Mountain View, CA

Man touched girlfriend of Hells Angels member before his murder, documents show

By Phil Mayer
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. ( KRON ) — Five men associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club were arrested last week in connection to a murder that happened at a Chris Stapleton concert on June 18. Documents obtained by KRON4 say that the victim touched the girlfriend of one of the suspects before he was murdered.

According to a Statement of Facts written by Mountain View Police Department Detective Jason Roldan, the group was involved in three incidents at the Shoreline Amphitheatre over the course of the evening. In addition to the murder, the group beat up another victim and dissuaded a witness from talking to police.

Assault near portable restroom

The first incident occurred just before 9:50 p.m. near the venue’s portable restrooms, Roldan said. After one of the Hells Angels (David Wiesenhaven) entered a bathroom, the victim approached Raymond Cunanan, who is also part of the group.

Roldan’s statement said the two had a brief conversation before Cunanan put his drink down on a hand-washing station. Cunanan then put his hands around the victim’s neck and pushed him backward out of the view of the surveillance camera.

The victim later returned, walking unsteadily, police said. Two Hells Angels approached him and one of them threw a drink at him. The victim was then punched in the face and fell down.

While he was on the ground, four of the people who were later arrested punched and kicked him. He was kicked multiple times in the head and torso area and Wiesenhaven stomped on his face, according to the police statement.

The group of Hells Angels eventually headed towards the Stage Right Cafe area of the amphitheater. The victim was hospitalized. He suffered a broken orbital bone, discoloration to his eyes, loss of consciousness and significant facial swelling.

Fatal punch

At about 10:40 p.m., members of the Hells Angels were gathered near the Stage Right Cafe when a man walked through their group, Roldan said. Security footage showed one of the Hells Angels, Logan Winterton, looking at the victim and waving his hands in his direction.

Police said that shortly after, the man returned and “walked directly towards” a woman who was later determined to be the girlfriend of another Hells Angel (Dominic Guardado). According to the statement, the man touched the woman’s shoulder in front of several Hells Angels members.

The man walked away, and Winterton was seen pacing back and forth and waving his hands from side to side. He spoke with Guardado, rolled up his sleeves and walked to the area where the victim was, according to the statement. He rubbed his fist against his open palm, and Guardado, Wiesenhaven and Cunanan followed him.

A third party told police that the victim, the man who was seen approaching Guardado’s girlfriend, was punched in the back of the head and fell face-first on the concrete. Another witness said a man poured beer over the victim’s head and said, “This is what you get
m**********r, for talking s**t.”

The victim was taken to an emergency room with a traumatic brain injury. He was taken off life support on June 29. He was identified as Juan Gonzalez, 41, of Bakersfield.

The statement did not identify which member of the group committed the punch, but Winterton was the only one charged with murder.

Threatening witnesses

According to the police statement, Guardado cornered a man who saw the punch against a food truck. A witness told police Guardado lifted the man by his collar and said, “You didn’t see nothing!” Roldan said Cunanan also threatened someone that called security on their phone.

Suspects and charges

Five men were arrested in total for the incidents that took place at the concert — Guardado, Wiesenhaven, Winterton, Cunanan and Julio Moran.

Guardado, Wiesenhaven and Winterton were described as “‘Frisco’ chapter full patch members” of the Hells Angels. Cunanan’s affiliation is unknown. Moran was described as a Hells Angels “hang around.”

“Based on my training and experience, I know that a ‘hang around’ is the lowest status toward full membership within the HAMC (Hells Angels Motorcycle Club),” Roldan wrote.

The five men and their charges are listed below:

  • Dominic Guardado, 33, of San Francisco: dissuading a witness to a crime
  • Julio Moran, 43, of San Mateo: assault by means to likely to produce great bodily injury
  • David Wiesenhaven, 38, of San Francisco: assault by means to likely to produce great bodily injury
  • Logan Winterton, 37, of San Francisco: murder and assault by means to likely to produce great bodily injury
  • Raymond Cunanan, 42, of Pleasant Hill: dissuading a witness to a crime and assault by means to likely to produce great bodily injury
FOX 5 San Diego

