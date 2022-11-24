ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Sat back and waited to have their rent paid when they should have been figuring out ways to pay. That’s what the rest of us have to do. It’s unfair to let people just live months and months at a time for free. Where do they think that money comes from? Earn your way!

iheart.com

Point Loma Preschool Abruptly Shuts Down

SAN DIEGO - A Point Loma Pre-school and Day Care Center abruptly closes its doors. The Honey Bear Daycare and Child Care Center in Point Loma is no more. After 55 years, the center locked up the gates for the final time right before Thanksgiving. "The fact that the teachers...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

COUNTY REJECTS EL CAJON GRANT FOR HOMELESS SHELTER, BUT CITY CHAFES AT REASON

Photo by Robert Gehr: A homeless person sleeps in a tent on Main Street in downtown El Cajon. November 24, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon’s grant to purchase property to build a homeless shelter has been rejected by the County. According to El Cajon City Manager Graham Mitchell, County staff informed him that the grant was rejected because “the City did not own the property that was being proposed for the shelter – in other words, the City did not own the property that the grant was intended to purchase.”
EL CAJON, CA
inewsource

What I learned reporting on a high-profile San Diego nonprofit

When I was approached a few months ago about a conflict at Save Our Heritage Organisation, San Diego’s premier nonprofit committed to historic preservation, I was eager to learn more. This wasn’t any old disagreement between colleagues. This was charged and emotional. It ruined friendships of 20 years. It led to a board member’s resignation. And it was never fully resolved, at least in the eyes of those who brought the claims forward.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diegans who stay on the I-5

We pass the merge, the infamous junction of I-5 and 805, and paradoxically the traffic slows down even heading south, where four lanes become eight, as we all change lanes and get our bearings. Suddenly only six other vehicles are in sight. “There’s a zone in here where you don’t ever want to go more than five miles an hour over the speed limit, from here down to Pacific Beach. If you see someone going really fast through here, you’ll often see them pulled over just past Sea World.” (Sept. 12, 1996)
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Low-cost computers available for sale to South County families

Families in the South County have a chance to purchase low-cost computers next weekend as the holiday season gets underway. The San Diego County Office of Education partnered with the non-profit Computers-2-Kids, offering refurbished desktop, laptop, and tablet devices loaded with educational software for as little as $100. “Students that...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Work Starts on New $101M University Center at Southwestern

Southwestern College has started construction of a $101 million University Center in Chula Vista that promises to give South County students a place to earn a bachelor’s degree – without the commute. “The vision for the University Center is to increase access for students in the South County...
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Have you seen Sofia? Missing at-risk juvenile last seen in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — The San Diego Sheriff's Department requested the public's help locating a missing at-risk juvenile last seen in the North County area of San Diego. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero, 13, was last seen in San Marcos when she left her home on foot around 5:50 p.m. on November 20, according to a press release from the San Diego Sheriff's Department.
SAN MARCOS, CA
kusi.com

Black Friday attracts fewer AM crowds this year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Black Friday is typically an insane and hectic day with injury reports pouring out of places like Walmart and Target from overzealous shoppers. This year, the crowds were less impressive at the front gates of local shopping centers. KUSI’s Mark Mathis went live at places...
SAN DIEGO, CA
