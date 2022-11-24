ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
WHYY

Former Pa. state Sen. Milton Street dies at 83

A former Pennsylvania state senator has died at age 83. Milton Street’s name is one that will always be remembered in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania politics. T. Milton Street, Sr. died surrounded by family. Nephew and current state Senator Sharif Street said that Milton was a trailblazer when he was in office and ever since.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia’s Christmas Village looks to get visitors in the holiday spirit this December

For the 15th straight year, the Christmas Village in Philadelphia is open for the holiday season. Center City has been transformed into an open-air German market that includes food, drinks, and trinkets on sale from local and international vendors. The Christmas spirit is in the air with plenty of activities for families, including a two-tier carousel, a ferris wheel, and German cuisine for all to enjoy. Admission into the event area is free.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

With PennDOT studying transit options for Roosevelt Boulevard, a subway is back on the table

The momentum to finally build the Roosevelt Boulevard subway continues as residents from Northeast Philadelphia and across the city met once again in October for a second community workshop. The gathering was an opportunity for residents to communicate with state and city agencies about the long-term future of transportation on the corridor and ended with hopeful news.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly schools that ‘beat the odds’ could receive millions of dollars under new grant strategy

Across any struggling school system, there are bright spots — schools where students are doing better than expected despite significant challenges. That’s the idea behind millions of dollars in new grant funding announced this week by the nonprofit Elevate 215, which has fundraised and given more than $100 million to Philadelphia schools over the last decade.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

4 students shot near Philly’s Overbrook High School: Police

This story originally appeared on 6abc. Four Overbrook High School students were shot late Wednesday morning right as the school was dismissing early, according to police. The shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of 60th and Oxford streets, about a block from the school, outside of The Beauty Lounge.
OVERBROOK, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy