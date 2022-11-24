NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 45 points, carrying the Brooklyn Nets to a 109-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night that got them back to .500. Durant shot 19 of 24 from the field and added seven rebounds and five assists, playing 39 minutes on the second night of back-to-back games. The 12-time All-Star went through his pregame routine and had no clue he was due for his biggest scoring outburst of the season. “You really don’t know. I really don’t know,” Durant said. “I’ve had games where I shot incredible in warmups and had the worst shooting night that night. Mainly, if my mind is in the right place coming into the game, as far as following the game plan, I feel like that’s when I had solid games.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO