WSET
'Huge day for us:' Lynchburg businesses talk impact of Small Business Saturday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Small Business Saturday is the annual holiday for local businesses where they have their version of Black Friday; bringing in an influx of business and discounts galore for customers. "Every year is so exciting," said Live Trendy or Die Manager Aimee Hauenstein. "It's literally my...
WSET
Monday to see last sunset after 5 pm until mid-December as winter solstice approaches
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As many of you have noticed, the days are shortening up as we approach the coldest time of the year. According to the National Weather Service climatology, November 28 is the last day in our area with a 5:00 p.m. sunset until mid-December. December 21st,...
WSET
'Wreaths for a Cause:' The Institute looking to raise $20K for Danville charities
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — This holiday season is the 13th year of decorating "Wreaths for a Cause" at The Institute in Danville. Last year they raised $16,000 and this year's goal is to hit $20,000. "We have 82 wreaths here representing 48 different charities and non-profits in our area...
WSET
Field fire on Nicopolis Road in Bedford: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to the report of a field fire. They responded to 2700blk of Nicopolis Road. "Arrived on scene to find a 5-acre field fire that also included two structures used for storage heavily involved," firefighters said. According to firefighters, both the...
WSET
Spa 4109 Offers 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas'
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Spa 4109 is in the holiday spirit! You will soon have the chance to get a $100 gift card for services at the spa for just $85 bucks. That's on top of their special 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas." Emily got to see what it's all about.
WSET
Bedford County officials encourage the public to donate to 'Toys for Kids' drive
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office encourages the public to give donations to the "Toys for Kids" drive this holiday season. "This year Christmas will be hard for many families and to help alleviate the stress of getting gifts Bedford County has come together to host the annual "Toys for Kids" Drive," deputies said.
WSET
Order Up! Get a Degree in Hospitality for Free!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia is changing lives by helping you further your education for free! Emily finds out how a degree in hospitality can help you find the career of your dreams!
WDBJ7.com
Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz announced Monday it will drop the price of Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon for a limited time. The promotion lasts through November 28. “Sheetz is a family-owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
WSET
Former LU dean sues, claims university fired him due to 'whistle-blower activities'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A former dean at Liberty University is now suing the school, according to a lawsuit filed in Lynchburg Circuit Court. The lawsuit was filed on Nov. 17 by Dr. John Robert Markley. He claims that Liberty fired him because of "whistle-blower activities," and that it is "unlawful termination."
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from November 20 through 25
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from November 20 through 25. Driver charged in NC parade death had multiple vehicle violation tickets in VA: Warrants. The Raleigh Police Department is currently investigating an incident involving a float hitting a child who was part of a parade in North Carolina on Saturday.
wfxrtv.com
Abandoned house catches fire in Roanoke Thursday morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS says they responded to an abandoned house for a structure fire early on Thursday morning. Firefighters say the incident happened at 3:13 a.m. in the 400 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast. When firefighters arrived at the scene they say fire had spread throughout the house and it took an hour to bring the flames under control.
WSLS
One hospitalized after Friday morning crash in Campbell County
LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning in Campbell County. The Forest Fire Department said Engine 51 responded to Campbell County Friday morning for a single-vehicle crash on Turkey Foot Road. We’re told crews arrived at the scene to find...
WSET
Look at What They've Done For Me: Woman Thanks Heritage Green for Getting Life Back
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green is helping people get back on their feet and lead a more independent lifestyle. Emily spoke with a woman who says she owes it all to the staff at Heritage Green.
WSET
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in two-vehicle crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person has died and another is in the hospital after a crash Friday night at the intersection of Timberlake Road and Enterprise Drive in Campbell County. The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department shared a photo on Facebook and said two units responded to the...
wfirnews.com
Fatal hit and run in Roanoke this morning
On November 25 at approximately 9:44 a.m., the City of Roanoke E-911 Center notified Roanoke Police of a person with injuries in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male along the embankment of the roadway. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the male deceased on scene. His identity will be released after next of kin is properly notified. Preliminary investigation indicates this incident is a traffic fatality. The suspect vehicle has not been located at this time and further details are limited. This is being investigated as a fatal hit and run.
WDBJ7.com
Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Friday. Police were called about 9:44 a.m. November 25 to the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW, regarding a person who had been hurt. Officers found an unresponsive man along the embankment of the road, and he was pronounced dead by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
WDBJ7.com
Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88. Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992. Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton...
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash in Floyd County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday (Nov 24) at 9:35 p.m. on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. A 2018 Subaru Crosstrek was traveling north on Route 221, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as, Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, of Copper Hill. Mr. Bartel was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
WSLS
25-year-old woman dies in Danville crash, police say
DANVILLE, Va. – A 25-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Danville, police said. Authorities said the single-vehicle accident happened just before 1 p.m. on Monday on Rte. 29, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes. Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco of Danville was the only person...
