nomadlawyer.org

VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

National Historic Landmark For Sale in Downtown Santa Barbara

The Gonzalez-Ramirez Adobe—a National Historic Landmark and nearly 200-year- old masterpiece of Santa Barbara’s colonial architecture—has undergone a meticulous renovation by Becker Studios and is now offered for sale. The 0.62-acre property at 835 Laguna Street has versatile CG zoning, allowing for residential or a variety of commercial uses. Embodying the spirit of Old California, this unique property comes complete with pristine finishes while honoring the authenticity of the original Spanish adobe style.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS LA

Classes at Santa Paula High in Ventura County canceled through Tuesday due to fire

Classes at Santa Paula High School will be canceled through Tuesday due to a fire at the gym, school officials said Sunday. "This is one of the biggest fires we've had in the city of Santa Paula in about 50 years," said Ventura County firefighter Andy Van Sciver.According to officials, the Bryden Gym sustained major damage in the fire on Sunday morning. "Due to the structural damage and the schoolwide impact of the Bryden Gym fire, the Santa Paula Unified School District and Santa Paula High School Administration will be canceling school for Santa Paula High School students on Monday and Tuesday,...
SANTA PAULA, CA
signalscv.com

CALIFORNIA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

OJAI, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Slippery Rock Water Not Filling Montecito Swimming Pools

Rumors sometimes lead to news stories and sometimes not. In the case of Slippery Rock Ranch — TV mogul Dick Wolf’s property in the Goleta foothills — the gossip was that Montecito residents were filling their swimming pools with water from the ranch’s aquifers. While a publicist with the ranch stated last week that Slippery Rock was not selling water or filling Montecito swimming pools, the Goleta Water District confirmed that they quietly settled a long-simmering water dispute with the Law & Order creator in the sum of $10 million.
MONTECITO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Four-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $5.6 million

A 3,200-square-foot house built in 2008 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 200 block of Pedregosa Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Nov. 9, 2022 for $5,550,000, or $1,734 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a carport. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Trial Enters Phase 2 For Defendants Convicted In Deadly Ventura Parking Structure Shooting

Updated--The trial for two individuals convicted for their roles in a deadly shooting at the Ventura beachside parking structure will enter a new phase this week. A Ventura County jury spent a week in deliberations before returning guilty verdicts a week ago in connection with a shooting at the structure on Harbor Boulevard almost three years ago that left one person dead and another wounded.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo Mall Bids Adieu to Aloha Fun Center

Paseo Nuevo’s mall is not getting the Aloha Fun Center that had been advertised to come to Santa Barbara since last year. The roller skating, laser tag, and arcade amalgamation that was set to open on the ground floor of the former Macy’s building downtown hit multiple snags in the development process, and the owners have since let their lease expire.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
AOL Corp

Farmhouse sells for $1.5 million in Santa Maria

A spacious house built in 1997 located in the 5600 block of Oakhill Drive in Santa Maria has a new owner. The 3,063-square-foot property was sold on Nov. 14, 2022. The $1,475,000 purchase price works out to $482 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three baths. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
SANTA MARIA, CA
kvta.com

Latest Ventura County Election Count Produces A Couple Of Changes

(Cars lined up outside the Ventura County Elections Division on election night to drop off mail-in ballots) ***The latest update released Tuesday afternoon November 22nd and because of the holiday Thursday another update will be tomorrow (Wednesday at 4 PM). The links below will provide all the information you need...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Cases of RSV Up Four-Fold in Santa Barbara

As in most of the country, Santa Barbara has increasing numbers of cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial (pronounced sync-SIH-shuhl) virus compared to last year. Nationwide, RSV arrived two months ahead of schedule. Here in Santa Barbara, Cottage Health has treated 259 cases this October and November, compared to 61 RSV cases during the same months last year, said Dr. Jenna Holmen, who is a specialist in pediatric infectious disease at Cottage.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 13

A house in Santa Maria that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $574,455. The average price per square foot was $360.
SANTA MARIA, CA

