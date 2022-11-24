For the 15th straight year, the Christmas Village in Philadelphia is open for the holiday season. Center City has been transformed into an open-air German market that includes food, drinks, and trinkets on sale from local and international vendors. The Christmas spirit is in the air with plenty of activities for families, including a two-tier carousel, a ferris wheel, and German cuisine for all to enjoy. Admission into the event area is free.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO