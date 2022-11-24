Read full article on original website
Nicetown’s Zion Annex has sat neglected since 2014. An $11 million renovation aims to bring it back to life
Growing up on Lennox Street, in the shadow of Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia at Broad and Venango, Michael Major spent much of his free time at the Zion Educational Annex. There, he would keep busy with college prep classes, summer day camp, and Boy Scout troop meetings. But since...
Former Pa. state Sen. Milton Street dies at 83
A former Pennsylvania state senator has died at age 83. Milton Street’s name is one that will always be remembered in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania politics. T. Milton Street, Sr. died surrounded by family. Nephew and current state Senator Sharif Street said that Milton was a trailblazer when he was in office and ever since.
Philadelphia’s Christmas Village looks to get visitors in the holiday spirit this December
For the 15th straight year, the Christmas Village in Philadelphia is open for the holiday season. Center City has been transformed into an open-air German market that includes food, drinks, and trinkets on sale from local and international vendors. The Christmas spirit is in the air with plenty of activities for families, including a two-tier carousel, a ferris wheel, and German cuisine for all to enjoy. Admission into the event area is free.
With PennDOT studying transit options for Roosevelt Boulevard, a subway is back on the table
The momentum to finally build the Roosevelt Boulevard subway continues as residents from Northeast Philadelphia and across the city met once again in October for a second community workshop. The gathering was an opportunity for residents to communicate with state and city agencies about the long-term future of transportation on the corridor and ended with hopeful news.
‘A kept gem’: Small Business Saturday lifts up Germantown culture, despite looming economic downturn
Yana Donaldson and Alyssa Weinfurtner spent their Saturday strolling down Germantown Avenue, stopping at BNB Cigars for vintage smoke boxes before hitting the “Small Business Saturday Pop-up” at Pomelo plant store. They went one street over for the Black Soul Block Party, a sidewalk event uplifting Black-owned businesses.
Philly schools that ‘beat the odds’ could receive millions of dollars under new grant strategy
Across any struggling school system, there are bright spots — schools where students are doing better than expected despite significant challenges. That’s the idea behind millions of dollars in new grant funding announced this week by the nonprofit Elevate 215, which has fundraised and given more than $100 million to Philadelphia schools over the last decade.
Chester County Commissioner Michelle Kichline will not seek re-election in 2023
One of Chester County’s commissioners will be throwing in the towel after nearly a decade of service. Michelle Kichline, the lone Republican on the Chester County Board of Commissioners, will not be seeking re-election in 2023. However, she said this should come by no surprise to those who know her ideals.
Expect a more slimmed down Santa Express train from SEPTA this year
SEPTA’s Santa Express will be rolling once again to help ring in the holiday season this Black Friday. But unlike previous years, the specially decorated train will only run on the Broad Street Line. In its heyday, SEPTA had a pair of Market-Frankford trains, as well as regional rail...
‘You can change your life’: North Philly e-waste recycler employs and supports people coming home from prison
The aisles and shelves in the warehouse at PAR-Recycle Works in North Philadelphia are covered in discarded electronic devices. There are old computers, printers, routers, charging cables, and more. While this stuff may seem like junk to many, to the people employed at Recycle Works, it represents something bigger —...
New philanthropic coalition gets involved in the fight against gun violence
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A coalition of Philadelphia philanthropies, business groups, nonprofits, and academic institutions are stepping in to combat the city’s gun violence crisis with a new infusion of funding.
Pa. strengthens air pollution standards for incinerators. How will this impact suburban air quality?
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection recently adopted new regulations that will reduce air pollution coming from the state’s existing six trash incinerators. Nitrogen oxide (NOx) contributes to the formation of ground-level ozone, also known as smog. At high enough concentrations, the gas can adversely affect public health and...
Delaware homeless shelter gets $1.25 million boost from Bezos fund
The nonprofit Family Promise of Northern New Castle County will be able to house an additional 40 to 50 families per year after receiving a $1.25 million grant from the Bezos Day One Families Fund. Family Promise has been helping diverse communities since 2010 to address the root causes of...
‘Who am I in this situation?’: ‘Stop the Bleed’ trauma first aid class targets gunshot injuries
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Community members and staff of the Nicetown-Tioga library recently gathered for “Stop the Bleed,” a trauma first aid class. “I’m not telling everybody...
Don’t bother bagging your fallen leaves. Your yard (and insects) will thank you
As the last leaves fall in the Philadelphia region, environmental experts say: Leave them where they are. It’s actually better for your yard and local ecosystem if you don’t rake and bag fallen leaves. “Leaves have the exact combination of nutrients that lawns need to be green and...
As food costs rise, one New Jersey soup kitchen provides Thanksgiving help
The Trenton Area Soup Kitchen’s dining room was full and bustling on Thanksgiving morning, as dozens of people filed in to receive trays of turkey, stuffing, green beans, cornbread, soup, and pumpkin pie. John Yeager, 63, says the extra meals help make his fixed income go a little further.
4 students shot near Philly’s Overbrook High School: Police
This story originally appeared on 6abc. Four Overbrook High School students were shot late Wednesday morning right as the school was dismissing early, according to police. The shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of 60th and Oxford streets, about a block from the school, outside of The Beauty Lounge.
Friends of Clark Park is collecting community input for a new ‘Master Plan,’ though residents say they don’t want major changes
Clark Park, a favorite West Philadelphia public space, may be seeing some changes in the future. Friends of Clark Park, a local volunteer organization, is coordinating a new “Master Plan” for the park. Board President Andrew Bowers, West Philadelphia resident of 20 years, says the plan will be...
Moffa concedes, Hogan takes 142nd state House district in Bucks County with 53-vote difference
Democrat Mark Moffa has conceded the race for the 142nd state House district seat in Bucks County. Republican Joe Hogan wins with 53 votes over Moffa, according to Bucks County’s unofficial election results as of Friday afternoon. The balance of power in the Pennsylvania House was left up to...
‘Biggest cocaine trafficker in Delaware’ sentenced to 45 years in prison
A Delaware judge has sentenced Omar Morales Colon to prison for 45 years for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and various other drug and money laundering offenses. Court documents referred to Colon, 45, of Bear, Delaware, as the “biggest cocaine trafficker” in the state. He was...
Turkey demand for Thanksgiving remains strong, Pa. farmers say, despite inflation costs and a deadly avian flu
Despite rising inflation and a deadly avian influenza affecting the availability and cost of turkeys, Pennsylvania farms say demand for fresh birds remains strong ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Bolton Turkey Farm in Bucks County raises about 10,000 turkeys annually. Torrie Bolton said her family’s farm expects to sell more...
