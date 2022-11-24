Read full article on original website
Sedona Red Rock News
Betsy and Michael Feinberg to serve 5 years for $5 million fraud
Michael Feinberg, 73, and Betsy Feinberg, 80, former Sedona residents now living in Tucson, were sentenced on Nov. 15, by U.S. District Judge James A. Soto, to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for defrauding 168 people, mainly Sedona area residents, of more than $5 million.
KOLD-TV
Authorities looking for dog that was stolen, dumped in Marana
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a dog that was stolen and then abandoned in Marana. The Marana Police Department said Bruno was taken by a suspect from his backyard Saturday night. The suspect was later arrested, but Bruno is still missing. Bruno, around 12 years...
1 Person Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened near Old Father and Cortaro around 3 p.m. According to the officials, one person was taken to the hospital following the crash.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect wanted for robbing Arizona City car wash at gunpoint
ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who robbed an Arizona City car wash at gunpoint earlier this week. Deputies say a man displayed a gun and demanded money at a car wash near Tecna Road and Battaglia Drive on Nov. 23. The...
Abducted child found in Tucson, arrests made
Pima County Sheriff Deputies have arrested two people for abducting a child out of Peoria, Arizona.
NWFD and PCSD respond to vehicle that crashed into wall
Northwest Fire District and the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) were on the scene of an accident.
KOLD-TV
Man found dead in cell at Pima County jail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man being held at the Pima County jail reportedly hanged himself in his cell on Sunday, Nov. 20. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, corrections officers conducted a security check on pod 1G in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and found the area was secure.
fox10phoenix.com
Camera catches man robbing Casa Grande hotel at gunpoint
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Officials with the Casa Grande Police Department say they are looking for a man who was caught on camera robbing a hotel at gunpoint on Thanksgiving. The armed robbery, according to police, happened at 2:00 a.m. at the Quality Inn located near Florence Boulevard and Henness Road.
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted after deadly shooting in Pinal County
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted after a deadly shooting Monday night.
KOLD-TV
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Irvington and Campbell in Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the victim was shot near South Cherry Avenue and East Nevada Drive. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and no suspects have been found. Anyone...
KOLD-TV
18-month-old boy found safe in Tucson after being kidnapped; parents arrested
TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say an 18-month-old boy has been found on Wednesday evening after he was kidnapped by his mother during a supervised visit in Peoria last week. Zachary Kaman-Moose was found just before 6 p.m. in Tucson, alongside his parents Steven Moose and Brittany Roberts. Police say Roberts took Zachary on Nov. 18, and Steven was involved in the kidnapping. Neither parent had custody of Zachary.
PACC rescues kitten trapped in storm drain
On November 22, 2022, the Pima Animal Care Center received a call about a kitten that was trapped in a storm drain.
allaboutarizonanews.com
24-Year-Old Tucson Man Sentenced to 14 Months and Fined $10,000 for Alien Smuggling
On November 8, 2022, Michael Ernesto Abril, 24, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge John C. Hinderaker to 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Judge Hinderaker also ordered Abril to pay a $10,000 fine. Abril previously pleaded guilty to Transporting Illegal Aliens for Profit.
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Oro Valley (Oro Valley, AZ)
The Oro Valley Police Department reported a motorcycle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Oracle and West Suffolk Drive. The victim was identified as an Oro Valley Police officer.
KOLD-TV
Tucson police: Man broke 78-year-old woman’s arm during robbery
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking for a man who seriously injured a 78-year-old woman while he was robbing her on Wednesday, Nov. 23. According to officers, the robbery took place at the Walmart located at 9260 South Houghton. The suspect reportedly threw the woman to the ground, breaking her arm, before stealing her purse.
3 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Casa Grande (Casa Grande, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. The accident occurred near State Route 587 on the westbound lanes off Interstate 10 at around 4 a.m.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona
Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
ABC 15 News
Man, two young kids killed in crash along westbound I-10 near Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, AZ — A baby, a toddler, and a man were killed in a crash that shut down westbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande for several hours Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the single-vehicle rollover crash occurred around 4 a.m. near milepost 186, near State Route 387.
Missing father and son found dead near Old Spanish Trail and Houghton
John and Jeffrey Euber were found near Old Spanish Trail and Houghton Road on Tuesday, Nov. 22 just after 1 p.m. Both were deceased.
Flu death in Pinal County marks first pediatric death in AZ this season
On Tuesday, Pinal County Public Health Services announced the death of a young child due to the virus out of Florence.
