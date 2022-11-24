ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Central Arkansas father wakes up after being pronounced dead

By Jessica Ranck
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UIqFy_0jLrKMWe00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A central Arkansas family has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season after their dad woke up after being pronounced dead.

Hung on a chain around her neck, Diana Decker clenches a ring a little more than normal, knowing just days ago, she could have lost it forever.

“He’s everything I have. My best friend. My husband,” Decker said.

Diana’s husband Dirk was checked into Baptist Health Medical Center last week after experiencing chest pains.

Teen returned home in Barling after missing overnight, community reacts

“He was having trouble breathing,” Decker said.

The 53-year-old had had a heart attack just a month ago and his family wanted to make sure he was ok.

Doctors had him stable and sedated.

His wife went home to grab a few things leaving her daughter with her dad. Then everything took a turn for the worse.

“I just remember looking up at that screen and just seeing him code,” Miya, Dirk and Diana’s daughter, said.

Dirk Decker was pronounced dead.

“I was more worried about my children,” Diana Decker said “What do I tell them? How are we going to do without him?”

“They were all just saying, ‘it’s ok, it’s ok’ and of course I just broke down crying,” Miya Decker said.

WATCH: Body cam footage shows Utah nurse save man’s life during heart attack

The family says it was 20 minutes of pure agony and then doctors found a pulse.

“I was like, ‘So my husband’s alive?’,” Diana Decker said.

“We just looked at each other and we started crying like, he’s back,” Miya Decker said.

Hand in hand the three touched palms once again.

“When he first squeezed my hand for the first time, it was very emotional,” Diana Decker said.

“I thought I never got to say goodbye, but I got to talk to him again and say how I felt,” Miya Decker said.

Rise in flu cases in Arkansas results in uptick in flu shots

To this day there is still little explanation for how this all happened. The family said it’s all Dirk.

“He is one strong guy, let me tell you,” Miya Decker said. “I’ve known that from the start, he’s one strong guy.”

“My husband came back to me, it’s an unbelievable miracle,” Diana Decker said.

Dirk Decker is now awake and talking.

The family says he still has a long road to recovery but are thankful they get to spend more moments with their dad and husband.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 25

Casey Hans
4d ago

God bless your family enjoy every minute you have with him life is very short there's a reason the Lord sent him back he'll know where it is you guys watch for the signs I'll be praying for you all and your family stay strong for him

Reply
4
I_used_to_care
3d ago

I have to say, the fact that this man had not only coded, but been pronounced and gone for 20 minutes, and managed to come back and isn't completely mentally gone, that's pretty miraculous.

Reply
2
Teresa Mccurry
3d ago

yes, the bible says some of us here shall never see death we are being charged and the dead in Christ shall rise those of us who remains shall be caught up with them to be with the lord for ever

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy woman died when her Jeep left the road and struck several trees. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on Morris School Road north of Yerby Road in White County. Tristin Toler, 38, was northbound when her...
SEARCY, AR
KATV

Conway police searching for a possible suspect involved in a residential burglary

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department announced Monday they need public help in finding an individual they suspect is involved in a residential burglary. According to police, on Nov. 21 officers took a report in relation to the individual that is suspected to have been in the burglary that took place at a home on Pecan Creek Drive.
CONWAY, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy