are saying that this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
local21news.com

Coroner called to crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York emergency dispatch confirmed reports of a vehicle crash reported shortly after 10 a.m., on November 28. According to dispatch the crash involved one vehicle with at least one person trapped inside. Dispatch also notes the coroner has been called to the scene. Check back...
WGAL

Police search for theft suspects in Lancaster County

Ephrata Police say the two individuals in surveillance photographs are believed to have committed thefts from multiple victims in West Cocalico Township. According to police, the suspects used stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards at Walmart in Ephrata. Police request anyone with information about the possible identity of one...
WFMZ-TV Online

Ephrata Police seek assistance in identifying two possible suspects

EPHRATA, Pa. - Ephrata Police are asking for assistance in identifying two people on surveillance video. The video was taken on November, 26, 2022 at the Ephrata Walmart. The individuals are believed to have committed theft from multiple victims in West Cocalico Township. They used stolen credit cards to purchase...
PennLive.com

‘My daughter saved my life’ victim says at sentencing of man who stabbed her 3 times

A judge on Monday sentenced a Steelton man to two years in prison for stabbing a woman after an argument in front of her children last year. Edward Wright, Jr., 33, apologized for the February 2021 incident where he interrupted the woman’s movie night with her four children by stabbing her three times, said Amy Schwarzl, a senior deputy district attorney in Dauphin County.
Franklin County Free Press

Fire police shut down Main Street

Fire police shut down South Main Street in Chambersburg Sunday while first responders rescued a person trapped in a vehicle involved in a two-car crash. Rescuers arriving at the intersection of South Main and Derbyshire found a vehicle rolled over against a pole. Two of the occupants were outside the vehicle. One was trapped inside.
pahomepage.com

Carlisle Police searching for missing man

Carlisle Police searching for missing man
