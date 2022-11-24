ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police say party responsibly for ‘Blackout Wednesday’

By Julia Priest
 5 days ago

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday is not only one of the most heavily traveled days of the year, but it’s also the busiest bar night of the year. Police call it “Blackout Wednesday.”

The Northeast Highway Safety Program highlights impaired driving-related crashes spike during the holiday season.

Police from several departments are driving home their message, if you are going to party, have a plan, like a designated driver, or stay over at a friend’s house.

‘Friends of the Poor’ provide Thanksgiving baskets for those in need in Scranton

“We’re not against the celebrating and meeting up with old friends we just want people to have a plan in place to drink responsibly and if they drink use a designated driver. No one has the right to endanger another person,” said Regional DUI Program Administrator for the PA DUI Association, Shawn Noonan.

Police warn there will be roving DUI patrols and checkpoints during the holiday weekend.

Related
WBRE

13 arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced 13 people were arrested over the course of their field sobriety checkpoint in Monroe County. Officials said Troop N in Stroudsburg conducted a DUI checkpoint from 11/23 to 11/27 that led to the arrest of 10 people for allegedly driving under the influence. Troopers also said two drivers […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Five charged with alleged thefts at Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged five people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 6:45-7:00 a.m., a theft was investigated at the Walmart in Hazle Township. Troopers stated a 41-year-old man from Mcadoo was arrested for […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Safety officials warn of increase in DUIs starting with 'Blackout Wednesday'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Safety officials are urging people to celebrate responsibly on "Blackout Wednesday," one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. PennDOT, safety partners and emergency personnel urged people to not get behind the wheel if they're under the influence of alcohol or drugs, even over-the-counter drugs like cold and flu medications.PennDOT said "Blackout Wednesday" kicks off an increase in DUI crashes around the holiday season. From Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 last year, they said there were more than 400 impaired driving crashes in western Pennsylvania, resulting in nine deaths.Safety officials expect call volumes to double through the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lootpress

Motorist drives directly into tree at full speed

MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities responded to a motor vehicle accident Friday in which a vehicle struck a tree at full speed on Route 219. According to reports from Deputy Pingley of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday, November 11, 2022, 911 dispatched a single vehicle accident on Route 219 between the Huttonsville Par Mar and the entrance to Beckey’s Creek Road.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WBRE

Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite

SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of assaulting woman, boy

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he assaulted a woman and a boy in Pocono Township. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Friday around 9:50 p.m. officers responded to a domestic disturbance. Once on the scene, police say they found Joseph Rettenmyerm, 46, highly intoxicated […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple arrests were made after a traffic stop in Luzerne County where two people were found with warrants out for their arrest, according to police. The Jackson Township Police Department tells us John Norcross, 53, and Christian Morgan, 49, both of Nanticoke, were arrested on November 19 after a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Major crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike sends 11 people to the hospital

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Multiple people were injured following a 10-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County on Friday morning.The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the Turnpike in North Sewickley Township, authorities said.Eleven people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. None of the injuries were life-threatening.First responders rushed to the scene at mile marker 14.2.A total of 10 vehicles were involved in the crash and two others broke down in the resulting traffic jam.Part of the Turnpike westbound was closed for hours as police investigated and crews cleared the scene. The left lane was able to get by, but the restrictions caused significant delays.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Hazleton teen reported missing for two weeks

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are searching for a missing Hazleton teen that was last seen two weeks ago. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), Madison Cespedes, 13, was last seen on November 6 and has not been heard from since. Police are describing Madison as a 5’7 Hispanic […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

I-80 crash leaves one dead in Clinton County

GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was pronounced dead following a crash on Interstate 80 West. Officials say they responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 80 westbound with possible entrapment on Monday around 4:50 p.m. According to investigators, the operator of a 2012 Jeep went over the left side of […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton man charged with indecent assault of child

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a seven-year-old female. According to the Scranton Police Department, a seven-year-old female victim told officers she was inappropriately touched by an older man, on Wednesday, early in the morning. Police say the suspect was identified as 29-year-old, Robert […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

5 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within the Commonwealth. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Hazleton man facing charges after police pursuit

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Hazleton man is facing charges after he allegedly refused to pull over for state police and a pursuit ensued. Accoridng to PSP, on Friday, November 11, around 8:00 a.m., Dewys Batista Trinidad, 34, of Hazleton, was driving at a speed of 103 mph on Interstate 80 […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Man arrested for allegedly shooting 2 people

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man is accused of shooting two people during what State Police say was a domestic dispute between a father and son. Troopers responded Saturday night to the 100 block of Ridge Road in Wayne Township. They reportedly took 24-year-old Aaron Hopkins into custody without incident. Investigators […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Thanksgiving explosion alarms Hanover Twp. residents

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many in Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving with an alarming, explosion-like sound that was felt throughout the area, but what caused it is a bit of a mystery. Residents of Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving celebrations with turkey, mashed potatoes, and an unexpected explosion. The explosion-like quake happened around […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
