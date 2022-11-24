PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid sank the go-ahead 14-footer with 18.6 seconds left and scored 30 points in his return from a sprained left foot to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 104-101 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Embiid showed why he is so valuable to the Sixers when he twisted inside for a bucket with 56 seconds remaining that pulled the Sixers within 100-99. The Sixers forced a shot clock violation with 31 seconds left and that’s when their All-Star center went to work for his biggest plays of the night. The Hawks still had a chance after Embiid’s big shot but, Embiid busted up Trae Young’s lob pass in the paint. Embiid then made three of four free throws in the closing seconds as the crowd roared “MVP! MVP!” Tobias Harris scored 24 points and Shake Milton had 21 for the Sixers.

