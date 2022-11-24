Read full article on original website
I-4, U.S. 1 in Florida Keys among most dangerous roads in America, report says
LAKELAND, Fla. - Car crashes can occur on any street, road, or highway in the U.S., but some are statistically more dangerous than others. So, as nearly 50 million Americans prepare to head home after Thanksgiving, it's important to know where you should take extra precautions to ensure you arrive safely.
Cyber Monday sales expected to grow more than 5% after record-setting Black Friday
TAMPA, Fla. - Cyber Monday is expected to have continued a successful start to the holiday shopping season after a record-setting Black Friday. Adobe Analytics, which tracks national online retail sales, expects Cyber Monday sales to grow more than five percent from last year to $11.2 billion. This comes after online Black Friday sales set a national record at more than $9.1 billion.
As Lithia neighborhood lights up for Christmas, one high schooler collects donations to help local food bank
LITHIA, Fla. - The musical Christmas lights display along Palomaglade Drive in the Fish Hawk neighborhood is back, and Newsome High School sophomore Ashlyn Cook is taking advantage of her street being in the spotlight by holding a food drive. Cook is collecting non-perishable food items and money for the...
What's Right with Tampa Bay: Mother, son serve up free meals
A mother and son are serving up a fresh idea. They are bringing meals into needy communities by using food that otherwise would have gone to waste.
Tampa Bays retro video game store is perfect for holiday gifting ideas
TAMPA, Fla. - Looking to get your retro game on? On small business Saturday make sure to shop local and check out an awesome retro video game store located right here in Tampa Bay. M&M video games is about everything gaming from retro gaming devices like the classic Atari 2600...
Here's how you can watch Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption live
HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano began erupting for the first time in 38 years on Sunday night — ending the longest quiet period between eruptions on record — and you can watch the eruption unfold. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has provided...
Auguste Rodin exhibit first of its kind in Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In a first for the Tampa Bay Area, the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg is showing a new exhibit featuring the works of Auguste Rodin. True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism arrived this month at the museum and features many sculptures from the French artist who was active in the 19th and early 20th century.
