Former Bull Lauri Markkanen on Life in Utah: ‘I'm Smarter Now'

Former Bull Markkanen on Utah: 'I'm smarter now' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The way Lauri Markkanen sees things, success doesn’t typically come without struggle. So while his four seasons with the Chicago Bulls definitely produced some highs, they also featured trying times. And all those experiences, both...
Embiid returns from injury, powers 76ers past Hawks 104-101

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid sank the go-ahead 14-footer with 18.6 seconds left and scored 30 points in his return from a sprained left foot to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 104-101 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Embiid showed why he is so valuable to the Sixers when he twisted inside for a bucket with 56 seconds remaining that pulled the Sixers within 100-99. The Sixers forced a shot clock violation with 31 seconds left and that’s when their All-Star center went to work for his biggest plays of the night. The Hawks still had a chance after Embiid’s big shot but, Embiid busted up Trae Young’s lob pass in the paint. Embiid then made three of four free throws in the closing seconds as the crowd roared “MVP! MVP!” Tobias Harris scored 24 points and Shake Milton had 21 for the Sixers.
Bears' Darnell Mooney Injury Likely Season-Ending, But WR in ‘Good Spirits'

Mooney in 'good spirits' despite bad injury news originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed earlier reports that Darnell Mooney is likely headed towards season-ending surgery after he suffered an ankle injury in the second half of Sunday’s 31-10 loss to the Jets. It’s a big loss for both the Bears offense and the locker room, and it’s a step back in Mooney’s development as a wide receiver this year.
Porzingis scores 41, Wizards beat Wolves after Towns hurt

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt. He was helped off without putting weight on the leg, and the team announced that he had a right calf strain. Porzingis made all six of his 3-pointers in the first half. Washington shot 57% from the field for the game. Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points for the Wizards and Bradley Beal added 22.
