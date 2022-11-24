Read full article on original website
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
iheart.com
FOX43.com
WGAL
Two people shot, one fatally, in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — The mother of a man who was shot and killed early Monday morning in Lancaster spoke to WGAL at the scene of the shooting. Amanda Brown said her son, Luis Sanchez, 29, was killed after being shot in the face, chest and leg in the vestibule of Prince of Subs restaurant on the 100 block of South Prince Street around 1:30 a.m.
Investigation continues into Harrisburg shooting that kills 17-year-old
The victim of Saturday’s fatal shooting in Harrisburg was 17 years old, according to police, with residents in the vicinity of the shooting reporting that police have requested their home security footage. The male victim, whose name has not yet been released, was killed near the intersection of Third...
State Police investigated 970 vehicle crashes and made 539 DUI arrests over 5-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police troopers investigated 970 vehicle crashes and made 539 arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to data released Monday. There were two fatalities and 196 injuries involved in the crash investigations, according to State Police. Alcohol was a factor in 48 crashes, State...
Details Released Following Homicide In Lancaster: Police
Two people have been shot and one person has died as a result in Lancaster on Monday, Nov. 28. Officers with the Lancaster Bureau of police were called to the 100 block of South Prince Street near the Prince of Subs Restaurant at 1:11 a.m., according to a release by the department around 9 a.m. that same day.
abc27.com
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in skeleton-masked robbery of credit union arrested
READING, Pa. - Reading police arrested a man for robbing a Members First Credit Union in Reading last week. It happened at the credit union in the Shillington Shopping Center at 516 E. Lancaster Ave. on Nov. 21. Authorities say they recognized Mikal Portalatin in video of an armed robbery...
WGAL
Lancaster County shooting under investigation
AKRON, Pa. — Update: Police were called to a home on High Street around 4:16 p.m. Saturday afternoon. They were responding to reports of a 16-year-old male who had a gunshot wound. Police are saying that this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
local21news.com
Coroner called to crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York emergency dispatch confirmed reports of a vehicle crash reported shortly after 10 a.m., on November 28. According to dispatch the crash involved one vehicle with at least one person trapped inside. Dispatch also notes the coroner has been called to the scene. Check back...
WGAL
Police search for theft suspects in Lancaster County
Ephrata Police say the two individuals in surveillance photographs are believed to have committed thefts from multiple victims in West Cocalico Township. According to police, the suspects used stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards at Walmart in Ephrata. Police request anyone with information about the possible identity of one...
Woman killed while trying to cross the street near central Pa. Dollar General Store
Officials on Monday identified a woman killed while trying to cross a street in Lancaster County less than 500 feet from her home as Brenda Lausch, of Akron, Pa. The crash occurred about 5:16 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lane of 500 block of South 7th Street in West Earl Township near a Dollar General store.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ephrata Police seek assistance in identifying two possible suspects
EPHRATA, Pa. - Ephrata Police are asking for assistance in identifying two people on surveillance video. The video was taken on November, 26, 2022 at the Ephrata Walmart. The individuals are believed to have committed theft from multiple victims in West Cocalico Township. They used stolen credit cards to purchase...
‘My daughter saved my life’ victim says at sentencing of man who stabbed her 3 times
A judge on Monday sentenced a Steelton man to two years in prison for stabbing a woman after an argument in front of her children last year. Edward Wright, Jr., 33, apologized for the February 2021 incident where he interrupted the woman’s movie night with her four children by stabbing her three times, said Amy Schwarzl, a senior deputy district attorney in Dauphin County.
Fire police shut down Main Street
Fire police shut down South Main Street in Chambersburg Sunday while first responders rescued a person trapped in a vehicle involved in a two-car crash. Rescuers arriving at the intersection of South Main and Derbyshire found a vehicle rolled over against a pole. Two of the occupants were outside the vehicle. One was trapped inside.
pahomepage.com
Carlisle Police searching for missing man
‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels. 'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots …. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots campaign. Shoppers see what’s in store during Black Friday …. Shoppers...
abc27.com
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman during York County home invasion
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Springettsbury Township have arrested a man that allegedly assaulted a woman during a home invasion on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a home invasion on Brindlewood Way at 7:02 a.m. An investigation revealed that a...
PennLive.com
