ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Sunday Nov. 27 Weather Forecast

Chilly tonight with overnight lows in the low 30s and upper 20s. Could see some cloudy skies and light showers in the lower elevations with some good snowfall in the Cascades and Blues. Winter Weather Warning for the Oregon and Washington Cascades until 10 a.m. tomorrow morning. 1-2' of snow...
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Water line work expected to slow traffic in Yakima this week

YAKIMA, Wash.- Water line work will restrict traffic on S. 1st Street between Pine Street and Walnut Street in Yakima from Tuesday, November, 29, through Friday, December, 2. According to a City of Yakima press release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Traffic will...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima Symphony Orchestra, Chorus join for Holiday Pops Spectacular

YAKIMA, Wash. — The annual holiday collaboration between the Yakima Symphony Chorus and the Yakima Symphony Orchestra is returning December 4 in the Holiday Pops Spectacular. Conducted by Lawrence Golan with chorusmaster Justin Raffa in the Capitol Theatre, the family show begins at 4 p.m. The Sunday matinee performance...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Actor Jennifer Garner visits Grandview to help distribute Thanksgiving meals

Actor Jennifer Garner visited the Grandview School District before Thanksgiving in her role as a Save the Children ambassador. Garner posted a short video of people packaging Thanksgiving dinner boxes for those in need on her Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day. The Grandview and Mabton school districts in the Yakima Valley were involved in the effort.
GRANDVIEW, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County firefighters training in Benton City

BENTON CITY, Wash. – The Benton County Fire Protection District #2 announced that they will be conducting a live fire training tomorrow, Nov. 27. According to a post on their Facebook page, Benton City residents should expect to see large amounts of smoke from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the area of 7th St and Dinah Ln.
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: One in custody after shots fired on scene outside Benton City

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Update 10:00 p.m. State Route 225 will remain closed between Wagon Wheel PR and Trinity PR while BCSO continues with their investigation, according to officials. Official said the man involved surrendered and was taken into custody. Several law enforcement agencies were on scene during the...
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WA auditor's office finds questionable spending within TSD

TOPPENISH, Wash. - The Toppenish School District is once again in the spotlight after the Washington State Auditor's Office found questionable spending habits in their last accountability audit published on November 21. The audit took place from September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2021. The audit report stated that in...
TOPPENISH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy