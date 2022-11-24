Read full article on original website
Man dies after Everett shooting, rollover car crash
EVERETT, Wash. — A man was shot to death on the road in Everett on Friday. According to police, officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots and a rollover crash around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and 75th Street Southeast. When officers arrived, they found a car on its side with a man inside, and the man had a gunshot wound, police said. Medics arrived and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Widow of man killed in Southcenter parking garage seeks accountability
Mary Wesolowicz said she and her husband Chris had gone to Westfield Southcenter mall for dinner many times. But as they were heading to their car in the parking garage after dinner on Nov. 18, Mary said they encountered someone who had been breaking into cars. “We were just walking...
61-year-old man stabbed in Pioneer Square
SEATTLE — A 61-year-old man was stabbed Saturday evening in Pioneer Square. The Seattle Police Department said the stabbing happened shortly after 10:20 p.m. on the 50 block of South Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound in his back and provided first aid, police said.
Seattle's water taxi operating at reduced schedule following damage to boat
SEATTLE, Wash. — Starting Monday, November 28, services on the King County Water Taxi West Seattle route will be temporarily decreased due to mechanical damage to the boats’ propellers. The damage was caused by debris that was submerged within the water. When the shipyard has the availability to...
Western Washington counties brace for lowland snow potential this week
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Be in the know about snow - that's the message from Snohomish County Public Works as they encourage residents to prepare for any snow and ice events as the weather gets colder. Light snow is expected across the Puget Sound region by midday Tuesday. The...
Man armed with screwdriver barricades himself, attempts to burn down auto shop
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Authorities have arrested a man after he barricaded himself in an auto shop and set part of the building on fire. Around 5 p.m. Friday, A man entered an auto body shop in Lynnwood and charged at the manager wielding a screwdriver, according to police. Employees in the shop intervened and corralled the man, but he managed to barricade himself in a room full of acetylene tanks, oxygen tanks and welding equipment in the auto shop.
Cold weather shelters around western Washington open ahead of winter storm
WASHINGTON — With freezing temperatures and potential snow headed to Washington this week, multiple local agencies are offering cold weather shelters to the public. Cold weather shelters typically open when overnight temperatures are expected to be below 34 degrees F. Below are a list of places in Snohomish, King...
Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies
SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
Average Seattle gas price is 43 cents lower than last month
The average price for a gallon of gas in Seattle dropped 14.3 cents since last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations across the city. The average price of a gallon of gas in Seattle is 42.8 cents cheaper than last month, but a gallon of gas is still 64.5 cents higher than a year ago.
Heavy snow fall expected for Snoqualmie pass as weekend ends
From dealing with rain then snow, it was a tough commute for many drivers going through Snoqualmie Pass. “I had to drive with caution, make sure I’m not going to take a take a turn, break loose,” said Juan Jimenez. While there were some issues on the road,...
Lowland snow possible for parts of the Puget Sound region this week
SEATTLE — Heavy snow fell in parts of the Cascades over the weekend, but the mountains might not be the only place that will see snow this week. A weather system moving into western Washington this week could bring the chance of lowland snow to parts of the Puget Sound region.
Winter Storm Watch continues as snow falls piles on passes
As snow falls across the passes Sunday, winds will pick up in Seattle and other metro areas. The Winter Storm Watch issued by the National Weather Service — which includes Stevens and Snoqualmie passes and the Crystal Mountain Ski area — is still in effect for the Cascades until Monday morning.
