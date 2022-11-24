ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

TODAY.com

Millions begin holiday journey back home after Thanksgiving

The Sunday after Thanksgiving could be the busiest travel day of the entire holiday season after some 55 million Americans head back home from holiday gatherings. Forecasted storms could throw travelers and their plans for a loop. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for Sunday TODAY.Nov. 27, 2022.
Shelley Wenger

Tips to Survive the Holidays on a Budget

Sticking to a budget can be hard any day of the year. Add in the holidays, and it gets even worse! You may want to throw a lavish party for all of your family and friends. You also want to give your children the best holiday that they could have. Unfortunately, it takes extra money to do all of these things. However, you can stick to your budget even through the busy holiday season. Here are some tips to survive the holidays on a budget.
Motherly

10 adorable gifts for baby’s first holiday season

This article is sponsored by Target. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. It’s a fact: The holiday season is even more magical with children. From watching their eyes fill with wonder as they take in twinkling lights to the thrill of selecting the perfect gifts for your greatest gift, this truly is a special time of year. Even if your little one won’t remember the specifics of their first holiday season, you surely will.
