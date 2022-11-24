Public health experts predict a surge in respiratory illnesses during the holidays as families and friends gather indoors to celebrate. “Well, every year, even before the pandemic, we saw increases of influenza and RSV and other respiratory illnesses happen all the way through December and most of that's from people coming in and out," UCSD Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Davey Smith said. "Lots of holiday gatherings, people coming together, holiday parties, etc., but throwing COVID-19 in the mix, now we have three big viruses that all cause pretty big problems, that being influenza, RSV and COVID-19."

