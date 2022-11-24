Read full article on original website
People Shared Movie Endings That Ruined The Entire Film For Them, And Some Of Your Favorites Made This List
Nothing will take you out of a perfectly good movie quicker than an ending that doesn't land.
Gwendoline Christie Just Admitted That Her "Wednesday" Character, Larissa Weems, Was The First Time She Felt "Beautiful On Screen," And It Kind Of Broke My Heart
"It was an opportunity to create that and to inhabit that sort of impenetrable, imperious character with that classic idea of femininity."
18 Tweets That Prove "Wednesday" Is Worth The Watch If You Haven't Already Streamed It
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday is a whole mood.
13 Horrible Bosses Who Will Make You Feel Grateful For Your Own
My sympathies are with the workers who have to put up with these horrible bosses.
Gizmodo
This Question-Answering Typewriter Is Like if We Had Siri in the '70s
Although they’re far from perfect in their modern incarnation, Maker Cameron Coward’s latest video shows us what smart assistants could have been like in the ‘70s, decades before voice recognition and even personal computers, when an electric typewriter would have been the only way to interact with them. We’re suddenly a lot more appreciative of Siri now.
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Praises Improved 'Community Notes' as Community Flags His Fake News Post
Twitter updated its Community Notes feature (formerly known as Birdwatch) on Friday, according to a set of posts from a company Twitter account. With the update, Community Notes are now, once again, subject to “scoring,” in which site users can vote on whether or not a note is useful. Additionally, an algorithm change will supposedly ensure “more low quality notes get identified,” and restrict users who frequently contribute “low quality” notes, tweeted the company.
Gizmodo
James Gunn Answers GuardiansHoliday Questions and Teases DC Connections
It’s fitting that James Gunn just released a holiday special because he’s currently the bright star at the center of the superhero movie world. Not only did Gunn just release The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special ahead of next year’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but he’s also the new co-head of DC Films, currently working out how to compete with Marvel across all media.
Gizmodo
For Kevin Bacon, Joining the Guardians' Holiday Special Was the Easy Part
If there’s one thing you can count on the MCU to often provide, it’s often a callback. The recently released Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special offers maybe the greatest callback of the whole enterprise by bringing in Kevin Bacon as himself. You may recall that Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord is deeply enamored with the Friday the 13th and Footloose actor, and has made that well-known to his alien companions throughout the Guardians’ many appearances.
Gizmodo
Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier is Messing with Its Anime Catalog
Similar to what HBO Max did back in 2021, Netflix launched an ad-supported plan at the start of November. At a cheaper price, it’s the streamer’s way of bringing in more users to balance out its loss of subscribers from earlier in the year. That alone would be notable, given Netflix’s prior comments about bringing ads to its service, but the new plan’s existence also has some unintended consequences for the streamer’s anime selection.
Gizmodo
Amazon Makes More Money From Ads Than Prime
Pull up Amazon to search for a product, and there’s one thing you’re guaranteed to see no matter what you want to buy: ads. That isn’t a fluke. The Amazon website and the app are so full of ads that it actually makes it harder to shop, according to recent reports from both Vox and the Washington Post. But if the company’s recent profits are any indication, don’t expect things to change any time soon. These days, Amazon makes more money from advertising than from Prime.
