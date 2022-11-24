Read full article on original website
Former Bull Lauri Markkanen on Life in Utah: ‘I'm Smarter Now'
Former Bull Markkanen on Utah: 'I'm smarter now' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The way Lauri Markkanen sees things, success doesn’t typically come without struggle. So while his four seasons with the Chicago Bulls definitely produced some highs, they also featured trying times. And all those experiences, both...
Karl-Anthony Towns Helped Off Floor After Suffering Calf Injury
The Timberwolves star appeared to be in noticeable pain prior to exiting Monday’s game against the Wizards.
Embiid returns from injury, powers 76ers past Hawks 104-101
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid sank the go-ahead 14-footer with 18.6 seconds left and scored 30 points in his return from a sprained left foot to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 104-101 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Embiid showed why he is so valuable to the Sixers when he twisted inside for a bucket with 56 seconds remaining that pulled the Sixers within 100-99. The Sixers forced a shot clock violation with 31 seconds left and that’s when their All-Star center went to work for his biggest plays of the night. The Hawks still had a chance after Embiid’s big shot but, Embiid busted up Trae Young’s lob pass in the paint. Embiid then made three of four free throws in the closing seconds as the crowd roared “MVP! MVP!” Tobias Harris scored 24 points and Shake Milton had 21 for the Sixers.
Bears' Darnell Mooney Injury Likely Season-Ending, But WR in ‘Good Spirits'
Mooney in 'good spirits' despite bad injury news originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed earlier reports that Darnell Mooney is likely headed towards season-ending surgery after he suffered an ankle injury in the second half of Sunday’s 31-10 loss to the Jets. It’s a big loss for both the Bears offense and the locker room, and it’s a step back in Mooney’s development as a wide receiver this year.
Porzingis scores 41, Wizards beat Wolves after Towns hurt
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt. He was helped off without putting weight on the leg, and the team announced that he had a right calf strain. Porzingis made all six of his 3-pointers in the first half. Washington shot 57% from the field for the game. Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points for the Wizards and Bradley Beal added 22.
Justin Fields Didn't Have ‘Strength' to Protect Himself, Perform Vs. Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- Justin Fields took the field at MetLife Stadium roughly two hours before Sunday's kick-off between the Bears and the New York Jets. The second-year quarterback threw some light passes as he tested out his separated left shoulder. The Bears said all week that Fields would have...
Blackhawks Appear to Hold Players-Only Meeting After 7th Straight Loss
Hawks appear to hold players-only meeting after 7th straight loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks' locker room was closed for 15 minutes after Sunday's 7-2 loss to Winnipeg, and it appears the team had a mini players-only meeting. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was at his stall ready...
Eagles, Vikings Enter Week 13 With Opportunity to Clinch Playoff Spots
Philadelphia and Minnesota could become the first teams to earn postseason berths.
