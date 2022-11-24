ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Ryan Day, Ohio State will face scrutiny as Michigan stakes claim

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mike Sainristil was five weeks old the last time Michigan won in Ohio Stadium. Now a senior for the Wolverines, the violin player from Haiti (by way of Massachusetts) did not grow up in college football’s most storied rivalry, but he has embraced it and everything it entails since arriving in Ann Arbor. So much so that after the final whistle of his team's 45-23 blowout win over Ohio State, Sainristil took a Block M flag, shuffled to a gathering throng of teammates at the logo on the 50-yard line, and unleashed, with all due respect to Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield in 2017, the most powerful flag planting the historic stadium’s compacted turf had ever witnessed.
FOX Sports

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 2 Ohio State Highlights | CFB on FOX

No. 3 Michigan traveled to Columbus, Ohio to take on No. 2 Ohio State in ‘The Shoe’. The Buckeyes came out on fire, until a few long touchdowns from the Wolverines calmed the nerves. Marvin Harrison Jr. caught a TD just before halftime to give Ohio State the 20-17 edge going into the break. In the second half, everything changed. J.J. McCarthy looked outstanding. He finished the game with 263 pass yards and three touchdowns. Donovan Edwards stepped up huge, including the final two dagger touchdown runs to finish the game with 216 rush yards. No. 3 Michigan defeated No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus for the first time since 2000.
