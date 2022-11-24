Read full article on original website
Sat back and waited to have their rent paid when they should have been figuring out ways to pay. That’s what the rest of us have to do. It’s unfair to let people just live months and months at a time for free. Where do they think that money comes from? Earn your way!
Will donors be as generous this year for Giving Tuesday?
SAN DIEGO — You may be thinking about what charities to donate to for Giving Tuesday. Or, you may think, I can't afford it this time. Nonprofits are bracing themselves for fewer donations due to inflation and other factors. Still, they remain hopeful. "The need is getting worse exasperated...
Counties sending the most people to San Diego County
Stacker compiled a list of counties sending the most people to San Diego County, California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Vista’s ‘Toy Man’ donates to those in need for 34th year
Vista's "Toy Man" has marked his 34th consecutive year donating food, toys and clothes to those in need in San Diego.
iheart.com
Point Loma Preschool Abruptly Shuts Down
SAN DIEGO - A Point Loma Pre-school and Day Care Center abruptly closes its doors. The Honey Bear Daycare and Child Care Center in Point Loma is no more. After 55 years, the center locked up the gates for the final time right before Thanksgiving. "The fact that the teachers...
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY REJECTS EL CAJON GRANT FOR HOMELESS SHELTER, BUT CITY CHAFES AT REASON
Photo by Robert Gehr: A homeless person sleeps in a tent on Main Street in downtown El Cajon. November 24, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon’s grant to purchase property to build a homeless shelter has been rejected by the County. According to El Cajon City Manager Graham Mitchell, County staff informed him that the grant was rejected because “the City did not own the property that was being proposed for the shelter – in other words, the City did not own the property that the grant was intended to purchase.”
What I learned reporting on a high-profile San Diego nonprofit
When I was approached a few months ago about a conflict at Save Our Heritage Organisation, San Diego’s premier nonprofit committed to historic preservation, I was eager to learn more. This wasn’t any old disagreement between colleagues. This was charged and emotional. It ruined friendships of 20 years. It led to a board member’s resignation. And it was never fully resolved, at least in the eyes of those who brought the claims forward.
Drug use, homelessness, and crime: Ocean Beach community said area is on brink of disaster
SAN DIEGO — After CBS 8 aired a story about an Ocean Beach nurse anesthetist who was attacked leaving an OB restaurant, many people started posting their Ocean Beach experiences online. Stories of getting assaulted, threatened, peeping Toms, and harassed. We called San Diego Police to find out why...
NBC San Diego
San Diego to Release 250 Million Gallons of Water from Hodges Reservoir Into Nearby River
The city will release around 250 million gallons of water from Hodges Reservoir into the San Dieguito River over a two-day period starting Monday. The water release, using valves in Hodges Dam, will begin Monday and is intended to reduce the reservoir's elevation by around two feet to 275 feet, according to the city.
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diegans who stay on the I-5
We pass the merge, the infamous junction of I-5 and 805, and paradoxically the traffic slows down even heading south, where four lanes become eight, as we all change lanes and get our bearings. Suddenly only six other vehicles are in sight. “There’s a zone in here where you don’t ever want to go more than five miles an hour over the speed limit, from here down to Pacific Beach. If you see someone going really fast through here, you’ll often see them pulled over just past Sea World.” (Sept. 12, 1996)
KPBS
Low-cost computers available for sale to South County families
Families in the South County have a chance to purchase low-cost computers next weekend as the holiday season gets underway. The San Diego County Office of Education partnered with the non-profit Computers-2-Kids, offering refurbished desktop, laptop, and tablet devices loaded with educational software for as little as $100. “Students that...
Are you owed money from San Diego County?
San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister on Friday announced, once again, that the deadline is approaching for for San Diegans to file a claim for $1,056,186 in potential refunds.
Covid Killed Half as Many San Diegans During Year Two of the Pandemic, But More Young People
It’s not exactly surprising: The number of deaths related to Covid-19 dropped by almost half during the second year of the pandemic in San Diego County, after vaccines became widely available to the general public. The virus was either an immediate cause or a contributing factor in 4,264 deaths...
San Diego Business Journal
Work Starts on New $101M University Center at Southwestern
Southwestern College has started construction of a $101 million University Center in Chula Vista that promises to give South County students a place to earn a bachelor’s degree – without the commute. “The vision for the University Center is to increase access for students in the South County...
Have you seen Sofia? Missing at-risk juvenile last seen in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Calif. — The San Diego Sheriff's Department requested the public's help locating a missing at-risk juvenile last seen in the North County area of San Diego. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero, 13, was last seen in San Marcos when she left her home on foot around 5:50 p.m. on November 20, according to a press release from the San Diego Sheriff's Department.
Vegetation fire threatens commercial structures in Bay Ho
Firefighters responded to the scene of a vegetation fire in Bay Ho on Saturday, said Deputy Chief of San Diego Fire Brian Raines.
San Diego Housing Commission has millions left this fiscal year to help first time homebuyers
SAN DIEGO — With high home prices, and rising interest rates, it may seem impossible to buy a home in San Diego. But, the San Diego Housing Commission says it has millions of dollars in federal, state and local funding to help new home buyers with down payments, and they want more people to take advantage of it.
Hillcrest LGBTQ club The Rail adds metal detectors in the wake of the deadly Colorado Springs shooting
SAN DIEGO — One week after a gunman entered a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club and allegedly killed five people, communities are on alert, including the San Diego LGBTQ community. And, an iconic San Diego area bar is taking steps to prevent a similar tragedy from happening. Every guest entering...
kusi.com
Black Friday attracts fewer AM crowds this year
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Black Friday is typically an insane and hectic day with injury reports pouring out of places like Walmart and Target from overzealous shoppers. This year, the crowds were less impressive at the front gates of local shopping centers. KUSI’s Mark Mathis went live at places...
How a family-run Mexican restaurant became a popular chain — and a Southwest phenomenon
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Roberto's, Alberto's, Filiberto's, Juanberto's ... If you have lived in or around the Southwest states, odds are you've seen a variation of a "Berto's" Mexican fast-food restaurant, the majority possessing an identifiable orange and yellow color scheme and a logo in a cursive font. Over the...
Mystery eggs discovered at Imperial Beach | What are they?
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Experts are looking into a mystery found in Imperial Beach. A man walking on the beach this morning says he had to scare away sea gulls from peaking at mystery eggs. He called lifeguards and they took the eggs away in buckets of sand. CBS...
CBS 8
