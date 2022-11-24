ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Creek, WI

WISN

Inflation affecting Christmas tree prices

MILWAUKEE — This holiday weekend, many people headed to their local tree farms to pick out their Christmas trees for the season. However, people shopping at Tree Men and A Lady near 6th Street and Layton Avenue in Milwaukee will notice a bit of a price increase. "The cost...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Candle may be to blame for Oconomowoc house fire

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — A shell of a house remains after a late-night fire burned through a home near Concord Road and Wisconsin Avenue in Oconomowoc. Western Lakes Fire District reports the first calls came in just after 10 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials told WISN 12 News everyone made it...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WISN

Milwaukee among the worst cities for porch pirates

MILWAUKEE — It's a sign of the season: packages piling up on porches and doorsteps. But many of them may never end up in the hands of the people who ordered them. "Putting in your address and thinking you're going to get it delivered, doesn't guarantee you'll get it delivered to your home," said Lisa Schiller of the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Sherman Phoenix celebrates four-year anniversary this week

MILWAUKEE — From the ashes of unrest in 2016, the Sherman Phoenix was born in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood. "The community came together," said Stacia Thompson, executive director of the Sherman Phoenix Foundation. "They wanted a place to heal, they wanted a place of gathering and a place where Black entrepreneurs could thrive."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Weather: Partly Sunny Start to the Week

Overnight fog is developing west of Milwaukee. The fog could lead to slick spots on roads and overpasses through early Monday morning. Monday turning partly sunny with calm winds and average temperatures in the low 40s. Tuesday, warming up but rain chances increase and winds gusting near 30 mph. Midweek...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man killed at Milwaukee cellphone store over weekend

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a Milwaukee man at a cellphone store. The altercation happened Saturday evening at the Metro by T-Mobile near Hopkins Street and Courtland Avenue. The medical examiner identifies the man as 37-year-old Tyrus King. An autopsy is still pending, but police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'I'm a survivor': Burlington woman attacked by stranger in her driveway

BURLINGTON, Wis. — A Burlington woman survived an attack by a stranger in her own driveway. Burlington police say it happened on Madison Street on Nov. 16. She does not wish to be identified by name but told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys when her fight or flight response kicked in, she chose to fight for her life.
BURLINGTON, WI

