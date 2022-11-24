Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Sunday Nov. 27 Weather Forecast
Chilly tonight with overnight lows in the low 30s and upper 20s. Could see some cloudy skies and light showers in the lower elevations with some good snowfall in the Cascades and Blues. Winter Weather Warning for the Oregon and Washington Cascades until 10 a.m. tomorrow morning. 1-2' of snow...
nbcrightnow.com
Water line work expected to slow traffic in Yakima this week
YAKIMA, Wash.- Water line work will restrict traffic on S. 1st Street between Pine Street and Walnut Street in Yakima from Tuesday, November, 29, through Friday, December, 2. According to a City of Yakima press release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Traffic will...
nbcrightnow.com
Holidays are coming up and that means it's time to decorate, here's some safety tips to remember
YAKIMA, Wash.- Decorating for the holidays mean putting up the bright lights around the Christmas tree, lighting up the fire and getting warm. However, it's still important to remember being safe when doing so. According to the Yakima Fire Department, 1 in every 4 fires during the holidays is because...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Symphony Orchestra, Chorus join for Holiday Pops Spectacular
YAKIMA, Wash. — The annual holiday collaboration between the Yakima Symphony Chorus and the Yakima Symphony Orchestra is returning December 4 in the Holiday Pops Spectacular. Conducted by Lawrence Golan with chorusmaster Justin Raffa in the Capitol Theatre, the family show begins at 4 p.m. The Sunday matinee performance...
nbcrightnow.com
Actor Jennifer Garner visits Grandview to help distribute Thanksgiving meals
Actor Jennifer Garner visited the Grandview School District before Thanksgiving in her role as a Save the Children ambassador. Garner posted a short video of people packaging Thanksgiving dinner boxes for those in need on her Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day. The Grandview and Mabton school districts in the Yakima Valley were involved in the effort.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County firefighters training in Benton City
BENTON CITY, Wash. – The Benton County Fire Protection District #2 announced that they will be conducting a live fire training tomorrow, Nov. 27. According to a post on their Facebook page, Benton City residents should expect to see large amounts of smoke from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the area of 7th St and Dinah Ln.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: One in custody after shots fired on scene outside Benton City
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Update 10:00 p.m. State Route 225 will remain closed between Wagon Wheel PR and Trinity PR while BCSO continues with their investigation, according to officials. Official said the man involved surrendered and was taken into custody. Several law enforcement agencies were on scene during the...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: YPD 'cannot verify that shots were actually fired at the officers' in Sunday night officer-involved shooting
YAKIMA, Wash. — UPDATE. 11-28-22. 6:25 a.m. According to a Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (YVSIU) news release, no one was injured in the officer-involved shooting on November, 27. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact Union Gap Police Lieutenant...
nbcrightnow.com
After multiple callers and a high speed chase, Selah PD arrests the suspect of a stolen car
SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Police Department found a stolen vehicle Saturday night that was headed westbound on W Fremont Ave. When officers tried to pull the car over with lights and sirens on, the driver sped off trying to escape police. Officers followed RCW 10.116.060, turning his lights and siren...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office recovers another stolen vehicle, suspects left on foot
FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Office recovers a stolen vehicle first reported stolen several weeks ago. According to the sheriff's office, deputies have seen the car in the past weeks, but not the driver. Early Sunday morning, the car was seen leaving a gas station in Finley. However, the drivers...
nbcrightnow.com
WA auditor's office finds questionable spending within TSD
TOPPENISH, Wash. - The Toppenish School District is once again in the spotlight after the Washington State Auditor's Office found questionable spending habits in their last accountability audit published on November 21. The audit took place from September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2021. The audit report stated that in...
Comments / 0