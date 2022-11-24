ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Plumbers expecting more calls during holiday season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As people were busy cooking in the kitchen this Thanksgiving weekend, plumbers in Central Arkansas were busy responding to calls about clogs. “Clogged drains, clogged sinks, clogged dishwashers, broken hoses on dishwashers,” said John Meckfessel with Sanders Plumbing, Heating, and Air. Calls about items...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Resale shops see increase in sales ahead of holidays

ARKANSAS, USA — While some people have found themselves scrolling to find Cyber Monday deals online, others have decided that they're heading to resale shops. Various consignment and thrift store workers in Central Arkansas have explained that they have been seeing an increase in sales. Between sorting clothes and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Southwest flight makes emergency landing in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Officials confirmed that one passenger is in the hospital following the assault. The following statements have been issued regarding the incident. Statement from Shane Carter, Director of Public Affairs at Clinton National Airport:. "Regarding Southwest Airlines Flight 192 that was diverted to Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Shopping small continues to have big impact on small businesses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Small Business Saturday shines a light on boutiques and encourages people to spend their money around town. "It's one of our biggest shopping days, so we rely on the business. This is our busiest season from now until Christmas," said Justin Sharp, owner of the Electric Ghost in SoMa.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police urge caution ahead of busy holiday shopping season

BRYANT, Ark. — We've all heard stories of a package being stolen off a neighbor's porch or a car getting broken into— now, as we head into a busy holiday shopping season, law enforcement shared some tips to make sure those stories are significantly less common this year.
BRYANT, AR
THV11

FedEx driver allegedly dumps packages in Mayflower

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — A FedEx worker is facing theft charges after allegedly dumping people's packages in Mayflower. It's the latest development in an investigation between the Mayflower Police Department and FedEx. "You could tell that they weren't just kicked off a truck or something they had been intentionally placed,"...
MAYFLOWER, AR
THV11

City employee in critical condition after Little Rock shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., issued the following statement today regarding the incident:. “All of us at the City of Little Rock are both shocked and saddened to learn that a colleague was critically injured in a shooting today. Two employees of the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs were in a city pickup truck, working in the area of Charles Bussey and Elm, when the vehicle was struck by gunfire and one employee was hit.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Conway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Conway is celebrating winning $1 million from a Powerball ticket after Saturday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway and was the only $1 million winning ticket sold on that Saturday's drawing. The...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

One dead, two injured after driver crashes into parked RVs

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — One person is dead following a deadly collision in Hot Springs on Monday. According to authorities, the incident happened on Nov. 21 around 4:27 p.m. as a truck driver was traveling along Thornton Ferry Street in Garland County. The driver, who was driving a 2018 Ford...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Experts warn of longer heating repair delays

MAUMELLE, Ark. — As temperatures have been dropping and more people have turned on their heat, some have been finding themselves needing some repairs. Though you can already expect some delays, it's expected to get even worse after the new year. A local heating expert said some people have...
MAUMELLE, AR
THV11

Marriott Hotel franchise is heading to Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff city leaders have long wondered what to do with a hotel that's become an eyesore over the last few years— but this week, they found a solution. The Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey announced that the Courtyard by Marriott...
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Main Event heading to Little Rock | Here's what we know

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Main Event, the popular entertainment center chain, announced that they will be opening a location in Little Rock at 2616 S. Shackleford Road, Suite C. The center's grand opening is set for Friday, Jan. 27. To celebrate the opening, the center will be allowing the first 200 people in line to receive free laser tag for a year.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy