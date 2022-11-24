ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSET

Field fire on Nicopolis Road in Bedford: Firefighters

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to the report of a field fire. They responded to 2700blk of Nicopolis Road. "Arrived on scene to find a 5-acre field fire that also included two structures used for storage heavily involved," firefighters said. According to firefighters, both the...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Spa 4109 Offers 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas'

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Spa 4109 is in the holiday spirit! You will soon have the chance to get a $100 gift card for services at the spa for just $85 bucks. That's on top of their special 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas." Emily got to see what it's all about.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz announced Monday it will drop the price of Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon for a limited time. The promotion lasts through November 28. “Sheetz is a family-owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Abandoned house catches fire in Roanoke Thursday morning

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS says they responded to an abandoned house for a structure fire early on Thursday morning. Firefighters say the incident happened at 3:13 a.m. in the 400 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast. When firefighters arrived at the scene they say fire had spread throughout the house and it took an hour to bring the flames under control.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

One hospitalized after Friday morning crash in Campbell County

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning in Campbell County. The Forest Fire Department said Engine 51 responded to Campbell County Friday morning for a single-vehicle crash on Turkey Foot Road. We’re told crews arrived at the scene to find...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in two-vehicle crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person has died and another is in the hospital after a crash Friday night at the intersection of Timberlake Road and Enterprise Drive in Campbell County. The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department shared a photo on Facebook and said two units responded to the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal hit and run in Roanoke this morning

On November 25 at approximately 9:44 a.m., the City of Roanoke E-911 Center notified Roanoke Police of a person with injuries in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male along the embankment of the roadway. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the male deceased on scene. His identity will be released after next of kin is properly notified. Preliminary investigation indicates this incident is a traffic fatality. The suspect vehicle has not been located at this time and further details are limited. This is being investigated as a fatal hit and run.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Friday. Police were called about 9:44 a.m. November 25 to the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW, regarding a person who had been hurt. Officers found an unresponsive man along the embankment of the road, and he was pronounced dead by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88. Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992. Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal crash in Floyd County

Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday (Nov 24) at 9:35 p.m. on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. A 2018 Subaru Crosstrek was traveling north on Route 221, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as, Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, of Copper Hill. Mr. Bartel was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

25-year-old woman dies in Danville crash, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – A 25-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Danville, police said. Authorities said the single-vehicle accident happened just before 1 p.m. on Monday on Rte. 29, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes. Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco of Danville was the only person...
DANVILLE, VA

