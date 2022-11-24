Thanksgiving travel: Troopers, turkey, time with family

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – With Thanksgiving a day away, many people will travel to and from their homes to celebrate.

AAA predicts Thanksgiving to be one of the busiest holidays in the past two decades. From main roads to interstates, experts expect more than 50,000,000 Americans to travel.

“It is one of the busiest travel days and times of year,” said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

With every mile traveled, expect some traffic.

“I think we have another three hours left,” said Navid Nikkhah.

Nikkhah and his family made a pit stop Wednesday off of Woodruff Road in Greenville as they traveled from Atlanta to North Carolina to celebrate the holiday.

“Woodruff Road… don’t go on there, it’s terrible,” said Laura Holder, Greenville County resident. “Everything else has been pretty good.”

Woodruff Road is a location, at times, that can be seen backed up with bumper-to-bumper traffic that continues onto I-385, I-85, and throughout the state.

“I think it’s super busy,” Yadira Flores told 7NEWS while stopping at a local convenience store.

“There’s a lot of traffic; a lot of cars,” said Takehya Tucker, as she traveled to Augusta, Georgia with her family.

While the traffic may be adding extra time onto drivers’ commute, some people say they get through the time thinking about what will soon fill their plates.

“Ham and mac-n-cheese,” said Tucker.

“I made fried rice and chicken, mashed potatoes, and turkey,” said Flores.

“My family just gets together in their house and we just stay there for four or five days playing cards and eating all the food,” explained Nikkhah.

Before the feast and fun can begin, Troopers said they will have an extra presence on the roads to make sure everyone reaches their destination safe.

“We have got to get there safely,” said Master Trooper Ridgeway.

According to SCHP, troopers will be looking for distracted and reckless drivers, making sure people are buckled up and assuring that everyone is obeying the laws.

“We just want to remind everybody to take it seriously as far as driving safe. Take it seriously while they are traveling during this holiday period,” said Ridgeway. “We want to enjoy this time with our family and friends and the people that we hold closest to us but we’ve got to get there safely first.”

Highway Patrol said they have seen an increase in traffic related accidents and deaths in previous years on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through Sunday.

Troopers said one of the best ways to decrease that statistic is to plan ahead and use extra caution on the roads.

