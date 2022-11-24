Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Honeymoon locations—San Francisco, CaliforniaStephen L DaltonSan Francisco, CA
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
SFGate
Audit Raises Questions For City Leaders About Nonprofit Organization's Funding
An audit of the San Francisco non-profit United Council of Human Services found the organization to have violated city agreements related to the operation of its housing program, according to a statement from San Francisco Controller Ben Rosenfield. The report released Nov. 17 by the controller's office identified several issues...
SFGate
Muni Staffing Issues Could Cause Bus Delays
Riders of some SF Muni lines could experience longer wait times Monday morning. An advisory issued at 7:40 a.m. said that staffing issues could affect the L, 9R, 14R, 15X, 44 and 54 bus routes. The advisory from SF Muni said line adjustments were being made to minimize the impact...
Bay Area shawarma restaurant comes to South Bay with second location
In 2021, the eatery was also mentioned on a best restaurants list by Esquire.
Police ask for help identifying a foot found at Bay Area beach
Bay Area police are asking anyone with information about a foot found inside a running shoe to get in touch.
Buchanan YMCA in San Francisco closed indefinitely after 'extensive damage' from fire
Multiple 911 calls were made by people reporting heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.
SFGate
Fatal Collision In Santa Rosa Monday Morning
A fatal collision in Santa Rosa Monday morning is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, according to a CHP spokesman. A work truck struck a pedestrian at Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, at 2:33 a.m. Traffic in the area was slowed following the wreck. Copyright © 2022...
The Bay Area night market where Hong Kong-style street food comes to life
"I am really in love with Chinese street food. It's a sensory overload."
'Increasing potential for impactful rain' in the Bay Area this week
"This would be considered a weak atmospheric river coming through."
SFGate
Roadwork Will Cause Disruptions Monday And Tuesday
The Capitola Police Department said Monday that roadwork will continue this week on Clares Street to implement traffic calming improvements. Clares Street will be affected from 40th Avenue to Derby Avenue from 2 a.m. to noon on Monday and Tuesday. There will be limited or no access during the work...
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Why East San Jose Students Are Missing School
One East San Jose school district is looking at how post-pandemic challenges are contributing to students skipping school, as chronic absenteeism rises in the local education system. One out of five students in the East Side Union High School District were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year, missing class...
SFGate
Update: Missing Windsor Man Located
A missing person advisory in Windsor was cancelled Sunday morning. Merid Embaye Haylu, 80, was reported missing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and an advisory was issued overnight asking for the public's help. Windsor police said early Sunday that Haylu had been located. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All...
The Pioneer Log Cabin in Golden Gate Park will soon be for rent
Redwood logs were floated down from Mendocino County to build the cabin.
San Francisco legends Metallica announce world tour with no Bay Area dates
Currently, there will be no opportunities for Bay Area fans to enter the "Snake Pit."
SFGate
Major Injury Traffic Collision Closes San Tomas Expressway
SANTA CLARA (BCN) The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning. The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision. Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work...
Protestors dressed as refs display banner during Cal football game
The banner remained up from halfway through the third quarter to the end of the game.
Movie inspired by iconic Bay Area rap song 'Freaky Tales' filming in Oakland
A crew took over an old shoe store near Telegraph Avenue.
SFGate
1 Killed In Early Morning Car Wreck
A fatal car wreck closed Airport Road in Santa Cruz County for several hours early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol records. An overturned vehicle was reported at 2:08 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Green Valley Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their...
Significant rainfall, gusty conditions, below-freezing temperatures in the forecast for SF Bay Area
"As for now, it looks like a good rainmaker," a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
SFGate
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He finished with more wins than any coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and was considered one of the most respected coaches in the country.
SFGate
One More Chapter | Pittsburg Football Takes NCS Crown, Keeps Coach’s Final Ride Going
Suffocating Defense And Big Receiver Play Lift Pittsburg Football Over Clayton Valley, Adding At Least One More Game To Victor Galli’s Tenure •. Back on Nov. 1, when Pittsburg football coach Victor Galli announced that his 21st season leading the Pirates would be his last, a narrative began that it could be a storybook ending.
