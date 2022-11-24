ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

New leaders in Paso Robles and Lucia Mar school board races. Here’s the update

By Stephanie Zappelli
The Tribune
The Tribune
 5 days ago

The results of races for school board seats in San Luis Obispo County are becoming clearer, Wednesday’s latest tally of ballots from the Clerk-Recorder’s Office shows.

Election workers have counted 110,096 ballots so far, pushing voter participation to 60.4%, according to the Wednesday report.

Countywide, about 9,540 ballots are still left to count.

For school board, 47 candidates ran for 19 seats across eight districts. Here’s an update on where those races stand as of Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District

Three new faces are coming to the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board, with a new leader moving ahead in one of the races.

In the contest for the at-large seat, Laurene McCoy has jumped ahead of Adelita Hiteshew, 38.8% to 36.7%. Jim Irving is in third at 24.5%. McCoy’s lead over Hiteshew is 322 votes.

In Trustee Area 1, Jim Cogan has secured a seat on the board with a commanding lead of 48% of the vote. Following behind were incumbent Chris Arend with 27.5% and Peter Byrne with 24.5%.

In Trustee Area 4, Sondra Williams also is headed to victory with 42.9% of the total. Her closest challenger is appointed incumbent Frank Triggs with 37.7% and Catherine Reimer with 19.4%.

Two of the seats — Trustee Areas 1 and 4 — are for four-year terms, while the at-large seat is for a two-year term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXHGq_0jLrQ93u00
Sondra Williams is running for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board. Courtesy Photo

Lucia Mar Unified School District

San Luis Obispo County’s largest school district, Lucia Mar Unified, had competitive races in four trustee areas. In total, 10 candidates ran for a seat.

In Trustee Area 3, Andrea Naemi-Vergne was leading with 37.4% of the vote. Appointed incumbent Daevin Thomas followed with 32.8% and Ashley Smeester with 29.8%.

In Trustee Area 5, incumbent Colleen Martin is headed to reelection with 58.7% of the vote over Gary Joralemon at 41.3%.

In Trustee Area 6, Eilene Pham overtook Roxana Maldonado with 43.3% of the vote. Maldonado followed in second place with 41.2%, and Scott Bloom at 15.5%.

And in Trustee Area 7, Donna Kandel defeated Luke Davis 62.7% to 37.3%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzTpP_0jLrQ93u00
Lucia Mar Unified School District board candidate Andrea Naemi-Vergne talks to people at Big Sky Cafe in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Atascadero Unified School District

In the Atascadero school district, nine candidates are competing for four seats. The election is at-large, meaning all voters within the district’s boundaries had all of the candidates on their ballots.

Tracy Ellis-Weit remained the top vote-getter with 14.9% of the vote, followed by Vy Pierce with 14.4%, Rebekah Koznek with 12.7% and Denise McGrew Kane with 12.3%.

Following them were incumbent Tami Gunther with 10.5%, Dan Hathaway with 11.1%, incumbent George Shoemaker with 9.3%, Scott Staton with 9.6% and Chris Collins with 4.97%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4csWyM_0jLrQ93u00
Tracy Ellis Weit is running for the Atascadero Unified School District Board of Trustees. Courtesy Photo

San Luis Coastal Unified School District



In San Luis Coastal, six candidates ran for three seats on the board.

In Trustee Area 1, incumbent Marilyn Rodger is cruising to reelection with 58.8% of the vote, while Loren Leidinger had 41.2%.

Jim Quesenberry in Trustee Area 2 had indicated that he would automatically concede to Rob Banfield because he missed the deadline to pull out of the race. Banfield gathered 56.3% of the vote with Quesenberry following at 43.7%.

Incumbent Mark Buchman has more than doubled his opponent in the race for Trustee Area 4, ahead of Tony Evans 67.8% to 32.3%.

Templeton Unified School District

The race for two seats on the Templeton Unified School District board has proven to be among the most tightly contested in the county.

Janel Armet remains the overall leader with 27.3% of the vote, but two other candidates are in a tight battle for the second seat.

On Wednesday, Jennifer Grinager inched ahead of Matt Allison 25.65% to 25.49% — with just 13 votes now separating them.

Following them were Jason Tesarz with 9.8%, Jay Raftery with 7.8%, and Fiona Bond with 3.8%.

Cayucos Elementary School District

In Cayucos, five candidates ran for seats in three trustee areas.

Trustee Areas 2 and 3 went uncontested, while Trustee Area 1 had three candidates running for the one seat.

Wednesday tallies show Kerry Friend leading with 42.3% of the vote, followed by incumbent Steve Geil with 33.3% and Chloe Phillips with 24.4%.

Coast Unified School District

Coast Unified, which serves Cambria, had one contested race for Trustee Area 2.

As of Wednesday, incumbent Lee McFarland was leading with 51.2% of the vote over Susan Dever with 48.8%, a margin of only 20 votes.

Cuesta College (San Luis Obispo County Community College District)

Cuesta College’s board of trustees had two candidates run for Trustee Area 4.

As of Wednesday afternoon, incumbent Peter Sysak was leading with 50.8% of the vote followed by Adrienne Garcia-Specht with 49.2%, a m argin of 290 votes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

California Christmas Towns

One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kclu.org

Central Coast performing arts center burglarized

Authorities are looking for a burglar who blatantly stole more than $10,000 from a Central Coast theater complex. It happened Friday night, at the Cal Poly Police San Luis Obispo Performing Arts Center. The crime occurred between 6 and 7 p.m. Some microphones and a camera were stolen. A security...
New Times

SLO County to outsource psychiatric health facility

San Luis Obispo County's only low-income-serving psychiatric hospital is set to change hands soon. The SLO County Health Agency is finalizing a contract with an outside vendor to take the reins of its 16-bed psychiatric health facility (PHF), an inpatient unit primarily serving adult patients on Medi-Cal. A final contract...
calcoastnews.com

Missing SLO County woman found in Riverside County

A 22-year-old woman reported missing from Arroyo Grande earlier this week was found safe in Riverside County. After a citizen reported seeing her, deputies spoke with Ysabel Moriarty Puig and determined she was safe. On Monday, Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 11/14 – 11/20/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 14, 2022. 00:43— Heriberto Salazarperez,...
ATASCADERO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 13

A house in Santa Maria that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $574,455. The average price per square foot was $360.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County gas prices plunging, find the lowest prices

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County plunged 19 cents during the past week to $5.45, even as residents hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to figures from AAA. “The national average has fallen sharply since the June peak of nearly $5.02,”...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
4K+
Followers
172
Post
817K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy