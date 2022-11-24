Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
New Evidence Shows T. Rex May Have Been 70% Bigger Than What Fossils SuggestPrateek DasguptaKenosha, WI
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Related
WISN
Inflation affecting Christmas tree prices
MILWAUKEE — This holiday weekend, many people headed to their local tree farms to pick out their Christmas trees for the season. However, people shopping at Tree Men and A Lady near 6th Street and Layton Avenue in Milwaukee will notice a bit of a price increase. "The cost...
WISN
Candle may be to blame for Oconomowoc house fire
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — A shell of a house remains after a late-night fire burned through a home near Concord Road and Wisconsin Avenue in Oconomowoc. Western Lakes Fire District reports the first calls came in just after 10 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials told WISN 12 News everyone made it...
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
money and envelopesPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons) As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?
WISN
Milwaukee among the worst cities for porch pirates
MILWAUKEE — It's a sign of the season: packages piling up on porches and doorsteps. But many of them may never end up in the hands of the people who ordered them. "Putting in your address and thinking you're going to get it delivered, doesn't guarantee you'll get it delivered to your home," said Lisa Schiller of the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin.
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Wisconsin
A popular discount retail chain just opened another new store location in Wisconsin, offering local shoppers a new place to find holiday gifts, decorations, and more. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the popular discount retail chain HomeGoods opened its newest Wisconsin store in West Bend.
WISN
'We've only been open two hours': mile-long line for Packing House Thanksgiving meal
MILWAUKEE — Families waited in their cars outside The Packing House for nearly an hour and a half on Thanksgiving. They were lined up for the Drive Thru turkey meals. "Here to pickup Thanksgiving dinner because I work night shift and I couldn't cook for my family," said Eric Williams, an Oak Creek father with a family of six. "Working 12 hour night shifts."
WISN
Sherman Phoenix celebrates four-year anniversary this week
MILWAUKEE — From the ashes of unrest in 2016, the Sherman Phoenix was born in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood. "The community came together," said Stacia Thompson, executive director of the Sherman Phoenix Foundation. "They wanted a place to heal, they wanted a place of gathering and a place where Black entrepreneurs could thrive."
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
WISN
Soccer fans treated to spring-like weather during outdoor World Cup watch parties
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Unseasonably warm weather on Friday drew hundreds of people outdoors to watch USA take on England in the World Cup. In Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square, the owner of Moran's Pub prepared for freezing temperatures with heated tents, but lucked out. "This is a...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISN
Weather: Partly Sunny Start to the Week
Overnight fog is developing west of Milwaukee. The fog could lead to slick spots on roads and overpasses through early Monday morning. Monday turning partly sunny with calm winds and average temperatures in the low 40s. Tuesday, warming up but rain chances increase and winds gusting near 30 mph. Midweek...
WISN
Man killed at Milwaukee cellphone store over weekend
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a Milwaukee man at a cellphone store. The altercation happened Saturday evening at the Metro by T-Mobile near Hopkins Street and Courtland Avenue. The medical examiner identifies the man as 37-year-old Tyrus King. An autopsy is still pending, but police...
Steph Connects: 'Carrot Man' to no longer sell produce in West Allis
Steph takes us to West Bend where she’s connecting with a farmer who’s been bringing his fresh produce to West Allis Farmers Market for three decades but has now decided it’s time to move on.
Racine man out of business after $4,000 worth of equipment is stolen
In just one day, equipment that took Evodio Garcia months to save up for was gone. The total loss was $4,000.
WISN
'I'm a survivor': Burlington woman attacked by stranger in her driveway
BURLINGTON, Wis. — A Burlington woman survived an attack by a stranger in her own driveway. Burlington police say it happened on Madison Street on Nov. 16. She does not wish to be identified by name but told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys when her fight or flight response kicked in, she chose to fight for her life.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Hidden message found at Regner Park bath house in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A search is underway for the former lifeguards who etched a message in the brickwork of the fireplace at the Regner Park bath house. According to site supervisor Bruce Wenninger, the writing dates to September 1, 1976.
wearegreenbay.com
Woman trapped in vehicle after rollover crash in Wisconsin, power line on car
SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel rescued a woman who was trapped in a vehicle after it rolled over in eastern Wisconsin causing a power line pole to land on top of the car. In a Facebook post by the Grafton Fire Department, authorities responded to CTH W and...
WISN
Man accused of bringing knife to West Bend polling place appears in court
WEST BEND, Wis. — The man accused of bringing a knife to a West Bend polling location on Election Day appeared in court on Monday. Michael Miecielica, 38, faces charges for that incident and another that happened days before. Miecielica waived his right to a preliminary hearing for both...
WISN
Multiple-vehicle crash reported on SB I-41/US-45 at Watertown Plank Road
WAUWATOSA — 2:50 p.m. UPDATE:Everything has reopened. 11 a.m. UPDATE: The southbound lanes are open, but Watertown Plank Road off-ramp remains closed. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Comments / 0