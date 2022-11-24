ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

State Supreme Court Judge Rules New Gun Law Unconstitutional

Critics of the state's recently-expanded "red flag" law have won a round in court. A state Supreme Court justice has ruled it is unconstitutional and denies gun owners their due process rights. The law allows private citizens, police officers, school officials, and DAs to seek an order prohibiting a person...
WISN

Judge sentences Darrell Brooks to 6 life sentences and 762 years in prison

WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Wednesday, Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Darrell Brooks to six life sentences and 762 years in prison for the Waukesha parade attack. 5:45 p.m. "This court is imposing a life sentence without the possibility or eligibility for extended supervision consecutive to one another one life sentence for Virginia Sorenson. One life sentence for Leanna Owen. One life sentence for Tamara Durand. One life sentence for Jane Kulich. One life sentence for Wilhelm Hospel. One life sentence for Jackson Sparks," judge Dorow said while announcing Brooks' sentence.
WAUKESHA, WI
TheDailyBeast

Three Ex-Pennsylvania Cops Plead Guilty to Killing 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility

Three former police officers in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to 10 counts of reckless endangerment on Thursday in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl last year, according to CNN. Devon G. Smith, Sean Patrick Dolan, and Brian James Devaney were officers in Sharon Hill Borough when a gun one of them fired in the heat of gunfire following an August 2021 football game struck Fanta Bility in the back, killing her. The officers were charged with the reckless endangerment counts, along with manslaughter charges, in January after Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsheimer initially charged two teens with her death. The officers were later fired from their job. As part of the plea, the manslaughter charges were dropped. “As we have endeavored to achieve justice in the midst of such a tragedy, my office has remained in close communication with the family to ensure that their feelings were heard and respected,” Stollsheimer said in a statement.Read it at CNN
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars

When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Mail

New York City lawyer sobs in court as she's sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing NYPD van with molotov cocktail fashioned out of a Bud Light bottle during BLM protests

A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Michigan Advance

Feds arrest two men in Michigan and Ohio they say are members of the ‘Boogaloo’ movement

Federal authorities have charged a Michigan member of a right-wing extremist group with lying while purchasing a handgun, one of two arrests federal authorities made of members of the “Boogaloo Boys” anti-government movement just a week before the midterm election. Timothy Allen Teagan, 22, of Plymouth, appeared Wednesday in federal court in Detroit where he […] The post Feds arrest two men in Michigan and Ohio they say are members of the ‘Boogaloo’ movement appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Man who recorded teacher at Monroeville elementary school sentenced to probation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man who lied his way into a Monroeville elementary school and recorded a teacher in a bathroom stall has been sentenced to five years probation.Brian Mintmier has also been ordered to stay in a mental health treatment program.Mintmier reached a plea deal on Tuesday on charges in three different cases.During the incident at Ramsey Elementary School, police found pictures on Mintmier's phone of a previous incident of indecent exposure.He was also charged with assault for charging at his mother and stepfather with a knife.
MONROEVILLE, PA

