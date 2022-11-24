ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Comments / 2

Related
Sedona Red Rock News

Betsy and Michael Feinberg to serve 5 years for $5 million fraud

Michael Feinberg, 73, and Betsy Feinberg, 80, former Sedona residents now living in Tucson, were sentenced on Nov. 15, by U.S. District Judge James A. Soto, to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for defrauding 168 people, mainly Sedona area residents, of more than $5 million.
SEDONA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities looking for dog that was stolen, dumped in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a dog that was stolen and then abandoned in Marana. The Marana Police Department said Bruno was taken by a suspect from his backyard Saturday night. The suspect was later arrested, but Bruno is still missing. Bruno, around 12 years...
MARANA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect wanted for robbing Arizona City car wash at gunpoint

ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who robbed an Arizona City car wash at gunpoint earlier this week. Deputies say a man displayed a gun and demanded money at a car wash near Tecna Road and Battaglia Drive on Nov. 23. The...
ARIZONA CITY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man found dead in cell at Pima County jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man being held at the Pima County jail reportedly hanged himself in his cell on Sunday, Nov. 20. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, corrections officers conducted a security check on pod 1G in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and found the area was secure.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Camera catches man robbing Casa Grande hotel at gunpoint

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Officials with the Casa Grande Police Department say they are looking for a man who was caught on camera robbing a hotel at gunpoint on Thanksgiving. The armed robbery, according to police, happened at 2:00 a.m. at the Quality Inn located near Florence Boulevard and Henness Road.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Irvington and Campbell in Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the victim was shot near South Cherry Avenue and East Nevada Drive. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and no suspects have been found. Anyone...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

18-month-old boy found safe in Tucson after being kidnapped; parents arrested

TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say an 18-month-old boy has been found on Wednesday evening after he was kidnapped by his mother during a supervised visit in Peoria last week. Zachary Kaman-Moose was found just before 6 p.m. in Tucson, alongside his parents Steven Moose and Brittany Roberts. Police say Roberts took Zachary on Nov. 18, and Steven was involved in the kidnapping. Neither parent had custody of Zachary.
TUCSON, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

24-Year-Old Tucson Man Sentenced to 14 Months and Fined $10,000 for Alien Smuggling

On November 8, 2022, Michael Ernesto Abril, 24, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge John C. Hinderaker to 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Judge Hinderaker also ordered Abril to pay a $10,000 fine. Abril previously pleaded guilty to Transporting Illegal Aliens for Profit.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson police: Man broke 78-year-old woman’s arm during robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking for a man who seriously injured a 78-year-old woman while he was robbing her on Wednesday, Nov. 23. According to officers, the robbery took place at the Walmart located at 9260 South Houghton. The suspect reportedly threw the woman to the ground, breaking her arm, before stealing her purse.
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona

Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy