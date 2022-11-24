ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
They NEED exceptions for severe congenital anomalies. Pro-lifers have switched to being pro-choice after their experience doing what they thought was the "right thing". One watched their child suffer after needing 3 major surgeries just to keep them alive and ended up succumbing from complications and mom feels incredible guilt for putting her beloved baby through that life and had to quit her job because of it. The other also had to quit her job to care for him, and watched him suffer through medical procedures and practically lived at the hospital. It's not pretty and in fact somewhat unethical.

Google mama doctor Jones on YouTube about overturning Roe, Women who want a baby can start a pregnancy and things can go wrong. Partial miscarriage, pre-eclampsia, ectopic pregnancy, detached placenta etc. Doctors in anti abortion states will wait to treat the woman for fear of being accused of doing an illegal abortion. The obstetrician will wait until the woman is coding out from hemorrhage and go into resuscitation mode. Women are going to die

