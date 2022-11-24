ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Suspect could face manslaughter for refusing to help beaten Tri-Cities woman

By Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
 5 days ago

A man may face manslaughter charges in connection with the death of 24-year-old woman found behind a Pasco convenience store.

Pasco police recommended the unnamed suspect be charged because he knew Breanna Gooldy was in the alleyway, but did not help her, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Investigators don’t believe she was murdered, Sgt. Rigo Pruneda told the Herald.

People called 911 about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 6 to report that Gooldy wasn’t breathing when she was found behind the Shopping Spot store at the corner of Road 28 and Hopkins Street.

When officers arrived, they found her unconscious, and she was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She died 11 hours later.

An autopsy found that the attack wasn’t severe enough to have caused her death, but Coroner Curtis McGary said his office is still waiting for blood tests before determining how she died.

Police have forwarded their finished report to the Franklin County prosecutor and are suggesting a suspect be charged with manslaughter. Pasco police said the suspect is currently in the jail on other charges.

At this point, it’s unclear who attacked her, or how old her wounds were, Pruneda said.

At the time of her death, Gooldy was described by a friend as a good person with a good heart who smiled no matter what she was going through.

Comments / 26

AmyBtiredofyallsshit
4d ago

Why is a stranger liable for her? According to Washington law: Under common law, a person generally has no duty to rescue another person in distress. An exception to this rule is when a special relationship exists between the parties and that relationship creates a duty to assist.

Reply(5)
5
Juilie Muir
4d ago

Even though i think this man is a real loser, I dont think there is a law that says he had to help. But anyone that had a soul would have.

Reply
3
Candy Phares-Jones
5d ago

Unbelievable bs! The system is beyond broke !!

Reply
11
 

Kennewick, WA
