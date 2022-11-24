Read full article on original website
South Dakota DOT prepping for freezing rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some freezing rain is in the forecast for a portion of South Dakota, and the DOT is preparing. KELOLAND Meteorologist Adam Rutt tells us that the best chances for the freezing rain will be near and southeast of Sioux Falls beginning early on the morning of November 29, though cold air is expected to quickly turn the precipitation to snow as the day progresses.
WATCH: Sioux Falls Jingle Bell Run
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday was a beautiful day to maybe go out for a run or a walk… which is what a crowd of people did at Fawick Park for the annual Jingle Bell Run. The annual 5K and 1-mile walk helps raise awareness about arthritis...
KELOLAND on the Go: Parade of Lights; Holiday shopping season; SDSU band returns from NYC
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 30th annual Parade of Lights was held on the streets of downtown Sioux Falls Friday evening. Thousands of people lined the streets to watch the lighted floats. If you missed it, you can watch a replay of our event livestream in the story...
Snowy forecast tomorrow; Temperature swings ahead
The weather pattern will be turning more active this week as the disturbance to our northwest gathers strength. You can see some snow in the Rockies this morning, but not much to show yet in KELOLAND as of 7am. We expect accumulating snow late tonight and tomorrow, with a Winter...
Help the Toy Lending Library collect 100 toys
We’re officially in the season of giving, and regardless of if you’re giving a monetary amount, you’re time or maybe toys your kids no longer play with it makes the season bright. Anelis Coscioni is the Executive Director of the Toy Lending Library. She joined us ahead...
Pedestrian vs. semi crash; Tea house fire; snow possible Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Four fire departments were kept busy with an overnight fire in Tea Monday. No injuries were reported during an explosion in...
Grab and Go! Sioux Falls business celebrates 2 years on Black Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business celebrated its two year anniversary with a fun throwback event. Cole and Alisa Schantz have always been on the hunt for a good bargain. “We’ve just always been kind of- the kind of scavengers looking for treasures ourselves,” said Cole...
How to have a safer Cyber Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Deanna VanDerWolde works in sales for Harold’s Photo where she’s worked for more than 30 years. The Sioux Falls business has a special product this Cyber Monday. “We have a new one today, it’s a new product; it is a reusable sticky...
Snow into Tuesday for Some; Quiet into the Weekend – Storm Center PM Update: Monday, November 28
Cloud cover has begun to build into KELOLAND ahead of what we’re watching for the Tuesday outlook. Before we get to that, we were at least able to enjoy a decent but breezy day. Now, let’s focus our attention to developing low pressure overnight tonight into Tuesday. This low,...
Video: Dead birds along Missouri River near Yankton
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monte James was out looking for pheasants on public land along the Missouri River Sunday afternoon when he noticed a lot of white along the shoreline. What James found was what he called “piles and piles” of dead and dying snow geese. He took...
Taking a look at stop distance times in severe weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While southeast KELOLAND has missed out on the recent snow, that will soon change. So it’s time to be reminded of your winter weather driving skills. As light snow moves west to east across southern KELOLAND tonight, don’t be surprised to see snow...
Find great gifts at Lauriebells at The Empire Mall
Black Friday has come and gone but it’s unlikely that means that your shopping season has come to an end. Fortunately – with friends and family to shop for, the Empire Mall is a one stop shop for everything gift-giving. Ashley Thompson recently stopped by Lauriebelles to learn...
Four fire departments respond to Tea house fire
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Four fire departments were kept busy with an overnight fire in Tea. Our KELOLAND News crew was on the scene of the fire. According to the Lincoln County Emergency Management, the fire started in the attic of a home. The cause is unknown at this...
Swain’s legacy within the diocese
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the nearly 14 years Bishop Paul Swain led the Diocese of Sioux Falls, an emergency shelter for individuals and families was established, a cathedral was renovated and the names of 11 priests who were sexual abusers were released. Swain, 79, died on November...
Bishop Swain’s legacy of helping the homeless
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — There are heavy hearts at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House following the death of Bishop Paul Swain, who passed away over the weekend in hospice care. Swain spearheaded the effort to establish the shelter for people living on the street nearly a decade ago.
Sioux Falls School District sees less students enrolling in college
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students graduating from the Sioux Falls School District would rather be a Coyote than Jackrabbit. Between 2014 and 2021, 1,387 students graduating from Sioux Falls high schools enrolled at the University of South Dakota. That’s compared to 1,201 students enrolling at South Dakota State University, according to a report from the Sioux Falls School District.
Sioux Falls Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls has passed away, the Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin announced Sunday. Bishop Swain died Saturday, November 26 in hospice care after suffering medical complications in recent weeks. He was 79 years old.
SD FFA receives funding from local business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota FFA received support from one local business. FFA has been growing in high schools across South Dakota — currently, there are 109 chapters in the state. This year, the organization was selected to receive a grant from the Scheels Giving...
Snow Possible into Tuesday; Mainly Chilly Week Ahead – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, November 27
Though it wasn’t as warm as Saturday, Sunday has still been a pretty good day across KELOLAND. The wind has generally been a non-factor, but that’s slowly going to change. Breezy conditions will gradually increase into the night under partly cloudy skies. Lows bottom out in the 20s across KELOLAND.
Cooling into next week: Storm Center PM Update — Saturday, November 26
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — We are nearly 10° above average in Sioux Falls this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures have been in the 40s and 50s for your Saturday. We have stronger north to northwest winds that will linger into tonight. Tonights lows will drop to the low...
