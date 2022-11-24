Read full article on original website
Plumbers expecting more calls during holiday season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As people were busy cooking in the kitchen this Thanksgiving weekend, plumbers in Central Arkansas were busy responding to calls about clogs. “Clogged drains, clogged sinks, clogged dishwashers, broken hoses on dishwashers,” said John Meckfessel with Sanders Plumbing, Heating, and Air. Calls about items...
Resale shops see increase in sales ahead of holidays
ARKANSAS, USA — While some people have found themselves scrolling to find Cyber Monday deals online, others have decided that they're heading to resale shops. Various consignment and thrift store workers in Central Arkansas have explained that they have been seeing an increase in sales. Between sorting clothes and...
Southwest flight makes emergency landing in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Officials confirmed that one passenger is in the hospital following the assault. The following statements have been issued regarding the incident. Statement from Shane Carter, Director of Public Affairs at Clinton National Airport:. "Regarding Southwest Airlines Flight 192 that was diverted to Little Rock...
Online stores using Black Friday to jumpstart Cyber Monday sales
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Now that the turkey is cut and put away comes the second biggest day of this holiday week— Black Friday. "Kind of help us to have new clients in our area as well," said Tonia Grant, owner of Bag It Up Boutique. "This is like the Super Bowl for small businesses."
Shopping small continues to have big impact on small businesses
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Small Business Saturday shines a light on boutiques and encourages people to spend their money around town. "It's one of our biggest shopping days, so we rely on the business. This is our busiest season from now until Christmas," said Justin Sharp, owner of the Electric Ghost in SoMa.
Police urge caution ahead of busy holiday shopping season
BRYANT, Ark. — We've all heard stories of a package being stolen off a neighbor's porch or a car getting broken into— now, as we head into a busy holiday shopping season, law enforcement shared some tips to make sure those stories are significantly less common this year.
Local organization sees holiday uptick in domestic violence
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This is the season for families to gather with one another. "The reason for the season is good tidings and cheer," said Derek Jones, executive director of the Union Rescue Mission. However, he added that things aren't always so loving and peaceful for some. Historically,...
The pressure to park trucks costs us all money and makes a big mess
CADDO VALLEY, Ark. — The trucking industry is one of the largest employers in Arkansas and plays an outsized role in keeping the economy moving, but there's a problem building centered on when all those trucks have to stop. "Truck parking at night here in the city is huge,"...
FedEx driver allegedly dumps packages in Mayflower
MAYFLOWER, Ark. — A FedEx worker is facing theft charges after allegedly dumping people's packages in Mayflower. It's the latest development in an investigation between the Mayflower Police Department and FedEx. "You could tell that they weren't just kicked off a truck or something they had been intentionally placed,"...
Is it time for a traffic study in Little Rock? Here's why experts say no
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've all been stuck at a traffic light that seems to take forever to change before. Thousands pass through busy intersections around Little Rock every day, and at some point are stopped by a traffic light. Bill Henry is the traffic engineering manager for the...
Little Rock police searching for suspects in Zales robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of November 25, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab robbery at Zales jewelry store in Park Plaza Mall. At least 3 black male suspects in ski masks robbed the store with hammers before leaving in a maroon...
City employee in critical condition after Little Rock shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., issued the following statement today regarding the incident:. “All of us at the City of Little Rock are both shocked and saddened to learn that a colleague was critically injured in a shooting today. Two employees of the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs were in a city pickup truck, working in the area of Charles Bussey and Elm, when the vehicle was struck by gunfire and one employee was hit.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Conway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Conway is celebrating winning $1 million from a Powerball ticket after Saturday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway and was the only $1 million winning ticket sold on that Saturday's drawing. The...
Arkansas Department of Corrections looking for land to build new facilities
LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Overcrowding in Arkansas prisons has been a well-documented issue, as have the calls for a solution— Now the Arkansas Department of Corrections has begun asking landowners in the Natural State to help them find the space to address that issue. Those that run the...
How Arkansas counties are still being impacted by server outage
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — Several Arkansas counties are still seeing issues weeks after they first reported that system servers were going down. These technical issues are the case for many locations like the White County Assessors Office, where some workers said it feels reminiscent of the past. "I started...
Hillside Pointe Apartments renters outraged over living conditions
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tenants of the Hillside Pointe Apartments in North Little Rock said that they're living in a nightmare— from reported mold to water issues. “It's exhausting. It's really tiring,” said resident Kristina Kinsey. Kristina Kinsey is a mom of five, and her family...
One dead, two injured after driver crashes into parked RVs
MAYFLOWER, Ark. — One person is dead following a deadly collision in Hot Springs on Monday. According to authorities, the incident happened on Nov. 21 around 4:27 p.m. as a truck driver was traveling along Thornton Ferry Street in Garland County. The driver, who was driving a 2018 Ford...
Experts warn of longer heating repair delays
MAUMELLE, Ark. — As temperatures have been dropping and more people have turned on their heat, some have been finding themselves needing some repairs. Though you can already expect some delays, it's expected to get even worse after the new year. A local heating expert said some people have...
Marriott Hotel franchise is heading to Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff city leaders have long wondered what to do with a hotel that's become an eyesore over the last few years— but this week, they found a solution. The Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey announced that the Courtyard by Marriott...
Main Event heading to Little Rock | Here's what we know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Main Event, the popular entertainment center chain, announced that they will be opening a location in Little Rock at 2616 S. Shackleford Road, Suite C. The center's grand opening is set for Friday, Jan. 27. To celebrate the opening, the center will be allowing the first 200 people in line to receive free laser tag for a year.
