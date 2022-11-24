Read full article on original website
WIBW
A.B.A.T.E of Kansas hosts 39th Annual Toys for Tots ride
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorcyclists gathered Sunday at a south Topeka Walmart to join in the tradition at the 39th annual Toys for Tots Ride presented by A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas. The registration fee to ride along in the group was to donate a toy to Toys for Tots. Around 100 bikers showed up in support of the mission.
WIBW
Helping Hands in need of pet supplies ahead of Giving Tuesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of Giving Tuesday, Helping Hands Humane Society is looking for a few donations to help area pets have a happy holiday season. Staff at the shelter said a big current need is clumping cat litter, along with liquid high-efficiency laundry soap. They said the soap is an item they never seem to have enough of and go through quite frequently.
WIBW
Family of car crash victim inviting community to fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alexis Ward, 22, was killed in a single vehicle rollover car crash on Highway 24 on November 20th. The family is left to pay for a funeral they never saw coming. “Even if you can’t donate, just spread it, share it, just let everybody know that...
WIBW
Little Apple Toyota gifts $20,000 to community organizations
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan dealership presented checks to two community organizations Monday. Little Apple Toyota welcomed Rock Creek Recreation Monday evening, handing them a $10,000 check. The folks from Little Apple Toyota were also at the Rock Creek USD 323 District Office earlier in the day, where they presented another $10,000 check to Caring Community Foundation.
WIBW
Topeka Police investigate armed holdup at downtown Pizza Hut
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for the man who robbed a Pizza Hut restaurant. TPD says the report came in just after 6 p.m. from the SW 10th and Topeka Blvd. location. They say the man came into the store and demanded money, then ran off. They...
WIBW
Topeka church to offer Blue Christmas service on Sunday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For many people, this is the most wonderful time of the year. But the holidays also can be difficult for people who are experiencing loss or painful situations in their lives. For the 12th year in a row, a Topeka church is offering what it is...
WIBW
Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Jefferson Co. teen accidentally shot while hunting is asking for prayers. Cash Stein, 15, was flown to Children’s Mercy Sunday morning. Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says five juveniles were hunting birds between Meriden and Valley Falls, and one of them was accidentally shot in the head area. Herrig called it a “tragic hunting accident.”
WIBW
Noon Noels set to return to downtown Topeka’s First Presbyterian
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holiday music returns to downtown Topeka’s First Presbyterian Church this week. Noon Noels is an annual tradition. Pastor Sandra Brown visited Eye on NE Kansas to look ahead to this years series. In addition to music, lunch also returns to the program this year, after taking a break during the pandemic.
Customers line up outside Topeka restaurant
TOPEKA (KSNT) – This Thanksgiving, Topeka residents are getting in line. Golden Corral expected a large turnout, but even these crowds exceeded expectations. Luckily, their preparation for a thanksgiving feast started early. “We had to order at least twice as much as normal,” said Matthew Dammann. “Obviously we had to order a lot of turkey […]
WIBW
Officials search for group of women who jumped another, sent her to ER
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan officials are searching for a group of women that jumped another and sent her to the emergency room. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, officials were called to the Ascension Via Christy emergency room with reports of an injured woman.
WIBW
Northern Shawnee Co. road to close for bridge project
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in northern Shawnee Co. will close as crews continue a bridge project. Shawnee County says that on Wednesday, Nov. 30, crews with the Public Works Department will close NW 78th St. between Highway 75 and Jennings Rd. County staff noted that the road closure...
WIBW
Jackson Co. bridge repair project creates Shawnee Co. detour
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bridge repair project in Jackson Co. has created the need for a detour in Shawnee Co. Shawnee County staff indicate that on Monday, Nov. 28, the Jackson Co. Road and Bridge Department will close the bridge at East Rd. near 102nd for about two weeks.
WIBW
Water main break to close parts of S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break will close parts of S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the City of Topeka says that southbound S. Kansas Ave. will be closed to traffic. It said the closure will start just north of the intersection of S. Kansas Ave. and Croix.
WIBW
Evergy Plaza lights up the holidays with lighting of Mayor’s Christmas Tree
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla went to Evergy Plaza to light the annual community Christmas tree Saturday evening. Despite rainy conditions, people still gathered at Evergy Plaza to see the lighting of the tree or to skate on the CoreFirst Ice Rink. The International Academy children’s choir sang some Christmas carols. Poppin’ Minis was on-site to provide refreshments.
WIBW
RCPD: runaway teen found safe
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A runaway teen in Riley County has been found safe. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Monday, Nov. 28, that officials were looking for missing 13-year-old Rosemaree who has run away from home. RCPD indicated that Rosemaree was last seen in the 200 block of...
WIBW
Fire officials stress importance of proper disposal of smoking materials
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This year, fires were started by smoking materials at Meadowlark, The Pines and Woodland Park apartment complexes. The fire at Woodland Park earlier this month led to a man’s death. The Topeka Fire Department says it’s a reminded to make sure smoking materials are properly disposed every time.
WIBW
Sheriff’s office honors anniversary of fallen officers death
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is remembering a deputy that heroically died 89 years ago in the line of duty. Deputy Benjamin J. Davidson was on duty at the county jail at 5th & Van Buren on November 28, 1933 when he got attacked by four prisoners.
WIBW
Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
Officials identify Overland Park worker killed in construction site accident
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has identified the worker who died at a construction site on Nov. 21 in Spring Hill, Kansas.
WIBW
Officials search for suspect who knocked man unconscious in Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are searching for an unknown suspect who knocked a man unconscious in Aggieville over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, officials were called to the area of N. Manhattan Ave. and Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of a battery.
