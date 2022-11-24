Read full article on original website
WIFR
Plenty of ups and downs in the week ahead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a positively phenomenal first three quarters of the holiday weekend, Sunday was a bit of a clunker, by comparison. Though our official high temperature of 49° will put Sunday on the above normal side of the ledger, it was hardly a mild day, to say the least.
WIFR
Oregon superintendent announces 2024 retirement
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - After 13 years in the Oregon School District #220 as superintendent, Dr. Tom Mahoney says he will retire effective June 30, 2024. Dr. PJ Caposey, former Oregon High School principal and current Meridian School District superintendent, has been appointed by the school board to replace Mahoney.
WIFR
Rockford woman’s car shot in Thanksgiving drive-by
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While most families enjoyed a feast and laughs on Thanksgiving Day, one Rockford woman was examining fresh bullet holes in her car. The bullet holes from a drive-by on a day that is suppose to be reserved for giving thanks. Janis Warren, showed 23News the damage...
WIFR
10-year-old hurt after shots fired at Rockford residence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile is recovering at home this week after sustaining minor injuries Friday night. Police responded to the 1600 block of 5th Avenue for reports of shots fired at a residence. When they arrived on scene, officers found a 10-year-old who had sustained minor wounds. The...
WIFR
Stroll on State experienced a dark moment, power outage from balloon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A power outage impacted festivities at Stroll on State that had businesses go dark and attendees without light for a few minutes. According to ComEd, a single Mylar balloon made contact with a power line near Nicholas Conservatory. John Groh, president/CEO Rockford Area Convention & Visitors...
WIFR
Large fight leads to shooting on Kent Street in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fight Saturday night leaves one man hospitalized. According to investigators, the shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the Aragona Club, 320 Kent Street, after officers attempted to break up the crowd. The 26-year-old man struck in the stomach was taken to a...
WIFR
Rockford’s annual Dasher Dash 5K, race for gold
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The celebrations kicked off on a sweet note midday, with the Dasher Dash 5K. Hundreds upon hundreds of guests crowded Beattie park in festive costumes ready to race for gold. The event featured a costume contest and a post game party outside veterans memorial hall. The...
WIFR
Residents ‘stroll’ into Small Business Saturday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s not just activities guests could enjoy at the 10th annual Stroll on State Festival. They also had the opportunity to support small businesses. Some local shops have been on State St. in Rockford for more than a decade while others have been there for just two days. In either case, hundreds of residents took the time to shop locally.
WIFR
Rockford Choral Union celebrates Messiah Presentation’s 76th year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a Rockford holiday tradition dating back to the mid-40s, and a huge crowd gathered at Emmanuel Lutheran Church for the 76th Messiah Presentation. More than 65 churches represent members of the Rockford Choral Union, and every Thanksgiving weekend. George Freedrick Handel’s Messiah is presented...
WIFR
Man shot on Kent Street in Rockford, in critical condition
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An overnight shooting in Rockford leaves one man fighting for his life in a local hospital. According to investigators, the shooting took place around two this morning in the 300 block of Kent Street near the intersection of South Main. The information is limited, but Rockford police tweeted the man is in critical condition.
WIFR
Freeport woman guilty of buying guns for convicted felon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport woman admitted to lying to a firearms dealer so she could buy guns for a convicted felon. Felicya Knox, 31, pled guilty in federal court Monday to making false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms. Knox said she bought multiple firearms for...
WIFR
2 dead, 5 hurt in three-car crash near Genoa
GENOA, Ill. (WIFR) - A devastating crash just outside of Genoa killed two people and sent five to the hospital. Crews responded just before 8 a.m. Monday to IL-23 just north of Ellen Drive. According to first responders, a 49-year-old man driving southbound on IL-23 crossed the center line, hitting...
WIFR
‘Everyone’s a panther in Lena’
LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - They say two is a crowd and three is a party. This was the case in Lena Friday evening as the community celebrates Lena Winslow’s third straight state championship. Just hours after winning the Class 1A State Championship, the Panthers football team came home to...
WIFR
Recap: Stroll on State Street, parades and tree lighting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stroll on State parade started at 2:00 p.m. and featured rolling through South Main Street with multiple festive floats from businesses like the Hard Rock Casino and Mercyhealth. After the parade, the event started and guests had the opportunity to enjoy horse and wagon rides,...
WIFR
Freeport native Zeke Vandenburgh earns MVC Defensive Player of the Year
ST. LOUIS (WIFR) - After completing his sixth and final season with Illinois State Football, Freeport alum Zeke Vandenburgh is ending his time with some major accolades. On Monday, Vandenburgh was named the Missouri Valley Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. The former Pretzel led the FCS in sacks per game and TFLs per game as well in 10 games. The OLB also finished with 100 tackles on the season, and in his final collegiate game against Western Illinois, notched a career-high 17 tackles.
