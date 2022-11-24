COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mike Sainristil was five weeks old the last time Michigan won in Ohio Stadium. Now a senior for the Wolverines, the violin player from Haiti (by way of Massachusetts) did not grow up in college football’s most storied rivalry, but he has embraced it and everything it entails since arriving in Ann Arbor. So much so that after the final whistle of his team's 45-23 blowout win over Ohio State, Sainristil took a Block M flag, shuffled to a gathering throng of teammates at the logo on the 50-yard line, and unleashed, with all due respect to Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield in 2017, the most powerful flag planting the historic stadium’s compacted turf had ever witnessed.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO