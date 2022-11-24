Details emerge from deadly Walmart shooting; more military aid for Ukraine; prayer and prep football | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
Related
Channel 3000
The youngest of 6 victims in a deadly mass shooting at a Virginia Walmart has been identified as authorities learn more about the gunman
The youngest victim in this week’s mass shooting inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, is a 16-year-old employee who reportedly used his first paycheck to buy his mother a gift before he was killed two days ahead of Thanksgiving. Fernando Chavez-Barron, along with five other coworkers, was shot and...
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white gunman who massacred 10 Black shoppers and workers at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded guilty Monday to murder and hate-motivated terrorism charges, guaranteeing he will spend the rest of his life in prison. Payton Gendron, 19, entered the plea Monday in a courthouse roughly two miles from the grocery store where he used a semiautomatic rifle and body armor to carry out a racist assault he hoped would help preserve white power in the U.S. Gendron, who was handcuffed and wore an orange jumpsuit, occasionally licked and clenched his lips as he pleaded guilty to all of the most serious charges in the grand jury indictment, including murder, murder as a hate crime and hate-motivated domestic terrorism, which carries an automatic sentence of life without parole. He answered “yes” and “guilty” as Judge Susan Eagan referred to each victim by name and asked whether he killed them because of their race. Gendron also pleaded guilty to wounding three people who survived the May attack.
Channel 3000
Things to know today: China protests ‘zero COVID’; Ukraine on edge for more attacks; and more morning headlines
Workers wearing face masks preparing their customer's online order groceries outside a supermarket in Beijing, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Authorities eased anti-virus rules in scattered areas but affirmed China's severe "zero- COVID" strategy Monday after crowds demanded President Xi Jinping resign during protests against controls that confine millions of people to their homes. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Passed over for grants, Santa Rosa considering digging into reserves, other funds for Hearn Ave overpass
Traffic on the two-lane overpass frequently backs up on to US 101 photo credit: GoogleMaps Passed over by federal and state agencies, Santa Rosa leaders Tuesday will consider a few radical fiscal moves to fast-track long promised overhaul of the outmoded Hearn Avenue overpass. A relic with its short ramps, sharp turns and no sidewalks, officials have had replacing the overpass over US 101 on the books since 2004, part of the Measure M expenditure plan. After being repeatedly turned down for federal transportation grant programs, Santa Rosa is ready to move forward on its own. Assistant City Manager of the City of Santa Rosa...
Channel 3000
Arkansas GOP governor says Trump’s meeting with Holocaust denier is ‘very troubling’ and ’empowering’ for extremism
Former President Donald Trump’s meeting last week with White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes was “very troubling” and “empowering” for extremism, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday. “No, I don’t think it’s a good idea for a leader that’s setting an example for the...
Comments / 0