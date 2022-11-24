ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s not just activities guests could enjoy at the 10th annual Stroll on State Festival. They also had the opportunity to support small businesses. Some local shops have been on State St. in Rockford for more than a decade while others have been there for just two days. In either case, hundreds of residents took the time to shop locally.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO