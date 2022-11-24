Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Bobcat Hunting Season is Underway in Illinois
It’s a popular but complicated season, with a limited number of permits available, some areas of the state off limits, and harvest restricted to one bobcat. The good news says Illinois Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief, Mike Wefer, is that many hunters are successful. The bobcat hunting season...
Effingham Radio
HSHS Home Care Illinois Provides Six Ways To Reduce Stress Associated With Caregiving
Nearly 33% of Illinois’ population age 65 and older live alone; and 20% of residents report having difficulty with self-care such as running errands, visiting a doctor or grocery shopping, according to the Illinois Department of Health Services. Informal caregivers – those who are unpaid – assist others with...
